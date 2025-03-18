Spotted on the Streets of London and New York—The Spring Styling Trick Perfecting Every Outfit

At last, we’ve reached mid-March, and the first signs of spring have broken through. Daffodils are blooming, the sky is noticeably brighter and with the shift in seasons comes a welcome change in fashion—colour is making a comeback.

After months of grey skies and long nights, the dominance of dark, heavy outfits was beginning to feel a little stifling. The return of vibrancy, however subtle, has been a breath of fresh air. While I’m eagerly anticipating the bold hues of high summer, right now, in these early days of spring, there’s a particular styling trick I've seen on the streets of London and New York that's caught my eye—one that perfectly captures the season’s growing optimism.

Rather than diving headfirst into colour, the fashion set are embracing a more understated approach: introducing a quiet wash of colour into neutral outfits with a technique I like to call the colourful jumper theory. A styling technique that involves layering a vibrant knit over an otherwise muted look. The result? An impossibly easy outfit that feels entirely reinvigorated.

A bright jumper strewn over the shoulders of a simple base—think classic jeans and a tee—instantly elevates the outfit, adding dimension, interest and a soft but uplifiting accent. A cosy knit in a butter yellow or deep red feels playful yet polished, while a fresh green layer slung over an all-white ensemble lends an intentional, considered touch.

This trick not only signals the shift in seasons—brighter, but not overtly summery—but also scores points for practicality. Early spring weather is unpredictable; the sun can feel warm one moment and a passing cloud can bring an unexpected chill. Having a knit at the ready, draped over your shoulders or layered with ease, is as stylish as it is sensible.

Naturally, fashion’s best dressers are already on board. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, enlivened a simple black skirt and white tee with the help of a vivid red knit, effortlessly proving how transformative this technique can be.

The best thing about the trend? You don't need to spend a penny—simply rifle through your wardrobe and pull together a neutral look, then, reach for a knit of any shade and you're ready to go.

Inspired by the easiest way to weave colour into a spring wardrobe? Keep scrolling to discover my favourite colourful jumpers below.

