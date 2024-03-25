Alexa Chung Is Done With Coats—Now, She's All About This Versatile Spring Jacket
I don't know about you but these past few weeks of early spring have imparted an outerwear conundrum that's left me questioning my entire jacket collection on the daily. Between a furnace-like tube journey, a mild lunch-time walk and a chilly evening commute, finding a jacket or coat that can keep me comfortable from morning until evening is proving no mean feat.
Eager to land on a styling solution that will keep me warm and looking stylish this season, I was elated to find my answer during a quick Instagram scroll. Naturally, it was Alexa Chung who spoke to my transeasonal outerwear needs. Wearing an oversized khaki bomber jacket on two occasions over the weekend, I knew from first sight that this was the answer I had been looking for.
Reaching for the same khaki bomber jacket twice in 48 hours, the model and presenter created a relaxed outfit both times, peppered with smart details throughout. Juxtaposing the casual nature of the bomber, Chung chose to layer a polished pinstripe blazer underneath, allowing the corner of it to peak out from under the bomber's lapels. Whilst this added extra insulation for the chilly weekend, the clever combination also spoke to Chung's ability to create tension and personality within an outfit. Rifting off the smart nature of the blazer, Chung chose a neat penny loafer to ground her look. On a separate occasion, Chung let the oversized bomber lead her look, styling it only with a warm black knit (and I suspect some jeans).
Whilst bombers and denim are a styling combination I'll never grow tired of, the aviation-inspired jacket hosts much more styling potential than you might have imagined. Adding a cool and casual element to any outfit it touches, I love to wear my light cotton dresses with a hardy bomber jacket come late spring, too. Equally elevated when paired with a leather skirt or trouser, and right at home with a classic leggings and trainer ensemble, the bomber jacket trend is truly a springtime saviour that will work hard in a myriad of outfits.
Ever inspired by Chung's formidable wardrobe, read on to shop my edit of the best khaki bomber jackets below.
SHOP MY EDIT OF THE BEST KHAKI BOMBER JACKETS:
This oversized bomber jacket is comfortable enough to style day-in-day-out.
Relaxed bomber jackets always look so elevated when paired with hardy leathers and denims.
Inspired by classic aviation styles, this bomber jacket has a relaxed and retro feel.
The elasticated hem gives this a billowy and dramatic silhouette.
Rich khaki shades always look chic styled with pinks, greys and burgundys.
This workwear style jacket will style well with straight leg jeans and boots.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
