Selena Gomez Just Wore the Elegant Shoe My Petite Colleagues Say Looks Best With Wide-Leg Trousers

Walking down the streets of New York, Selena Gomez styled the exact outfit combination that my petite colleague says she wears at least once a week. Starting off with a pair of bright white trousers in a voluminous wide-leg cut, Gomez styled her look with a pair of black pointed toe heels. Adding structure and height to her week-day outfit, Gomez's wide-leg trouser and pointed-toe shoe pairing was quickly flagged by my 5'3" colleague Maxine Eggenberger who told me that this is the exact pairing she reaches for to create the illusion of extra height.

All of a sudden the slack chat was in unanimous agreement—not only is Gomez's look petite friendly, it's also one of the chicest outfits we've seen her in this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"While Selena might not technically fall into the petite height category, the fact she's styled her wide-leg trousers with the exact shoe I would also wear to balance out my frame when wearing wide-leg trousers is no accident." Noted Eggenberger. "A pointed-toe shoe creates the illusion of extra length, and while I'm not fussed about looking taller, I do find the combination makes me look more in proportion."

Cinching in her monochrome look with the Khaite Benny Belt, Gomez tapped in to the growing studded belt trend in a chic and elevated way. Rather than channelling a Y2K look—as a studded belt can easily do—Gomez's wide-leg trousers and sleek halter-neck top outfit brought her ensemble straight in to 2024.

To shop the two-piece ensemble that guarantees an elegant outfit at any height, read on to shop Gomez's look here, and find our edit of the best wide-leg trousers and pointed toe shoes below.

SHOP SELENA GOMEZ'S WIDE-LEG TROUSERS AND POINTED-TOE SHOE OUTFIT HERE:

Reformation Bowie Knit Top £78 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

& Other Stories Wide Tailored Trousers £87 SHOP NOW Style these with a studded belt, or wear the pair without.

Khaite Benny Studded Patent Leather Belt £610 SHOP NOW Fashion people can't get enough of Khaite's Benny Belt.

Jimmy Choo Black Nappa Leather Pumps £750 SHOP NOW The tear drop heel adds a sculptural effect to these elegant shoes.

SHOP WIDE-LEG TROUSERS HERE:

With Nothing Underneath Rampling Trousers £225 SHOP NOW These 100 percent wool trousers will keep you cosy well into winter.

ME+EM Regular Length Forever Wide-Leg Tux Trouser £250 SHOP NOW I always come back to Me+Em for their elevated tailoring.

Mango Wideleg Pleated Trousers £50 SHOP NOW These also come in a rich chocolate brown shade.

H&M Wide Trousers £30 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4—22.

The Frankie Shop Piper Pleated Twill Wide-Leg Pants £228 SHOP NOW Style with a belt or go without for a polished effect.

SHOP POINTED-TOE SHOE HERE:

Arket Slingback Leather Pumps £189 SHOP NOW The glossy leather finish gives these such an elevated energy.

H&M Pointed Slingback Court Shoes £22 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Khaite River Crinkled-Leather Slingback Pumps £780 SHOP NOW The burgundy fashion trend is taking off this autumn.

Reformation Nickie Kitten Heeled Pump £298 SHOP NOW These also comes in two other shades.