Victoria Beckham Just Put an Elegant and Fresh Spin on the Anti-Trend Jeans That Petite Women Love

If you're a petite woman looking for outfit inspiration or styling tips, I recommend turning to Victoria Beckham. The 5'4" entrepreneur has been a fashion icon since her days as a Spice Girl, and she continues to set trends with her eponymous fashion label. She clearly understands how to dress her petite frame, favoring flattering cuts and styles. One trend she's been loving lately, especially for fall, is dark-wash bootcut jeans.
Yesterday evening, Beckham was spotted heading to her son Cruz's live show in London. She wore an elbow-length cropped fur jacket over a white T-shirt, paired with dark-wash bootcut jeans, a brown croc-effect Hermès Birkin, and her signature oversize sunglasses.
For petite women wanting to look taller, dark-wash bootcut jeans are the answer. The deep denim color with a uniform shade—without heavy fading or distressing—naturally creates a sleek effect that lengthens one's appearance. Meanwhile, the slight flare of the bootcut hem directs the eye downward, giving the illusion of longer legs.
Read on to see Beckham's petite-friendly look for yourself, and then shop my edit of the best dark-wash bootcut jeans to invest in now.
