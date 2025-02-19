I Want to Look Beyond Sophisticated—This Trending, Throw-On Outfit Formula Hits the Brief
One of my favourite things about working in fashion is feeling completely in sync with the rhythm of seasonal trends. Understanding how, why and which trends are emerging—before they fully take off—feels like being in on a secret. Over time, I’ve realised that the trends I’m most drawn to are the ones that subtly expand on a classic look, breathing fresh energy into something timeless. Enter: the grey suit trend.
A quieter, less predictable alternative to navy or black, grey suiting offers a balance that feels just right for right now. While darker tones can sometimes feel heavy or overly formal, grey brings a sense of lightness and ease to formal tailoring at this moment, when we're on the precipice of spring.
At first, it was a whisper of a trend, subtly appearing in fashion circles, but now? Grey suiting feels like it's everywhere. It dominated the streets of New York Fashion Week earlier this month, styled in ways that proved its versatility—cool grey blazers paired with tonal skirts, layered over playful jorts, or worn as full, floor-grazing trouser sets. As long as it matches, it fits under the modern suiting category.
No longer confined to corporate settings, the trend is set to be one of spring's most important trends. A hero look across Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2025 runway—that featured a healthy dose of grey suiting amongst deeper hues—the powerful two-piece champions sleek detailing and structured design—two qualities that culminate on an elegant form.
Complimenting the season's move towards a softer, lighter colour palette, this emerging outfit trend is something you're going to see a lot of this spring—and not just by way of street style. Already on Instagram, I'm seeing stylish people sport looks of all grey already, meaning its only a matter of time before it becomes commonplace day to day.
Intent on welcoming the trend into my own spring rotation quickly, below I've curated an edit of the grey suits most worth a look-in right now. Read on to discover my favourites.
SHOP GREY SUITS:
Style Notes: A grey blazer-and-trouser set will always serve you well, and while this tone goes with so many colours, there's no denying how sleek it looks paired with black accessories and separates.
I'd also wear these trousers on a night out with a lace camisole or bandeau top.
A very chic take on the double-breasted blazer—it would look incredible sans top with tennis necklace.
Style Notes: This season, skirt suits are proving just as popular as trousers. Wear with knee boots for a flawless finish. The leopard print bag is a nice 2025 touch, too.
Wide-leg trousers look so chic in grey, and I find them much more interesting to style than failsafe black.
Style Notes: If your suit is warm grey, stick to tones like beige, cream and brown to create a beautiful tonal look.
Who said you have to opt for a blazer? A waistcoat will still give you that crisp tailored look.
The twill material that makes up these trousers is so incredibly soft.
I sometimes just go on Toteme.com to check out the styling—how chic.
Style Notes: Suiting doesn't need to be worn with heels—more casual shoe styles such as flat boots and trainers will give your two-piece set an effortless payoff.
Pinstripes continue to be big trend this season, often permeating grey suiting.
We can't talk tailoring and not include one of The Frankie Shop's iconic blazers.
While the Gelso jacket has matching trousers, I like how it looks styled with the brand's Malvo skirt best.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
