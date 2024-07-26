Rochelle Humes Just Wore London's #1 Dress Trend with the Most Elevated Sneaker Color

Stepping out in London over the weekend, Rochelle Humes wore a classic summer pairing that I've spotted all over the capital's streets this season. Adapting to the changeable British weather, Humes layered a distressed leather bomber jacket over the rising dress trend that's taking off right now. Skimming the body before flaring out at the waist, Humes chose a tank top dress to weave a casual element into her weekend look, whilst providing a comfortable base that she could accessorize with ease.

In a rich olive green shade, Humes's dress features a voluminous skirt that flared out into an A-line silhouette, stopping short of her ankles. Completing the look with an earthy color pairing, Humes selected a pair of brown Adidas trainers with cream laces and stripes. A fresh alternative to white and black trainers, the brown sneaker trend is on the up right now—injecting a warm flush of colour into a look, and grounding a summer outfit with a rich and wearable hue.

Sticking to the brown color trend, Humes's accessorized her look with The Row's Margaux bag in brown suede and wore a tortoise shell pair of sunglasses over her eyes.

Having created a comfortable ensemble with help of the vest top dress trend and a cushioned pair of brown trainers, Humes' weekend outfit channelled London-girl style in the chicest way. Inspired by her relaxed get-up, read on to shop Humes' look here, as well as discover our edit of the best tank top dresses and brown trainers to buy now.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.