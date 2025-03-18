Spotted on the Streets of London and New York—The Spring Styling Trick Perfecting Every Outfit

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

At last, we’ve reached mid-March, and the first signs of spring have broken through. Daffodils are blooming, the sky is noticeably brighter and with the shift in seasons comes a welcome change in fashion—colour is making a comeback.

After months of grey skies and long nights, the dominance of dark, heavy outfits was beginning to feel a little stifling. The return of vibrancy, however subtle, has been a breath of fresh air. While I’m eagerly anticipating the bold hues of high summer, right now, in these early days of spring, there’s a particular styling trick I've seen on the streets of London and New York that's caught my eye—one that perfectly captures the season’s growing optimism.

Influencer wears a colourful jumper on top of a neutral outfit.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Rather than diving headfirst into colour, the fashion set are embracing a more understated approach: introducing a quiet wash of colour into neutral outfits with a technique I like to call the colourful jumper theory. A styling technique that involves layering a vibrant knit over an otherwise muted look. The result? An impossibly easy outfit that feels entirely reinvigorated.

Influencer wears a colourful jumper on top of a neutral outfit.

(Image credit: @emmarosethatcher)

A bright jumper strewn over the shoulders of a simple base—think classic jeans and a tee—instantly elevates the outfit, adding dimension, interest and a soft but uplifiting accent. A cosy knit in a butter yellow or deep red feels playful yet polished, while a fresh green layer slung over an all-white ensemble lends an intentional, considered touch.

Influencer wears a colourful jumper on top of a neutral outfit.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

This trick not only signals the shift in seasons—brighter, but not overtly summery—but also scores points for practicality. Early spring weather is unpredictable; the sun can feel warm one moment and a passing cloud can bring an unexpected chill. Having a knit at the ready, draped over your shoulders or layered with ease, is as stylish as it is sensible.

Naturally, fashion’s best dressers are already on board. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, enlivened a simple black skirt and white tee with the help of a vivid red knit, effortlessly proving how transformative this technique can be.

Influencer wears a colourful jumper on top of a neutral outfit.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

The best thing about the trend? You don't need to spend a penny—simply rifle through your wardrobe and pull together a neutral look, then, reach for a knit of any shade and you're ready to go.

Inspired by the easiest way to weave colour into a spring wardrobe? Keep scrolling to discover my favourite colourful jumpers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COLOURFUL JUMPERS HERE:

Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper

While I love this in the sky blue, it also comes in seven other shades.

Textured Relaxed Jumper With Alpaca
Marks & Spencer
Textured Relaxed Jumper With Alpaca

The lavender colour trend is taking off right now.

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

Style with simple blue jeans or wear with a billowy cotton skirt.

The Easy - Nordic Blue
Navygrey
The Easy Jumper

The lambswool composition ensures a cosy finish.

Basic Plain Knit Sweater
Zara
Basic Plain Knit Sweater

This also comes in black and beige.

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

This light green knit is ideal if you're looking to add a subtle wash of colour into your look.

Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper

Shop this while it's on sale.

Relaxed Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Jumper

Style this over a fresh white tee or wear it on its own.

Aoife Cashmere and Cotton-Blend Polo Sweater
&Daughter
Aoife Cashmere and Cotton-Blend Polo Sweater

This also comes in a pretty light pink.

Cashmere Sweater
Toteme
Cashmere Sweater

I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.

Estelle Cashmere Sweater
ARCH4
Estelle Cashmere Sweater

The v-neck jumper trend is set to continue well beyond spring.

Maurice Jumper - Vintage Blue - Yak - Sézane
Sézane
Maurice Jumper

This comes in sizes XXS—XXXL.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸