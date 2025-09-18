Not Matchy and Not Nude, This Shoe Colour Is What Kate Middleton Now Wears With a Burgundy Outfit

Having worked in fashion for many years, I’ve spent countless mornings dissecting the outfit choices of Catherine, Princess of Wales. From the nude court shoes she so often slips into, to the dazzling gowns she reserves for special occasions, Kate Middleton’s signature style has long been a source of inspiration. With her wardrobe staples committed to memory, I was pleasantly surprised this week to see her step away from her tried-and-true nude courts in favour of something far more trend-driven.
Embracing perhaps the biggest footwear trend of the moment, the Princess paired a structured burgundy coat with chocolate brown court shoes. While chocolate brown is quickly emerging as one of autumn’s most defining colour trends, for me, its lasting appeal lies in its rich, opulent tone—a shade that uniquely elevates and adds depth to any look.
By riffing on the autumnal palette of her burgundy ensemble, the chocolate heels lent a warmth and sophistication that felt effortless. Less severe than black and more unexpected than a tonal match, this pairing struck the perfect balance of refinement and interest, bringing harmony to her polished look.
Finishing her outfit with coordinating burgundy accessories, Middleton allowed her chocolate brown courts to inject subtle dimension without distracting from the streamlined silhouette.
Read on to shop my edit of the best chocolate brown shoes to wear now.
Shop Chocolate Brown Shoes:
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Suede High-Heel Court Shoes
The supple suede finish gives these such an elevated feel.
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Slingback Pumps
These also come in four other shades.
H&M
Pointed Heeled Shoes
While I love these in the deep shade of brown, they also come in jet black.
Stradivarius
Satin-Effect High-Heel Shoes
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
Marks & Spencer
Wide Fit Suede Square Toe Slingback Shoes
Style with a burgundy dress or pair with straight-leg jeans.
Prada
Suede Slingback Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Zara
Buckled High-Heel Shoes
The buckle heel trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.