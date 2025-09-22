I’m Not Saying We’re Done With These 5 Styles, But These 5 Autumn Fashion Trends are Far More Elegant

Call me cliché, but I take the changing of the season as an invitation to upheave my wardrobe and begin anew. There are parameters to this practice, of course, like adhering to the ‘one in, one out’ rule, so I don’t fall into the trap of over consumption. However, the most important factor I keep in mind when shopping is the trend cycle.
Whenever I peruse my preferred resale apps or local high-street stores, I keep the dated autumn 2025 trends top of mind so I ensure whatever I’m investing to get the most longevity in my wardrobe. That is to say, given fashion’s accelerated pace, there’s a very likely chance that what I love now won’t stay that way forever, unless I buy something that is truly a classic. We are a fickle bunch, after all.
But if the discourse around what’s “in” and what’s “out” has proven anything, it’s that when you buy well and buy with intention, the pieces you invest in really can last you for seasons on end. So, what are the styles that have been put on pause this year, and what are the styles that fashion people are embracing with reckless abandon?
It’s not to say these pieces don’t have a place in your sartorial arsenal, just that collective tastes have slightly moved on from these styles in favour of shapes, cuts and colours that are a little more refreshing. I’m not advocating for you to part with something you really love, but rather want to shed light on the latest autumn 2025 trends that are taking over in popularity in order for you to make the most informed decisions possible. Because is there anything worse than letting something sit in the back of your cupboard for ions, only for it to come back in fashion after you’ve rehomed it?
Without further ado, scroll on for the autumn 2025 fashion trends that some consider to be past their prime, and the new looks taking their place.
The 5 "Dated" Autumn Fashion Trends and The 5 "Fresh" Styles We're Wearing Instead
1. Passing On: Scarf Coats
Wearing Instead: Collarless Coats
Style Notes: One way trends can get superseded is because of how pervasive they were upon first launch. Scarf coats are the perfect example of that. While they'll always be chic, their virality makes them feel slightly of a certain period. Like how the Acne Scarf is synonymous with 2014 fashion, the scarf coat is the 2024 equivalent. So, for the autumn 2025 season, ditch the frills and flourish and keep things simple with a clean cut collarless coat.
TOTEME
Shearling Coat
This Toteme pieces is at the top of my autumn wislisht.
MANGO
Wool Overcoat
Without the extra details, like lapels, the clothing layered underneath make the statement, not the coat itself.
Autograph
Wool Blend Collarless Longline Coat
This chocolate brown style is a look within itself.
Massimo Dutti
Long Open Wool Blend Coat
Massimo Dutti are the masters of high-street elegance.
& Other Stories
Coated Drawstring Trench Coat
Combine the windbreaker trend with the collarless style in this waxy piece.
2. Passing On: Satin Ballet Slippers
Wearing Instead: Leather Flats
Style Notes: Satin ballet flats have been stealing the spotlight ever since they made their triumphant return when stepping out at Miu Miu's autumn/winter 2022 collection. While they're undoubtedly the prettiest flat out there, they're one that can easily date amid the slush, sludge and puddles that British winter brings about. Instead, swap it out for something more resilient like leather flats. Be it slippers, moccasins or loafers, these shoes will age like a fine wine.
MANGO
Leather Flat Shoes
Such a sophisticated cut.
Dear Frances
Balla Bootie
So many designers, including our favourite Dear Frances, is embracing a slimmer cut of boot for the season ahead. Boots are rarely seen this close to the ground, but there's something quite chic about this boxer-inspired shape.
H&M
Square-Toe Ballet Flats
Croc finishes is one of this season's more significant micro trends.
Le Monde Béryl
Orlando Moccasin
So many fashion people are loving glove-fit shoes, which this French pair certainly qualifies for.
COS
Chunky Leather Shoes
These make a great alternative for the now sold out moccasins from Chanel's Resort 2025 collection.
3. Passing On: Leather Bombers
Wearing Instead: Funnel Neck Jackets
Style Notes: Though leather bombers have remained in pole position for several autumns now, they're slowly being overtaken by funnel neck jackets. We know that the aviator shape will always be relevant, but for something a little different, why not take cues from the trend du jour?
ARKET
Wool-Alpaca Blend Jacket
This has a decadent caped effect, which will look more premium the more the weather drops.
Massimo Dutti
Oversize Flowing Trench Coat in Water-Repellent Fabric
Swap out the flip-flops for a pair of chic leather flats and you'll have a warming autumn outfit that earn you so many compliments.
COS
Funnel-Neck Shearling Jacket
Head over heels in lust with this coat!
MANGO
Wool Funnel Neck Coat
This has an Upper East Side elegance to it that is just so covetable.
ASOS DESIGN
Cropped Cape Formal Coat in Olive
Such an affordable price point.
4. Passing On: Pleated Skirts
Wearing Instead: Pencil Skirts
Style Notes: Last year was the year of pleated skirts. But if the autumn/winter 2025 collections of Simone Rocha and SS Daley taught us anything, it's that these styles have been shed for something more streamlined like pencil skirts. Razor sharp and tapered to perfection, think of this as a graduation from preppy school girl to elegant matron.
M&S Collection
Jersey Knee Length Pencil Skirt
The cotton fabric still allows for plenty of movement and fluidity, if you thought this style meant you had to look stiff.
KHAITE
Loxley Suede Maxi Skirt
Who wouldn't adore this suede iteration from Khaite?
Reiss
Wool-Blend Tailored Pencil Skirt in Black
This delicate ankle-grazing style is selling out fast.
MANGO
Linen Pencil Skirt
This will dress up anything from a classic white tank top to a simple black t-shirt.
H&M
Pencil Skirt
See how modern yet timeless pencil skirts can help outfits appear?
4. Passing On: Khaki Trenches
Wearing Instead: Leopard Print Coats
Style Notes: Trench coats are an integral part of the British fashion landscape, but there's something about deep khaki colours that feels inherently 2014. (Probably because of how popular this shade was at that time!) Instead, reach for something more vintage like the '90s-inspired leopard print coat trend.
RIXO
Milly Coat in Bohemia Leopard
RIXO's Milly Coat is the leopard print style sitting atop of so many Who What Wear editor's wish lists.
Bottega Veneta
Leopard-Print Alpaca, Wool, and Silk Coat
It's hard to say no to this sumptous Bottega Veneta style.
MANGO
Leopard-Print Long Coat
Here's a more affordable version, but one that is equally covetable.
Albaray
Animal Coat
It's sometimes the case that the bigger the print, the chicer it is. This Albaray number proves exactly that.
Prada
Animal-Print Coat
Just in case you needed another excuse to shop for Prada.
