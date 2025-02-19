One of my favourite things about working in fashion is feeling completely in sync with the rhythm of seasonal trends. Understanding how, why and which trends are emerging—before they fully take off—feels like being in on a secret. Over time, I’ve realised that the trends I’m most drawn to are the ones that subtly expand on a classic look, breathing fresh energy into something timeless. Enter: the grey suit trend.

A quieter, less predictable alternative to navy or black, grey suiting offers a balance that feels just right for right now. While darker tones can sometimes feel heavy or overly formal, grey brings a sense of lightness and ease to formal tailoring at this moment, when we're on the precipice of spring.

At first, it was a whisper of a trend, subtly appearing in fashion circles, but now? Grey suiting feels like it's everywhere. It dominated the streets of New York Fashion Week earlier this month, styled in ways that proved its versatility—cool grey blazers paired with tonal skirts, layered over playful jorts, or worn as full, floor-grazing trouser sets. As long as it matches, it fits under the modern suiting category.

No longer confined to corporate settings, the trend is set to be one of spring's most important trends. A hero look across Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2025 runway—that featured a healthy dose of grey suiting amongst deeper hues—the powerful two-piece champions sleek detailing and structured design—two qualities that culminate on an elegant form.

Complimenting the season's move towards a softer, lighter colour palette, this emerging outfit trend is something you're going to see a lot of this spring—and not just by way of street style. Already on Instagram, I'm seeing stylish people sport looks of all grey already, meaning its only a matter of time before it becomes commonplace day to day.

Intent on welcoming the trend into my own spring rotation quickly, below I've curated an edit of the grey suits most worth a look-in right now. Read on to discover my favourites.

SHOP GREY SUITS:

Style Notes: A grey blazer-and-trouser set will always serve you well, and while this tone goes with so many colours, there's no denying how sleek it looks paired with black accessories and separates.

MANGO Virgin Wool Suit Jacket £100 SHOP NOW The woollen fabrication will keep you extra toasty.

MANGO Wool-Blend Suit Trousers £60 SHOP NOW I'd also wear these trousers on a night out with a lace camisole or bandeau top.

LOULOU DE SAISON Altair Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer £465 SHOP NOW A very chic take on the double-breasted blazer—it would look incredible sans top with tennis necklace.

LOULOU DE SAISON Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants £363 SHOP NOW The chicest drawstring trousers you'll ever find.

Style Notes: This season, skirt suits are proving just as popular as trousers. Wear with knee boots for a flawless finish. The leopard print bag is a nice 2025 touch, too.

H&M Popover Twill Shirt £45 SHOP NOW The jaunty polo collar nods to a big 2025 trend.

H&M Pleated A-Line Skirt £65 SHOP NOW This set looks so high-end, no one will ever guess it's H&M.

FAITHFULL Enna Asymmetric Woven Blazer £417 SHOP NOW The shape this blazer creates is nothing short of stunning.

FAITHFULL Lenza Woven Wide-Leg Pants £307 SHOP NOW Wide-leg trousers look so chic in grey, and I find them much more interesting to style than failsafe black.

Style Notes: If your suit is warm grey, stick to tones like beige, cream and brown to create a beautiful tonal look.

COS Longline Tailored Waistcoat £95 SHOP NOW Who said you have to opt for a blazer? A waistcoat will still give you that crisp tailored look.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW The twill material that makes up these trousers is so incredibly soft.

Toteme Pocket Top Grey Melange £500 SHOP NOW A look I know so many people will obsess over.

Toteme Pleated Straight Trousers Grey Melange £390 SHOP NOW I sometimes just go on Toteme.com to check out the styling—how chic.

Style Notes: Suiting doesn't need to be worn with heels—more casual shoe styles such as flat boots and trainers will give your two-piece set an effortless payoff.

Autograph Wool Blend Pinstripe Cropped Blazer £109 SHOP NOW Pinstripes continue to be big trend this season, often permeating grey suiting.

Autograph Wool Blend Pinstripe Tapered Trousers £79 SHOP NOW Wool trousers at this price are hard to come by.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Oversized Woven Blazer £385 SHOP NOW We can't talk tailoring and not include one of The Frankie Shop's iconic blazers.