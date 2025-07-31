This Unexpected Shoe Color Made All the Difference in Pamela Anderson's Elegant Outfit

Have you been following along with Pamela Anderson's latest press tour? If not, you might want to start. Her appearances with her Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson are adorable, but I'm obviously laser-focused on her fantastic outfits. Styled by Bailey Moon, Anderson has been looking chic in Thom Browne, Gabriela Hearst, Ferragamo, Strathberry, Rodarte, and other high-caliber brands.
Today, she wore a custom white dress by New York brand One Of, featuring hand-painted yellow flowers. To match the subtle floral design, Anderson added limoncello-yellow shoes. Thanks to Anderson, I'm suddenly transfixed on this very specific color. I'm not exactly a Pantone expert, but to me, this hue has bit more green than its close cousin, butter yellow, and isn't quite as neon-bright as a tennis ball. (Side note: If you enjoy a a good fashion-and-food crossover, read my colleague's report on the year's best food-inspired color trends.) Scroll down to see Pamela Anderson's new outfit and shop for shoes in similar colors.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.