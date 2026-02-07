Every L.A. Girl Who Visits NYC Packs This Exact 3-Piece Outfit

As someone who lived in Los Angeles for a number of years, I'll tell you that traveling somewhere cold in the winter was tough—mostly because I rarely had the proper clothes. I think any L.A. girl would agree that the best thing to do when traveling somewhere chic and cold, such as NYC, is to keep things simple and effortlessly elegant. That's exactly what Michelle Randolph, the Landman-starring actress and Southern California It girl, did when traveling to NYC for press appearances earlier this week.
Randolph was photographed on the streets of Midtown Manhattan in the exact three-piece outfit all the cool L.A. girls who don't often have to dress for winter wear: an oversized dark-colored coat, baggy jeans, and simple leather pumps. As you'll see below, she doesn't look out of place in NYC, and she looks appropriately dressed for a variety of occasions, but the relaxed, low-key, chic outfit is that of a quintessential L.A. cool girl who doesn't have a closet full of winter gear.
Keep scrolling to see the three-piece L.A.-girl-in-NYC outfit on Randolph and shop the effortless look for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.