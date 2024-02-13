Suddenly, Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing Sneakers in This Trending Color

Though we’re slowly moving towards spring, there’s one major trend that fashion’s most attentive are bringing with them into the warmer months and beyond. Cropping up all around us, the style set favors jackets, knits, and trousers in rich chocolate-brown shades this season, but the latest item—and possibly my favorite—to receive the brown color treatment is the sneaker.

Suddenly, everyone is swapping their vibrant red and yellow pairs for this supremely sophisticated neutral. Adding an elevated edge to a decidedly casual footwear option, the brown sneaker trend merges a refined color palette with the most comfortable shoe out there. Softer than black, yet just as striking, the deep hue has become a pillar of my wardrobe as of late. Styling so easily with the heavy knits I was wearing all winter, I’m certain this rich color trend will look even chicer with my spring capsule collection—think lightweight dresses and suede jackets.

I'm not the only one considering incorporating this trending tone into my footwear collection. Adidas has, in recent months, upped its offerings of the classy neutral—and they're going down a treat on the shopping side of things. Recently spotted on model Bella Hadid, Hadid styled her brown Adidas SL 72 sneakers with a matching leather jacket and dark wash jeans for a spring-ready look that's so 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst Hadid was tempted by Adidas's trending pair, there are plenty of other worthy contenders on the market. Designer favorites such as Loewe and The Row have also produced compelling iterations, whilst more approachable brands like Reformation and Asics have, too dabbled with the shade. To shop the new-season season trend that's backed by a Hadid, read on to discover our edit of the best brown sneakers to buy now.

SHOP THE BROWN SNEAKER TREND

Adidas SL 72 SL 72 Leather And Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $105 SHOP NOW Already a favorite of Bella Hadid, these are bound to sell out very soon.

Salomon XT-6 Mindful 2 Technical Low-Top Trainer $167 SHOP NOW These quick-lace sneakers are a fashion fan's favorites.

Loewe Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Suede and Leather Sneakers $790 SHOP NOW These also come in four other neutral shades.

The Row Owen Runner Satin, Suede and Leather Sneakers $820 SHOP NOW This rich, chocolaty shade is going to be everywhere in 2024.

Vejas Veja X Reformation Venturi Sneakers $215 SHOP NOW Style with a dark beige or warm brown knit for a chic tonal look.

adidas Samba Leather Sneakers $132 SHOP NOW Add a splash of color into your footwear collection.

New Balance 2002RX Gore-Tex $180 SHOP NOW Wear with dark brown socks or style with a fresh white pair.

Asics Gel-Sonoma 15-50 Trainers $110 $80 SHOP NOW Asics trainers are a fashion persons favourite this spring.

adidas Originals Samba sneakers in dark olive and green $100 SHOP NOW Brown and green are two earthy shades that always elevate when paired together.