I’ve Studied Rochelle’s Wardrobe—Her 4 Jeans-and-Shoe Pairings Are So Easy to Copy
In terms of celebrity style inspiration, there are different people that I look towards for different things. If I'm in need of sleek office outfits I'll turn to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. If I'm searching for a party-wear refresh, I'll probably look to Laura Harrier. And, if I'm after some day-to-day ideas, I'll turn to Rochelle Humes. Championing jeans in her wardrobe with the same fervour as I do, I often check in with Humes via social media to see how she's invigorating her denim collection with new-season pairings across the year.
Having spent some time studying her looks, I've come to recognise some recurring themes. Having bid farewell to any semblance of a skinny jean, Humes has instead been leaning on wide leg and baggy styles of late, experimenting with colours and shapes, rather than the fit. On the shoe side, it's clear that she has some favourites. Mixing and matching her beloved jeans and shoes in a myriad of ways, the singer isn't short of chic, capsule wardrobe styling inspiration.
Read on to discover four jeans-and-shoe pairings that Rochelle Humes has been coming back to throughout the summer to give your own jeans outfits a new lease of life.
4 JEANS-AND-SHOE PAIRINGS I'M STEALING FROM ROCHELLE HUMES
1. MID-WASH DENIM + BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Although I'm partial to light-wash jeans, my heart remains true to the most classic of washes—the perfect shade of mid-blue denim. As does Humes's. Styling her mid-wash jeans with a pretty ballet flat, the singer pulled together a comfortable ensemble that's so easy to emulate with a few basic buys, this is a look I'll be re-creating stat.
SHOP MID-WASH JEANS AND MARY JANES:
These feature tucked toes, a delicate bow detail, and an elastic strap which adds to the delicate nature of the pretty shoes.
2. COLOURFUL JEANS + FLIP FLOPS
Style Notes: Colourful jeans are an approachable way to awaken your summer wardrobe, and Humes's pretty pink pair has inspired me to shop the trend. Wearing her statement jeans with a light flip-flop sandal, Humes brought a casual element to her eye-catching outfit.
SHOP COLOURFUL JEANS + FLIP FLOPS:
3. WIDE LEG JEANS + HEELED SANDALS
Style Notes: Wide-leg jeans are a wardrobe nonnegotiable for Humes, who incorporates a pair in so many of her strongest looks. To give this ultra-relaxed trouser trend a dressed up finish, style with heeled sandals and a boxy blazer, and you're ready in an instant.
SHOP WIDE LEG JEANS + HEELED SANDALS:
4. HORSESHOE JEANS + TWO-TONE SHOES
Style Notes: The horseshoe denim trend has been growing this summer, offering a sculptural silhouette that celebrities have been gravitating towards since its debut. To give the trending style a classic twist, wear with a timeless two-tone shoe for a chic pairing that you can come back to in any season.
SHOP HORSESHOE JEANS + TWO-TONE SHOES:
These come in 10 different sizes and three different lengths.
These give your look a dramatic silhouette that an enliven a tired wardrobe.
The silver colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
