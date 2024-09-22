7 Autumn Colour Combinations That Are Deeply Chic, Timeless and Instantly Expensive-Looking

Finally in the throws of autumn, my plans for the weekend now involve combing through every item in my wardrobe to reorder everything I own, bringing forth the pieces that really speak to this time of the year, and one of the things I’m most excited about rediscovering is my autumnal colour palette. The transitional period between summer and winter offers an exciting opportunity to experiment with deeper, richer tones while still incorporating subtle hints of warmth and neutrals, and I’m all about trying to achieve this balance right now. And whether you’re drawn to timeless colours or bold, statement-making hues, the key is in what you pair certain colours with.

By thoughtfully layering colours, you can create effortlessly stylish outfits that feel modern and elegant, yet practical for the changing weather. Think sophisticated palettes that transition seamlessly from day to evening, and from work to weekend, without compromising on your aesthetic. Autumn presents the perfect opportunity to experiment with unexpected combinations that feel fresh and refined, whilst still embracing the natural beauty of the season with signature shades such as burgundy and brown.

So, I took it upon myself to track down the most elevated-looking autumn fashion colour combinations to try right now, in the hope I’d be able to re-create many of them with items I already own. Scouring social media, I came across seven such ensembles that I just had to share with you. From the unexpected tone that looks so stylish worn with navy to the hue that will make your black items look even glossier, scroll on to see the autumn colour combinations I’ll be wearing in 2024.

7 Elegant Autumn Fashion Colour Combinations to Try in 2024

1. Olive + Charcoal

Style Notes: While this year has largely been dominated by Brat green, when autumn rolls around, I always find myself coming back to more hushed variations of the tone; think olive and forest. The former has a sludgy undertone to it, which taps into the wider appreciation for all-things brown this season (more on that in a moment). For me, nothing pairs with this shade quite so well as charcoal grey.

Shop the Combination:

SELECTED FEMME Selected Femme Sasja Wool Blend Blazer, Kalamata £150 SHOP NOW

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW

FERRAGAMO Draped Wrap-Effect Wool and Cashmere-Blend Midi Dress £1630 SHOP NOW

ZARA Satin Midi Skirt £26 SHOP NOW

2. Burgundy + Black

Style Notes: Burgundy is one of the biggest colour trends of the year, hands down. Initially we saw fashion people begin wearing it in accent form—think handbags and shoes—but the pendulum has swung the other way. Now, burgundy is being worn as a principle colour, with other hues stepping in as supporting acts. It might not be a "trend", but I have to say, glossy black accessories make this rich hue look even more high end than it already does.

Shop the Combination:

John Lewis John Lewis Wrap Double Front Coat, Burgundy £159 SHOP NOW

Arket Tailored Trousers - Burgundy - Arket Gb £119 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Davis 50 Leather Knee-High Boots £1050 SHOP NOW

3. Taupe + White

Style Notes: For a cooler colour pairing (by which I mean cool in undertone but also, in effect) look no further than soft taupes and bright whites! It might not be the most practical pairing—I certainly won't be rushing around with a takeaway coffee cup in hand whilst wearing it—but no one can deny how chic it looks.

Shop the Combination:

COS Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat £300 SHOP NOW

Whistles Authentic Barrel Leg Jean £95 SHOP NOW

ZARA Zw Collection - Silk Blouse £56 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW

4. Navy + Pale Yellow

Style Notes: A colour that dominated this summer is undoubtedly pale yellow, but just because we're entering the cooler months that doesn't mean you have to turn your back on it completely! Instead, try countering the soft tone with a deep hue—my favourite without question is navy.

Shop the Combination:

The Cardigan - Navy £285 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Satin Midi Slip Dress £349 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Belted Ribbed-Knit Mini Dress £1570 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Women's Small Andiamo in Light Butterscotch £3410 SHOP NOW

5. Rose + Cream

Style Notes: After taking in the spring/summer 2025 collections this fashion month, one thing is clear—pink is going to be a big deal again next year. Fashion people have already picked up on this and have begun wearing the shade in dusty rose hues, which look beyond beautiful when paired with cream.

Shop the Combination:

River Island Cream pleated wide leg trousers £48 SHOP NOW

STELLA MCCARTNEY Oversized Double-Breasted Grain De Poudre Wool Blazer £1450 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet White Textured Midi Dress £119 SHOP NOW

6. Sky Blue + Camel

Style Notes: Although this isn't the newest-feeling colour combination on the list, it's considered a classic for a reason. This shade of blue is as timeless as colour trends get, especially when it's worn with equally elegant camel tones. If you really don't know where to start when it comes to pairing colours, trust me—this is a combination that never let's you down.

Shop the Combination:

MANGO Oversize Lace Blouse £90 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Leisure Scilli Coated Jersey Midi Skirt £180 SHOP NOW

ANOTHER TOMORROW + Net Sustain Belted Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Shirt Dress £835 SHOP NOW

Polène Cyme Bag in Textured Camel £380 SHOP NOW

7. Brown + Cream

Style Notes: I know I've already used up cream with another tone but this pairing was too good to ignore. Along with burgundy, brown is one of the season's leading colour trends, and perhaps the most versatile, too. It goes with literally every single colour that's already on this list, but, for an unmistakably chic pairing, you really can't better rich chocolate brown and cream.

Shop the Combination:

ALIGNE George Wrap Coat £289 SHOP NOW

ROGER VIVIER Belle Vivier Patent-Leather Pumps £710 SHOP NOW