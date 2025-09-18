Don't Wear Bootcut Jeans Without Seeing How Reese Witherspoon Just Styled Them in NYC

Reece Witherspoon wears a black top.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon just stepped out in New York City and made us rethink our entire fall denim strategy. She wasn't wearing the ever-so-trendy baggy jeans that are a favorite of celebrities everywhere. Instead, she was wearing classic bootcut jeans. This wasn't some early-aughts throwback, though—it was a full-on master class in modern, effortless style. Paired with a cropped square-neck jacket, the look was elevated with sleek black pointed-toe heels and a matching Givenchy bag.

This look isn't just a trend; it's a timeless outfit formula. The beauty of it lies in the proportions. The slight flare of the bootcut jeans creates a long line that always looks good. Plus, it's not just about the denim silhouette itself. It's also about the pieces you pair with it, and Witherspoon's accessories were extremely elegant. If you like Witherspoon's quiet, powerful style, then you're in luck. We've found her exact top and bag, plus several similar options, so you can re-create the look for yourself. Believe us: Bootcut jeans are back and better than ever.

Reese Witherspoon wears jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Reese Witherspoon: Alessandra Rich jacket; Givenchy bag

