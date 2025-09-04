I'm 5'0"—These Are the Only Jeans That Get My Petite Approval

As a fashion person who stands (proudly) at only 5’0”, I thought I would always have to hem my bottoms, even jeans. In high school and college, I would often shop in the little boys' section, as the options there were the only bottoms that would fit my thighs and hit my ankle just right. Well, that didn’t last long; post–frontal lobe development and second puberty wouldn’t allow it. After a few years of learning what fits my small and curvier stature, I started shopping smart. Hemming every pair of bottoms, especially jeans, is 1) very expensive and 2) very tedious.

Lately, trying on jeans in-store hasn’t felt like such a chore but rather an adventure. I encourage everyone who isn’t super comfy in their bodies, petite or otherwise, to change their mindset to this; it eases the process. Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be discouraging, but I’ve discovered seven go-to pairs that fit my small frame. I’ve been on the hunt for years, and now that I’ve finally found some that work for me, it’s only right to share with my fellow petite fashion lovers and connoisseurs. Keep scrolling through to find your petite-friendly jeans, ranging from bootcut to wide-leg.

The Best Wide-Leg Jeans

Old Navy is an underrated brand for all things petite bottoms. This pair of mid-rise, wide-leg jeans is my most-worn. They’re soft to the touch but have lasted me almost two years, so the quality is no issue. This pair is very fall-friendly. I wore them all fall last year with my trench coats and lightweight sweaters.

A woman wearing a black jacket and wide-leg jeans

(Image credit: Kerane Marcellus)

The Best Affordable Jeans

GU, Uniqlo’s little sister, makes another very affordable pair of jeans that I turn to on days when I want a loose, laid-back fit. I tend to wear this pair with my T-shirts and jackets like below. This pair is lightweight while still sturdy and features pleats at the front, which adds some chic dimension to an outfit. I do cuff this pair, but I think it looks even better this way.

A woman wearing a blue jacket and baggy jeans

(Image credit: Kerane Marcellus)

The Best Barrel Jeans

I’ve had barrel jeans on my wish list for over a year, and I’ve finally found a pair that is not only inexpensive but stylish and a great fit for my thicker thighs. I have so many outfit ideas in mind for fall now. Gap is such an unsung hero in the fashion space.

The Best Slim-Fit Jeans

This pair of Levi’s bootcut jeans has been in my closet for four years. I turn to them when I just need something comfortable to wear with my cardigans and T-shirts. These are the most no-fuss jeans in my closet. They’re soft, stretchy, and incredibly cozy.

A woman wearing a blue jacket and light wash skinny jeans

(Image credit: Kerane Marcellus)

The Best High-Rise Jeans

Another Gap find, these mid-rise baggy jeans are so cool-girl coded. In summer, you’ll catch me in this pair with a cropped tank top. This fall, however, I’ll be wearing them with a casual cashmere sweater.

A woman wearing a blue jacket and barrel jeans

(Image credit: Kerane Marcellus)

The Best Baggy Jeans

A woman wearing a blue jacket and baggy jeans

(Image credit: Kerane Marcellus)

The Best Straight-Leg Jeans

I haven’t worn a pair of straight-leg jeans in a very long time. I don’t usually enjoy the way they make my legs look, but this pair fits me just right. They are loose in all the right places, and they’d make my basic outfits a little more interesting, especially with the cuff detail.

A woman wearing a blue jacket and straight-leg jeans

(Image credit: Kerane Marcellus)

The Best Bootcut Jeans

Bootcut jeans are getting all the love from me. If you told me last year that I would like a pair of bootcut jeans, I probably would’ve laughed. Now, I can’t get enough of them. This pair from Banana Republic has a crop fit to it, so that’s just another pair of jeans my tailor won’t be touching.

A woman wearing a blue jacket and bootcut jeans

(Image credit: Kerane Marcellus)

Shop More Petite-Friendly Jeans

