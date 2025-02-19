I Want to Look Beyond Sophisticated—This Trending, Throw-On Outfit Formula Hits the Brief

One of my favourite things about working in fashion is feeling completely in sync with the rhythm of seasonal trends. Understanding how, why and which trends are emerging—before they fully take off—feels like being in on a secret. Over time, I’ve realised that the trends I’m most drawn to are the ones that subtly expand on a classic look, breathing fresh energy into something timeless. Enter: the grey suit trend.

Grey suits street style.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker )

A quieter, less predictable alternative to navy or black, grey suiting offers a balance that feels just right for right now. While darker tones can sometimes feel heavy or overly formal, grey brings a sense of lightness and ease to formal tailoring at this moment, when we're on the precipice of spring.

Grey suits street style.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker )

At first, it was a whisper of a trend, subtly appearing in fashion circles, but now? Grey suiting feels like it's everywhere. It dominated the streets of New York Fashion Week earlier this month, styled in ways that proved its versatility—cool grey blazers paired with tonal skirts, layered over playful jorts, or worn as full, floor-grazing trouser sets. As long as it matches, it fits under the modern suiting category.

No longer confined to corporate settings, the trend is set to be one of spring's most important trends. A hero look across Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2025 runway—that featured a healthy dose of grey suiting amongst deeper hues—the powerful two-piece champions sleek detailing and structured design—two qualities that culminate on an elegant form.

Grey suits street style.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker )

Complimenting the season's move towards a softer, lighter colour palette, this emerging outfit trend is something you're going to see a lot of this spring—and not just by way of street style. Already on Instagram, I'm seeing stylish people sport looks of all grey already, meaning its only a matter of time before it becomes commonplace day to day.

Intent on welcoming the trend into my own spring rotation quickly, below I've curated an edit of the grey suits most worth a look-in right now. Read on to discover my favourites.

SHOP GREY SUITS:

Grey suits street style.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker )

Style Notes: A grey blazer-and-trouser set will always serve you well, and while this tone goes with so many colours, there's no denying how sleek it looks paired with black accessories and separates.

Virgin Wool Suit Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Virgin Wool Suit Jacket

The woollen fabrication will keep you extra toasty.

Wool-Blend Suit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Wool-Blend Suit Trousers

I'd also wear these trousers on a night out with a lace camisole or bandeau top.

Altair Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer
LOULOU DE SAISON
Altair Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer

A very chic take on the double-breasted blazer—it would look incredible sans top with tennis necklace.

Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants
LOULOU DE SAISON
Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants

The chicest drawstring trousers you'll ever find.

Influencer wears a grey suit.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: This season, skirt suits are proving just as popular as trousers. Wear with knee boots for a flawless finish. The leopard print bag is a nice 2025 touch, too.

Popover Twill Shirt
H&M
Popover Twill Shirt

The jaunty polo collar nods to a big 2025 trend.

Pleated A-Line Skirt
H&M
Pleated A-Line Skirt

This set looks so high-end, no one will ever guess it's H&M.

Enna Asymmetric Woven Blazer
FAITHFULL
Enna Asymmetric Woven Blazer

The shape this blazer creates is nothing short of stunning.

Lenza Woven Wide-Leg Pants
FAITHFULL
Lenza Woven Wide-Leg Pants

Wide-leg trousers look so chic in grey, and I find them much more interesting to style than failsafe black.

Influencer wears a grey suit.

(Image credit: @_priscav)

Style Notes: If your suit is warm grey, stick to tones like beige, cream and brown to create a beautiful tonal look.

COS, Longline Tailored Waistcoat
COS
Longline Tailored Waistcoat

Who said you have to opt for a blazer? A waistcoat will still give you that crisp tailored look.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

The twill material that makes up these trousers is so incredibly soft.

Pocket Top Grey Melange
Toteme
Pocket Top Grey Melange

A look I know so many people will obsess over.

Pleated Straight Trousers Grey Melange
Toteme
Pleated Straight Trousers Grey Melange

I sometimes just go on Toteme.com to check out the styling—how chic.

Influencer wears a grey suit.

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

Style Notes: Suiting doesn't need to be worn with heels—more casual shoe styles such as flat boots and trainers will give your two-piece set an effortless payoff.

Wool Blend Pinstripe Cropped Blazer
Autograph
Wool Blend Pinstripe Cropped Blazer

Pinstripes continue to be big trend this season, often permeating grey suiting.

Wool Blend Pinstripe Tapered Trousers
Autograph
Wool Blend Pinstripe Tapered Trousers

Wool trousers at this price are hard to come by.

Gelso Oversized Woven Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Oversized Woven Blazer

We can't talk tailoring and not include one of The Frankie Shop's iconic blazers.

Malvo Straight-Cut Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Malvo Straight-Cut Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt

While the Gelso jacket has matching trousers, I like how it looks styled with the brand's Malvo skirt best.

