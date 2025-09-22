I’m Not Saying We’re Done With These 5 Styles, But These 5 Autumn Fashion Trends are Far More Elegant

A collage of the elegant autumn fashion trends fashion people are swapping more dated styles for.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Call me cliché, but I take the changing of the season as an invitation to upheave my wardrobe and begin anew. There are parameters to this practice, of course, like adhering to the ‘one in, one out’ rule, so I don’t fall into the trap of over consumption. However, the most important factor I keep in mind when shopping is the trend cycle.

Whenever I peruse my preferred resale apps or local high-street stores, I keep the dated autumn 2025 trends top of mind so I ensure whatever I’m investing to get the most longevity in my wardrobe. That is to say, given fashion’s accelerated pace, there’s a very likely chance that what I love now won’t stay that way forever, unless I buy something that is truly a classic. We are a fickle bunch, after all.

But if the discourse around what’s “in” and what’s “out” has proven anything, it’s that when you buy well and buy with intention, the pieces you invest in really can last you for seasons on end. So, what are the styles that have been put on pause this year, and what are the styles that fashion people are embracing with reckless abandon?

It’s not to say these pieces don’t have a place in your sartorial arsenal, just that collective tastes have slightly moved on from these styles in favour of shapes, cuts and colours that are a little more refreshing. I’m not advocating for you to part with something you really love, but rather want to shed light on the latest autumn 2025 trends that are taking over in popularity in order for you to make the most informed decisions possible. Because is there anything worse than letting something sit in the back of your cupboard for ions, only for it to come back in fashion after you’ve rehomed it?

Without further ado, scroll on for the autumn 2025 fashion trends that some consider to be past their prime, and the new looks taking their place.

The 5 "Dated" Autumn Fashion Trends and The 5 "Fresh" Styles We're Wearing Instead

1. Passing On: Scarf Coats

Wearing Instead: Collarless Coats

@johannapiispa wears a collarless shearling coat from Toteme with black trousers and leather loafters.

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

Style Notes: One way trends can get superseded is because of how pervasive they were upon first launch. Scarf coats are the perfect example of that. While they'll always be chic, their virality makes them feel slightly of a certain period. Like how the Acne Scarf is synonymous with 2014 fashion, the scarf coat is the 2024 equivalent. So, for the autumn 2025 season, ditch the frills and flourish and keep things simple with a clean cut collarless coat.

Shop the Trend:

2. Passing On: Satin Ballet Slippers

@christietyler wears a black blazer and black trousers with Chanel Resort 2025 patent leather moccasins.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Wearing Instead: Leather Flats

Style Notes: Satin ballet flats have been stealing the spotlight ever since they made their triumphant return when stepping out at Miu Miu's autumn/winter 2022 collection. While they're undoubtedly the prettiest flat out there, they're one that can easily date amid the slush, sludge and puddles that British winter brings about. Instead, swap it out for something more resilient like leather flats. Be it slippers, moccasins or loafers, these shoes will age like a fine wine.

Shop the Trend:

3. Passing On: Leather Bombers

Wearing Instead: Funnel Neck Jackets

@nnennaechem wears funnel neck jacket, with a black t-shirt, striped button down shirt, flip flops and a suede midi skirt.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Though leather bombers have remained in pole position for several autumns now, they're slowly being overtaken by funnel neck jackets. We know that the aviator shape will always be relevant, but for something a little different, why not take cues from the trend du jour?

Shop the Trend:

4. Passing On: Pleated Skirts

Wearing Instead: Pencil Skirts

@sylviemus_ wears a white turtleneck, with a brown coat, black column skirt and kitten heels.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Last year was the year of pleated skirts. But if the autumn/winter 2025 collections of Simone Rocha and SS Daley taught us anything, it's that these styles have been shed for something more streamlined like pencil skirts. Razor sharp and tapered to perfection, think of this as a graduation from preppy school girl to elegant matron.

Shop the Trend:

4. Passing On: Khaki Trenches

Wearing Instead: Leopard Print Coats

@nlmarilyn wears a white t-shirt with track shorts, kitten heels and a leopard print trench.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Trench coats are an integral part of the British fashion landscape, but there's something about deep khaki colours that feels inherently 2014. (Probably because of how popular this shade was at that time!) Instead, reach for something more vintage like the '90s-inspired leopard print coat trend.

Shop the Trend:

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.

We regularly try on pieces ourselves—everything from best-selling jeans to designer shoes—and speak to external experts and fashion insiders, staying closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise, and each and every buy we feature has to meet our exceptional taste standards—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.

Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.

