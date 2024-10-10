Selena Gomez Just Wore the Elegant Shoe My Petite Colleagues Say Looks Best With Wide-Leg Trousers
Walking down the streets of New York, Selena Gomez styled the exact outfit combination that my petite colleague says she wears at least once a week. Starting off with a pair of bright white trousers in a voluminous wide-leg cut, Gomez styled her look with a pair of black pointed toe heels. Adding structure and height to her week-day outfit, Gomez's wide-leg trouser and pointed-toe shoe pairing was quickly flagged by my 5'3" colleague Maxine Eggenberger who told me that this is the exact pairing she reaches for to create the illusion of extra height.
All of a sudden the slack chat was in unanimous agreement—not only is Gomez's look petite friendly, it's also one of the chicest outfits we've seen her in this season.
"While Selena might not technically fall into the petite height category, the fact she's styled her wide-leg trousers with the exact shoe I would also wear to balance out my frame when wearing wide-leg trousers is no accident." Noted Eggenberger. "A pointed-toe shoe creates the illusion of extra length, and while I'm not fussed about looking taller, I do find the combination makes me look more in proportion."
Cinching in her monochrome look with the Khaite Benny Belt, Gomez tapped in to the growing studded belt trend in a chic and elevated way. Rather than channelling a Y2K look—as a studded belt can easily do—Gomez's wide-leg trousers and sleek halter-neck top outfit brought her ensemble straight in to 2024.
To shop the two-piece ensemble that guarantees an elegant outfit at any height, read on to shop Gomez's look here, and find our edit of the best wide-leg trousers and pointed toe shoes below.
SHOP SELENA GOMEZ'S WIDE-LEG TROUSERS AND POINTED-TOE SHOE OUTFIT HERE:
The tear drop heel adds a sculptural effect to these elegant shoes.
SHOP WIDE-LEG TROUSERS HERE:
These 100 percent wool trousers will keep you cosy well into winter.
I always come back to Me+Em for their elevated tailoring.
Style with a belt or go without for a polished effect.
SHOP POINTED-TOE SHOE HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
