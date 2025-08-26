Taylor Swift Got Engaged Wearing This $17,000 Watch With Dozens of Diamonds—Take a Close-Up Look

It's the day all Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for. Today, we learned that Travis Kelce popped the question after more than two years together. Surrounded by hundreds of romantic roses, the setting was worthy of a fairytale. While fans were quick to zoom in on Swift's engagement ring and her striped dress, those with a keen eye for luxury accessories caught another major detail: a gold Cartier Santos Demoiselle Watch encrusted with diamonds. It's the kind of piece that makes a statement without detracting from her spectacular ring. Perhaps it was even a gift from Kelce. I'm just speculating, but it aligns well with Swift's penchant for intentional details.
The luxury watch is sadly discontinued, but you can find it on the resale market for a cool $17,000. The Cartier Santos is an icon in its own right with a legacy that dates back over a century, and the diamond-studded Demoiselle variation takes that heritage to new heights. (That's a reference to Swift's record-breaking appearance on the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights, ICYMI.) It's safe to say this watch will never go out of style. Scroll down to get a close-up look at the stunner.
