Rihanna Just Gave Birth Wearing a $100,000 Watch—Get a Close-Up Look

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have just welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers. They announced the exciting news on Instagram, where they also revealed her birthdate: September 13, 2025. The photo of mother and child is incredibly sweet, but I couldn't help but notice one striking accessory: Rihanna's glistening watch.

Rihanna wore an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak that's currently on the resale market for $100,000. "The standout feature is the pink dial, adorned with the iconic 'Grande Tapisserie' pattern, adding depth and texture to its feminine yet contemporary aesthetic," Chrono24 explained in its product description. The bracelet is made from 18-carat pink gold. With Taylor Swift getting engaged in a Cartier watch and Rihanna giving birth in an AP timepiece, I sense a new trend in the world of celeb announcements. Rihanna also wore a Renato Cipullo Splendente Letter R Pendant ($7950). Scroll down to get a close-up look.

Rihanna wears an Audemars Piguet watch to give birth to her third child, Rocki

(Image credit: @badgalriri)

On Rihanna: Renato Cipullo Splendente Letter R Pendant ($7950); Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ($99,900)

