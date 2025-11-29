It's Official: This Once-Dated Print Is Outtrending Leopard and Plaid for Winter 2025

If you stepped outside this summer, you probably saw multiple people covered in polka dots. The cheeky print was seemingly everywhere on bikinis, flip-flops, bags, and skirts. You couldn't escape it. Some might even say we reached peak polka dot. But as the weather got cooler, the prints got more serious. As expected, there's been a lot of plaid with some pops of animal print here and there.
But then something unexpected happened. I walked into Sandy Liang and spotted (quite literally) the Cairo Cardigan, a polka-dot knit from the designer's F/W 25 collection. Unlike other polka-dot items that had taken over my feed in recent months, it felt perfect for the chillier season. I haven't stopped thinking about it since and how perfect it would look with my long skirts and chunky loafers.
Shortly thereafter, I was perusing J.Crew's new arrivals and noticed a tighter-fitting, cropped red polka-dot cardigan. I bought it instantly, and it's quickly becoming one of my most worn pieces this winter. I love how it adds a touch of twee to my layered looks, and I love that it feels a bit more exciting than plaid or animal print. That being said, I love to mix prints and patterns, and polka dots do look fun alongside either of those. Wearing polka dots with textures and standard cold-season patterns can make a winter 'fit feel more playful than drab.
Now, it feels like almost every shop I pop into has a polka-dot knitwear piece that feels perfect for right now, so whoever said we've reached peak polka dot was respectfully wrong. If anything, I think we're about to see another polka-dot wave. In that case, I'll probably be investing in that Sandy Liang cardigan… and maybe every other option below while I'm at it.