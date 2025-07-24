Wait, Is This Easy Skirt Trend the Key to Making Trainers Look Pretty?

Lately, I’ve found myself in a bit of a trainers rut. As much as I love my go-to pairs, figuring out how to style them in a way that feels fresh and pretty—especially during these warmer days—has proven a challenge. Instead, I’ve been defaulting to sandals and Mary Janes most mornings, but after several consecutive days, my feet start pleading for the comfort only trainers can provide.
Unable to ignore the growing aches much longer, I’ve been on the hunt for a few wardrobe updates to help breathe new life into my beloved sneakers. And this week, Pamela Anderson offered up just the inspiration I was looking for.
Stepping out in London, the actor wore a sunshine-hued ensemble, styling a butter-yellowRalph Lauren knit, complete with elegant cable detailing, with a matching skirt—a swishy, pastel yellow number—that completed her light, on-trend look. On her feet, a pair of classic white trainers embellished with metallic gold detailing that traced the sides. Paired with the fluid skirt, her shoes instantly felt distinctly elevated and more pretty.
Choosing a skirt in arguably the chicest colour trend of 2025, Anderson instantly made her simple white trainers feel thoroughly modern. If, like me, you’re looking to step back into your trainers this summer, scroll on for my edit of the best yellow skirts to try now.
Shop Yellow Skirts and White Trainers:
Mango
Midi-Skirt With Frayed Ends
I really can't this this staying in stock for long.
Miu Miu
Plume Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
The low-profile design gives these a retro, sporty edge.
H&M
Side-Slit Skirt
This comes in sizes 4—22.
H&M
Trainers
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
Topshop
Elasticated Waist Poplin Full Midi Skirt
The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Adidas
Samba Trainers
Style with sporty shorts or pair with a pretty yellow skirt.
ASOS
Drop Waist Maxi Skirt
Style with a tonal knit or pair this with a slim-fitting tee.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Trainers
Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66's trainers are fashion person's favourites.
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt
This also comes in fifteen other shades.
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Suede and Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
These trainers are the perfect way to introduce a subtle wash of colour into your daily styling.
Reformation
Layla Satin Skirt
If I want to look elevated, nine times out of ten, I'll reach for a satin skirt.
Asos
Retro Trainers in Whit
Shop these while they're on sale.
COS
Twist-Detail Midi Skirt
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Adidas
+ Clot Stan Smith Perforated Leather Sneakers
The espadrille-inspired soles gives the classic white design a bold and directional edge.
The Frankie Shop
Alsen Knitted Sheer Wrap Skirt
This has a slightly sheer finish that makes it idea for high-summer styling.
Toteme
Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Sneakers
While I love these in the white, they also come in a sleek shade of black.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.