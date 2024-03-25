Alexa Chung Is Done With Coats—Now, She's All About This Versatile Spring Jacket

I don't know about you but these past few weeks of early spring have imparted an outerwear conundrum that's left me questioning my entire jacket collection on the daily. Between a furnace-like tube journey, a mild lunch-time walk and a chilly evening commute, finding a jacket or coat that can keep me comfortable from morning until evening is proving no mean feat.

Eager to land on a styling solution that will keep me warm and looking stylish this season, I was elated to find my answer during a quick Instagram scroll. Naturally, it was Alexa Chung who spoke to my transeasonal outerwear needs. Wearing an oversized khaki bomber jacket on two occasions over the weekend, I knew from first sight that this was the answer I had been looking for.

Alexa Chung styles an oversized khaki green bomber jacket.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Reaching for the same khaki bomber jacket twice in 48 hours, the model and presenter created a relaxed outfit both times, peppered with smart details throughout. Juxtaposing the casual nature of the bomber, Chung chose to layer a polished pinstripe blazer underneath, allowing the corner of it to peak out from under the bomber's lapels. Whilst this added extra insulation for the chilly weekend, the clever combination also spoke to Chung's ability to create tension and personality within an outfit. Rifting off the smart nature of the blazer, Chung chose a neat penny loafer to ground her look. On a separate occasion, Chung let the oversized bomber lead her look, styling it only with a warm black knit (and I suspect some jeans).

Alexa Chung styles an oversized khaki green bomber jacket.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Whilst bombers and denim are a styling combination I'll never grow tired of, the aviation-inspired jacket hosts much more styling potential than you might have imagined. Adding a cool and casual element to any outfit it touches, I love to wear my light cotton dresses with a hardy bomber jacket come late spring, too. Equally elevated when paired with a leather skirt or trouser, and right at home with a classic leggings and trainer ensemble, the bomber jacket trend is truly a springtime saviour that will work hard in a myriad of outfits.

Ever inspired by Chung's formidable wardrobe, read on to shop my edit of the best khaki bomber jackets below.

SHOP MY EDIT OF THE BEST KHAKI BOMBER JACKETS:

khaki bomber jacket
Mango
Oversized Bomber Jacket

This relaxed bomber jacket also comes in black.

Boxy Zip-Up Jacket
& Other Stories
Boxy Zip-Up Jacket

Dress down a flowy dress or weary with a relaxed trouser.

Reversible Quilted Shell Bomber Jacket
Wardrobe.NYC
Reversible Quilted Shell Bomber Jacket

This oversized bomber jacket is comfortable enough to style day-in-day-out.

Khaki Flight Bomber Jacket
Helmut Lang
Khaki Flight Bomber Jacket

Relaxed bomber jackets always look so elevated when paired with hardy leathers and denims.

Cropped Padded Shell Bomber Jacket
Victoria Beckham
Cropped Padded Shell Bomber Jacket

Inspired by classic aviation styles, this bomber jacket has a relaxed and retro feel.

Quilted Bomber Jacket - Women
mango
Quilted Bomber Jacket

Quilted jackets are having a major moment this spring.

Onad Oversized Bomber Jacket
Acne Studios
Onad Oversized Bomber Jacket

The elasticated hem gives this a billowy and dramatic silhouette.

Khaki Olten Bomber Jacket
Carhartt Work In Progress
Khaki Olten Bomber Jacket

Rich khaki shades always look chic styled with pinks, greys and burgundys.

Seth Oversized Jacket - Khaki
The Frankie Shop
Seth Oversized Jacket

Style with chunky earrings and plenty of rings.

Oversized Bomber Jacket
H&M
Oversized Bomber Jacket

This roomy bomber jacket is selling out quickly.

Marco Bomber Jacket
Reformation
Marco Bomber Jacket

This workwear style jacket will style well with straight leg jeans and boots.

Kora Jacket in Sage
Studio Nicholson
Kora Jacket in Sage

The crinkled nylon fabric instills a casual draping effect.

