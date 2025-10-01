Victoria Beckham Just Put a Parisian Spin on the Anti-Jeans Trend Petite Women Love

Far sleeker than jeans, this trouser trend skims the figure before flowing past the ankle to pool elegantly at the hem—hence the name. The result is an elongated silhouette that conceals the shoe, and when styled with heels (as VB so often does), creates a leg-lengthening effect that makes it a go-to for petite women.
Wearing hers in a low-key yet polished manner, Victoria styled her floor-grazing trousers with a matching single-breasted blazer—a subtle nod to the outerwear trend dominating this autumn—and oversized black sunglasses. The look delivered pared-back Parisian elegance, holding its own against the city’s most sophisticated settings.
Clearly a cornerstone of her seasonal wardrobe, Victoria returned to the very same silhouette this morning as she stepped out ahead of her eponymous label’s Paris runway show on Friday this week. This time, however, she swapped classic black for a cool slate grey pair. Slightly softer but just as versatile, the lighter shade offers a fresh, wearable twist that feels perfectly attuned to these crisp early-autumn days.
If a trend is chic enough to anchor VB's Paris wardrobe not once but twice in a single week, it deserves a place in mine too. Read on to shop my edit of the best puddle pants to invest in now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.