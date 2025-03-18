Spotted on the Streets of London and New York—The Spring Styling Trick Perfecting Every Outfit
At last, we’ve reached mid-March, and the first signs of spring have broken through. Daffodils are blooming, the sky is noticeably brighter and with the shift in seasons comes a welcome change in fashion—colour is making a comeback.
After months of grey skies and long nights, the dominance of dark, heavy outfits was beginning to feel a little stifling. The return of vibrancy, however subtle, has been a breath of fresh air. While I’m eagerly anticipating the bold hues of high summer, right now, in these early days of spring, there’s a particular styling trick I've seen on the streets of London and New York that's caught my eye—one that perfectly captures the season’s growing optimism.
Rather than diving headfirst into colour, the fashion set are embracing a more understated approach: introducing a quiet wash of colour into neutral outfits with a technique I like to call the colourful jumper theory. A styling technique that involves layering a vibrant knit over an otherwise muted look. The result? An impossibly easy outfit that feels entirely reinvigorated.
A bright jumper strewn over the shoulders of a simple base—think classic jeans and a tee—instantly elevates the outfit, adding dimension, interest and a soft but uplifiting accent. A cosy knit in a butter yellow or deep red feels playful yet polished, while a fresh green layer slung over an all-white ensemble lends an intentional, considered touch.
This trick not only signals the shift in seasons—brighter, but not overtly summery—but also scores points for practicality. Early spring weather is unpredictable; the sun can feel warm one moment and a passing cloud can bring an unexpected chill. Having a knit at the ready, draped over your shoulders or layered with ease, is as stylish as it is sensible.
Naturally, fashion’s best dressers are already on board. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, enlivened a simple black skirt and white tee with the help of a vivid red knit, effortlessly proving how transformative this technique can be.
The best thing about the trend? You don't need to spend a penny—simply rifle through your wardrobe and pull together a neutral look, then, reach for a knit of any shade and you're ready to go.
Inspired by the easiest way to weave colour into a spring wardrobe? Keep scrolling to discover my favourite colourful jumpers below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COLOURFUL JUMPERS HERE:
While I love this in the sky blue, it also comes in seven other shades.
The lavender colour trend is taking off right now.
Style with simple blue jeans or wear with a billowy cotton skirt.
This light green knit is ideal if you're looking to add a subtle wash of colour into your look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Every Cool Fashion Person I Know Is Wearing This Retro-Preppy Top
The perfect piece to add to your spring wardrobe.
By Judith Jones
-
My Mom and I Think These 5 Spring Trends Are the Chicest and Most Elegant
Beautiful silhouettes.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The 30 Items That Will Define Style This Spring
From Prada to Phoebe Philo.
By Eliza Huber
-
All I Want to Wear Is Leopard Print This Spring—These 30 Styles Are So Chic
It's back!
By Caitlin Burnett
-
My Friend Asked What Should Be on Her Spring Shopping List—I Sent These 34 Items
From powder pink to butter yellow.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I Work in Social Media—These 6 Fashion Trends Are Officially Dominating Everyone's Algorithms
I have the screen time to prove it.
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
5 Jacket Trends Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing This Spring
Time to put away your puffers.
By Judith Jones
-
Zara Just Delivered 8 Spring Shoe Trends That Will Make Your Outfits Look 10 Times Chicer
From chic T-bar silhouettes to cherry-red shoes.
By Judith Jones