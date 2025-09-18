Not Matchy and Not Nude, This Shoe Colour Is What Kate Middleton Now Wears With a Burgundy Outfit

Kate Middleton paired her elegant burgundy outfit with autumn's favourite shoe shade. Read on to discover the expensive-looking pairing I'll be coming back to all season.

Kate Middleton walks outside on grass wearing a burgundy coat with chocolate brown heels. She carries a burgundy Chanel bag.
Having worked in fashion for many years, I’ve spent countless mornings dissecting the outfit choices of Catherine, Princess of Wales. From the nude court shoes she so often slips into, to the dazzling gowns she reserves for special occasions, Kate Middleton’s signature style has long been a source of inspiration. With her wardrobe staples committed to memory, I was pleasantly surprised this week to see her step away from her tried-and-true nude courts in favour of something far more trend-driven.

Embracing perhaps the biggest footwear trend of the moment, the Princess paired a structured burgundy coat with chocolate brown court shoes. While chocolate brown is quickly emerging as one of autumn’s most defining colour trends, for me, its lasting appeal lies in its rich, opulent tone—a shade that uniquely elevates and adds depth to any look.

By riffing on the autumnal palette of her burgundy ensemble, the chocolate heels lent a warmth and sophistication that felt effortless. Less severe than black and more unexpected than a tonal match, this pairing struck the perfect balance of refinement and interest, bringing harmony to her polished look.

Kate Middleton walks outside on grass wearing a burgundy coat with chocolate brown heels. She carries a burgundy Chanel bag.

Finishing her outfit with coordinating burgundy accessories, Middleton allowed her chocolate brown courts to inject subtle dimension without distracting from the streamlined silhouette.

Read on to shop my edit of the best chocolate brown shoes to wear now.

