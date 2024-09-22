7 Autumn Colour Combinations That Are Deeply Chic, Timeless and Instantly Expensive-Looking

Autumn Fashion Colour Combinations
Finally in the throws of autumn, my plans for the weekend now involve combing through every item in my wardrobe to reorder everything I own, bringing forth the pieces that really speak to this time of the year, and one of the things I’m most excited about rediscovering is my autumnal colour palette. The transitional period between summer and winter offers an exciting opportunity to experiment with deeper, richer tones while still incorporating subtle hints of warmth and neutrals, and I’m all about trying to achieve this balance right now. And whether you’re drawn to timeless colours or bold, statement-making hues, the key is in what you pair certain colours with.

By thoughtfully layering colours, you can create effortlessly stylish outfits that feel modern and elegant, yet practical for the changing weather. Think sophisticated palettes that transition seamlessly from day to evening, and from work to weekend, without compromising on your aesthetic. Autumn presents the perfect opportunity to experiment with unexpected combinations that feel fresh and refined, whilst still embracing the natural beauty of the season with signature shades such as burgundy and brown.

So, I took it upon myself to track down the most elevated-looking autumn fashion colour combinations to try right now, in the hope I’d be able to re-create many of them with items I already own. Scouring social media, I came across seven such ensembles that I just had to share with you. From the unexpected tone that looks so stylish worn with navy to the hue that will make your black items look even glossier, scroll on to see the autumn colour combinations I’ll be wearing in 2024.

7 Elegant Autumn Fashion Colour Combinations to Try in 2024

1. Olive + Charcoal

Autumn Fashion Colour Combinations

Style Notes: While this year has largely been dominated by Brat green, when autumn rolls around, I always find myself coming back to more hushed variations of the tone; think olive and forest. The former has a sludgy undertone to it, which taps into the wider appreciation for all-things brown this season (more on that in a moment). For me, nothing pairs with this shade quite so well as charcoal grey.

Shop the Combination:

Selected Femme Sasja Wool Blend Blazer, Kalamata
SELECTED FEMME
Selected Femme Sasja Wool Blend Blazer, Kalamata

Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

Draped Wrap-Effect Wool and Cashmere-Blend Midi Dress
FERRAGAMO
Draped Wrap-Effect Wool and Cashmere-Blend Midi Dress

Satin Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt

2. Burgundy + Black

Autumn Fashion Colour Combinations

Style Notes: Burgundy is one of the biggest colour trends of the year, hands down. Initially we saw fashion people begin wearing it in accent form—think handbags and shoes—but the pendulum has swung the other way. Now, burgundy is being worn as a principle colour, with other hues stepping in as supporting acts. It might not be a "trend", but I have to say, glossy black accessories make this rich hue look even more high end than it already does.

Shop the Combination:

John Lewis Wrap Double Front Coat, Burgundy
John Lewis
John Lewis Wrap Double Front Coat, Burgundy

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

Tailored Trousers - Burgundy - Arket Gb
Arket
Tailored Trousers - Burgundy - Arket Gb

Davis 50 Leather Knee-High Boots
KHAITE
Davis 50 Leather Knee-High Boots

3. Taupe + White

Autumn Fashion Colour Combinations

Style Notes: For a cooler colour pairing (by which I mean cool in undertone but also, in effect) look no further than soft taupes and bright whites! It might not be the most practical pairing—I certainly won't be rushing around with a takeaway coffee cup in hand whilst wearing it—but no one can deny how chic it looks.

Shop the Combination:

Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat
COS
Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat

Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
Whistles
Authentic Barrel Leg Jean

Zw Collection - Silk Blouse
ZARA
Zw Collection - Silk Blouse

A-Line Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Midi Skirt

4. Navy + Pale Yellow

Autumn Fashion Colour Combinations

Style Notes: A colour that dominated this summer is undoubtedly pale yellow, but just because we're entering the cooler months that doesn't mean you have to turn your back on it completely! Instead, try countering the soft tone with a deep hue—my favourite without question is navy.

Shop the Combination:

The Cardigan - Navy
The Cardigan - Navy

Satin Midi Slip Dress
Polo Ralph Lauren
Satin Midi Slip Dress

Belted Ribbed-Knit Mini Dress
CHLOÉ
Belted Ribbed-Knit Mini Dress

Women's Small Andiamo in Light Butterscotch
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Andiamo in Light Butterscotch

5. Rose + Cream

Autumn Fashion Colour Combinations

Style Notes: After taking in the spring/summer 2025 collections this fashion month, one thing is clear—pink is going to be a big deal again next year. Fashion people have already picked up on this and have begun wearing the shade in dusty rose hues, which look beyond beautiful when paired with cream.

Shop the Combination:

V-Neck Blouse
H&M
V-Neck Blouse

River Island, Cream pleated wide leg trousers
River Island
Cream pleated wide leg trousers

Oversized Double-Breasted Grain De Poudre Wool Blazer
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Oversized Double-Breasted Grain De Poudre Wool Blazer

White Textured Midi Dress
Mint Velvet
White Textured Midi Dress

6. Sky Blue + Camel

Autumn Fashion Colour Combinations

Style Notes: Although this isn't the newest-feeling colour combination on the list, it's considered a classic for a reason. This shade of blue is as timeless as colour trends get, especially when it's worn with equally elegant camel tones. If you really don't know where to start when it comes to pairing colours, trust me—this is a combination that never let's you down.

Shop the Combination:

Oversize Lace Blouse
MANGO
Oversize Lace Blouse

Leisure Scilli Coated Jersey Midi Skirt
Max Mara
Leisure Scilli Coated Jersey Midi Skirt

+ Net Sustain Belted Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Shirt Dress
ANOTHER TOMORROW
+ Net Sustain Belted Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Shirt Dress

Cyme - Textured Camel
Polène
Cyme Bag in Textured Camel

7. Brown + Cream

Autumn Fashion Colour Combinations

Style Notes: I know I've already used up cream with another tone but this pairing was too good to ignore. Along with burgundy, brown is one of the season's leading colour trends, and perhaps the most versatile, too. It goes with literally every single colour that's already on this list, but, for an unmistakably chic pairing, you really can't better rich chocolate brown and cream.

Shop the Combination:

George Wrap Coat
ALIGNE
George Wrap Coat

Belle Vivier Patent-Leather Pumps
ROGER VIVIER
Belle Vivier Patent-Leather Pumps

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

Pleated Midi-Skirt
MANGO
Pleated Midi-Skirt

