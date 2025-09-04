I'm 5'0"—These Are the Only Jeans That Get My Petite Approval

As a fashion person who stands (proudly) at only 5’0”, I thought I would always have to hem my bottoms, even jeans. In high school and college, I would often shop in the little boys' section, as the options there were the only bottoms that would fit my thighsand hit my ankle just right. Well, that didn’t last long; post–frontal lobe development and second puberty wouldn’t allow it. After a few years of learning what fits my small and curvier stature, I started shopping smart. Hemming every pair of bottoms, especially jeans, is 1) very expensive and 2) very tedious.
Lately, trying on jeans in-store hasn’t felt like such a chore but rather an adventure. I encourage everyone who isn’t super comfy in their bodies, petite or otherwise, to change their mindset to this; it eases the process. Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be discouraging, but I’ve discovered seven go-to pairs that fit my small frame. I’ve been on the hunt for years, and now that I’ve finally found some that work for me, it’s only right to share with my fellow petite fashion lovers and connoisseurs. Keep scrolling through to find your petite-friendly jeans, ranging from bootcut to wide-leg.
Old Navy is an underrated brand for all things petite bottoms. This pair of mid-rise, wide-leg jeans is my most-worn. They’re soft to the touch but have lasted me almost two years, so the quality is no issue. This pair is very fall-friendly. I wore them all fall last year with my trench coats and lightweight sweaters.
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Slouchy Wide-Leg Jeans
The Best Affordable Jeans
GU, Uniqlo’s little sister, makes another very affordable pair of jeans that I turn to on days when I want a loose, laid-back fit. I tend to wear this pair with my T-shirts and jackets like below. This pair is lightweight while still sturdy and features pleats at the front, which adds some chic dimension to an outfit. I do cuff this pair, but I think it looks even better this way.
The Best Barrel Jeans
I’ve had barrel jeans on my wish list for over a year, and I’ve finally found a pair that is not only inexpensive but stylish and a great fit for my thicker thighs. I have so many outfit ideas in mind for fall now. Gap is such an unsung hero in the fashion space.
GU
Denim Pleated Trousers
The Best Slim-Fit Jeans
This pair of Levi’s bootcut jeans has been in my closet for four years. I turn to them when I just need something comfortable to wear with my cardigans and T-shirts. These are the most no-fuss jeans in my closet. They’re soft, stretchy, and incredibly cozy.
Levi's
725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans
The Best High-Rise Jeans
Another Gap find, these mid-rise baggy jeans are so cool-girl coded. In summer, you’ll catch me in this pair with a cropped tank top. This fall, however, I’ll be wearing them with a casual cashmere sweater.
Gap
High Rise Baggy Barrel Jeans
The Best Baggy Jeans
Another Gap find, these mid-rise baggy jeans are so cool-girl coded. In summer, you’ll catch me in this pair with a cropped tank top. This fall, however, I’ll be wearing them with a casual cashmere sweater.
Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans
The Best Straight-Leg Jeans
I haven’t worn a pair of straight-leg jeans in a very long time. I don’t usually enjoy the way they make my legs look, but this pair fits me just right. They are loose in all the right places, and they’d make my basic outfits a little more interesting, especially with the cuff detail.
American Eagle
Stretch Super High-Waisted Straight Jeans
The Best Bootcut Jeans
Bootcut jeans are getting all the love from me. If you told me last year that I would like a pair of bootcut jeans, I probably would’ve laughed. Now, I can’t get enough of them. This pair from Banana Republic has a crop fit to it, so that’s just another pair of jeans my tailor won’t be touching.
Banana Republic
High-Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans
Shop More Petite-Friendly Jeans
Good American
Good Ease Relaxed Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
Z.10 High-Waisted Belted Culotte Jeans
Joe's
The Ryan Petite Low Slung Baggy Jeans
LEVI'S
501 90s Ankle Straight Jeans
Reformation
Luca Stretch Low Rise Slim Straight Cropped Jeans
J. Crew
Vintage Flare Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 Slim Fit High-Waist Jeans
GRLFRND
X Lindsi Lane Melanie Petite High Rise Boot Cut Jeans
J. Crew
Charley Kickout Cropped Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Petite Ayla Baggy Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Straight Leg Ankle Jeans
H&M
Creased Tapered Jeans
Madewell
The Darted Barrel Leg Jeans
Favorite Daughter
The Masha Shortie Cuffed High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Low Slung Crop Baggy Jeans
J.Crew
Nipped Straight Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 High-Waisted Culotte Jeans With Belt
LEVI'S
501 Curve Jeans
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
MOTHER
Lil Half Pipe Flood High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear, fashion is our specialty. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognizable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality, and real-world wearability.
We regularly try pieces ourselves, including everything from best-selling jeans to designer shoes; speak to external experts and fashion insiders; and stay closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise and has to pass our exceptional taste levels, so you can feel confident in every recommendation.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.