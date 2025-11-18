Fashion always has a way of keeping me on my toes. If you had told me a few months or even days ago that one of my style icons would bring back the winter boot trend I practically lived in during grade school, I would have laughed it off. But here we are. Gigi Hadid was recently seen wearing the inside-out shearling boot trend.
Today, while walking in NYC with a friend, Hadid was spotted in a long double-breasted wool coat paired with tan wide-leg pants and shearling boots adorned with beads from the Portugal-based handmade ready-to-wear brand Alameda Turquesa. She accessorized her chic cold-weather outfit with a bandana-printed silk scarf, red sunglasses, and a Miu Miu shoulder bag.
For those unfamiliar, inside-out shearling boots feature the fur on the outside instead of just on the inside. This style was very popular in the early 2000s, when celebrities and everyday people like myself would fold their boots from Ugg and Koolaburra to reveal the inside shearling or choose styles like Ugg's Sunburst, which has shearling embellishments around the ankle and up the sides.
While we at Who What Wear have already declared Ugg's Classic Micro Boots as an It winter boot style for 2025, the question now is: will inside-out shearling boots, which Hadid is making a case for, join the list? Only time will tell. While we wait to find out, scroll down to shop the pieces needed to re-create Hadid's cozy look and explore the inside-out shearling boot trend.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.