Alexa Chung Is Done With Coats—Now, She's All About This Versatile Spring Jacket

I don't know about you but these past few weeks of early spring have imparted an outerwear conundrum that's left me questioning my entire jacket collection on the daily. Between a furnace-like tube journey, a mild lunch-time walk and a chilly evening commute, finding a jacket or coat that can keep me comfortable from morning until evening is proving no mean feat.

Eager to land on a styling solution that will keep me warm and looking stylish this season, I was elated to find my answer during a quick Instagram scroll. Naturally, it was Alexa Chung who spoke to my transeasonal outerwear needs. Wearing an oversized khaki bomber jacket on two occasions over the weekend, I knew from first sight that this was the answer I had been looking for.

Reaching for the same khaki bomber jacket twice in 48 hours, the model and presenter created a relaxed outfit both times, peppered with smart details throughout. Juxtaposing the casual nature of the bomber, Chung chose to layer a polished pinstripe blazer underneath, allowing the corner of it to peak out from under the bomber's lapels. Whilst this added extra insulation for the chilly weekend, the clever combination also spoke to Chung's ability to create tension and personality within an outfit. Rifting off the smart nature of the blazer, Chung chose a neat penny loafer to ground her look. On a separate occasion, Chung let the oversized bomber lead her look, styling it only with a warm black knit (and I suspect some jeans).

Whilst bombers and denim are a styling combination I'll never grow tired of, the aviation-inspired jacket hosts much more styling potential than you might have imagined. Adding a cool and casual element to any outfit it touches, I love to wear my light cotton dresses with a hardy bomber jacket come late spring, too. Equally elevated when paired with a leather skirt or trouser, and right at home with a classic leggings and trainer ensemble, the bomber jacket trend is truly a springtime saviour that will work hard in a myriad of outfits.

Ever inspired by Chung's formidable wardrobe, read on to shop my edit of the best khaki bomber jackets below.

Mango Oversized Bomber Jacket £60 SHOP NOW This relaxed bomber jacket also comes in black.

& Other Stories Boxy Zip-Up Jacket £120 SHOP NOW Dress down a flowy dress or weary with a relaxed trouser.

Wardrobe.NYC Reversible Quilted Shell Bomber Jacket £1700 SHOP NOW This oversized bomber jacket is comfortable enough to style day-in-day-out.

Helmut Lang Khaki Flight Bomber Jacket £950 SHOP NOW Relaxed bomber jackets always look so elevated when paired with hardy leathers and denims.

Victoria Beckham Cropped Padded Shell Bomber Jacket £850 SHOP NOW Inspired by classic aviation styles, this bomber jacket has a relaxed and retro feel.

mango Quilted Bomber Jacket £80 SHOP NOW Quilted jackets are having a major moment this spring.

Acne Studios Onad Oversized Bomber Jacket £750 SHOP NOW The elasticated hem gives this a billowy and dramatic silhouette.

Carhartt Work In Progress Khaki Olten Bomber Jacket £240 SHOP NOW Rich khaki shades always look chic styled with pinks, greys and burgundys.

The Frankie Shop Seth Oversized Jacket £187 SHOP NOW Style with chunky earrings and plenty of rings.

H&M Oversized Bomber Jacket £40 SHOP NOW This roomy bomber jacket is selling out quickly.

Reformation Marco Bomber Jacket £198 SHOP NOW This workwear style jacket will style well with straight leg jeans and boots.