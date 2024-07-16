I’ve Studied Rochelle’s Wardrobe—Her 4 Jeans-and-Shoe Pairings Are So Easy to Copy

In terms of celebrity style inspiration, there are different people that I look towards for different things. If I'm in need of sleek office outfits I'll turn to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. If I'm searching for a party-wear refresh, I'll probably look to Laura Harrier. And, if I'm after some day-to-day ideas, I'll turn to Rochelle Humes. Championing jeans in her wardrobe with the same fervour as I do, I often check in with Humes via social media to see how she's invigorating her denim collection with new-season pairings across the year.

Having spent some time studying her looks, I've come to recognise some recurring themes. Having bid farewell to any semblance of a skinny jean, Humes has instead been leaning on wide leg and baggy styles of late, experimenting with colours and shapes, rather than the fit. On the shoe side, it's clear that she has some favourites. Mixing and matching her beloved jeans and shoes in a myriad of ways, the singer isn't short of chic, capsule wardrobe styling inspiration.

Read on to discover four jeans-and-shoe pairings that Rochelle Humes has been coming back to throughout the summer to give your own jeans outfits a new lease of life.

4 JEANS-AND-SHOE PAIRINGS I'M STEALING FROM ROCHELLE HUMES

1. MID-WASH DENIM + BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: Although I'm partial to light-wash jeans, my heart remains true to the most classic of washes—the perfect shade of mid-blue denim. As does Humes's. Styling her mid-wash jeans with a pretty ballet flat, the singer pulled together a comfortable ensemble that's so easy to emulate with a few basic buys, this is a look I'll be re-creating stat.

SHOP MID-WASH JEANS AND MARY JANES:

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW Style with a denim shirt or wear with a boxy tee.

Miu Miu Satin Ballet Flats £700 SHOP NOW These feature tucked toes, a delicate bow detail, and an elastic strap which adds to the delicate nature of the pretty shoes.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans £169 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 23—34.

& Other Stories Square-Toe Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

2. COLOURFUL JEANS + FLIP FLOPS

Style Notes: Colourful jeans are an approachable way to awaken your summer wardrobe, and Humes's pretty pink pair has inspired me to shop the trend. Wearing her statement jeans with a light flip-flop sandal, Humes brought a casual element to her eye-catching outfit.

SHOP COLOURFUL JEANS + FLIP FLOPS:

Hush Remy Straight Slouch Jeans £79 £40 SHOP NOW This soft pink shade styles well with browns and burgundy.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW These also come in six other shades.

Rouje Madeleine Jeans £160 £80 SHOP NOW The high-waisted finish ensures lasting comfort.

Jeffrey Campbell Flying Private Flip Flops £44 SHOP NOW The square-toe finish gives these a smarter edge.

3. WIDE LEG JEANS + HEELED SANDALS

Style Notes: Wide-leg jeans are a wardrobe nonnegotiable for Humes, who incorporates a pair in so many of her strongest looks. To give this ultra-relaxed trouser trend a dressed up finish, style with heeled sandals and a boxy blazer, and you're ready in an instant.

SHOP WIDE LEG JEANS + HEELED SANDALS:

COS Tide Jeans £85 SHOP NOW These also come in pink, blue and ecru.

Aeyde Wilma Leather Sandals £290 SHOP NOW These playful sandals toe the line of smart and casual.

& Other Stories Wide Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of wide-leg jeans.

Toteme Leather Thong Sandals £330 SHOP NOW Style with a cotton dress or pair with baggy jeans.

4. HORSESHOE JEANS + TWO-TONE SHOES

Style Notes: The horseshoe denim trend has been growing this summer, offering a sculptural silhouette that celebrities have been gravitating towards since its debut. To give the trending style a classic twist, wear with a timeless two-tone shoe for a chic pairing that you can come back to in any season.

SHOP HORSESHOE JEANS + TWO-TONE SHOES:

Free People Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW These come in 10 different sizes and three different lengths.

Alohas Cream Lindy Leather Heels £120 SHOP NOW The 4.5cm heel adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Citizens Of Humanity Horseshoe Frayed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £350 SHOP NOW These give your look a dramatic silhouette that an enliven a tired wardrobe.