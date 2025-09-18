Don't Wear Bootcut Jeans Without Seeing How Reese Witherspoon Just Styled Them in NYC

Reese Witherspoon just stepped out in New York City and made us rethink our entire fall denim strategy. She wasn't wearing the ever-so-trendy baggy jeans that are a favorite of celebrities everywhere. Instead, she was wearing classic bootcut jeans. This wasn't some early-aughts throwback, though—it was a full-on master class in modern, effortless style. Paired with a cropped square-neck jacket, the look was elevated with sleek black pointed-toe heels and a matching Givenchy bag.
This look isn't just a trend; it's a timeless outfit formula. The beauty of it lies in the proportions. The slight flare of the bootcut jeans creates a long line that always looks good. Plus, it's not just about the denim silhouette itself. It's also about the pieces you pair with it, and Witherspoon's accessories were extremely elegant. If you like Witherspoon's quiet, powerful style, then you're in luck. We've found her exact top and bag, plus several similar options, so you can re-create the look for yourself. Believe us: Bootcut jeans are back and better than ever.
On Reese Witherspoon: Alessandra Rich jacket; Givenchy bag
Shop Reese Witherspoon's Exact Top and Bag
Alessandra Rich
Bouclé Cropped Wool-Blend Jacket
This cropped-but-cozy jacket can be worn through fall and winter.
Givenchy
Mini Pinch Bag in Leather
Pinch me!
Re-Create the Look With Similar Items
Posse
Emma Jacket
Made of cotton with a linen shell, this jacket is a great lightweight option.
Just Black Denim
The Classic Bootcut Jeans
These jeans are so comfortable.
JW PEI
Lucia Faux Leather Top Handle Bag
JW Pei bags are favorites among Who What Wear editors.
H&M
Slingback Pumps
Slingbacks always look chic.
Reformation
Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan
We're so ready for sweater weather.
Levi's
Wedgie Boot Jeans
If you don't already have these versatile Levi's in your denim arsenal, here's your chance.
ZARA
City Bag
An interesting shape that fits just the essentials.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.