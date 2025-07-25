Pamela Anderson Wore the Logo-Free Bag Brand That's Dominating the Attainable-Luxury Market

Pamela Anderson has been serving nothing but hits on her press tour for The Naked Gun,but one specific outfit tops leaderboard in my opinion. In New York City, she wore a Willy Chavarria top and skirt along with a Strathberry Mosaic Bag in Vanilla ($625). In the luxury fashion world, $4000 handbags and loud logos are the norm, but Strathberry offers an attractive alternative. The bags are meticulously made by hand with high-quality leather and finishes. (For proof, revisit my trip to Strathberry's workshop in Spain.) Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Jodie Comer, Kerry Washington, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Katie Holmes are among the celebrity fans of the brand.
"[We're] totally anti–fast fashion," Strathberry co-founder Leeanne Hundleby told me last year. "In response to fast fashion, we always say that a Strathberry bag is made to last. It's still a considered purchase, but when you are buying it, you would expect to be using it for years to come. Hopefully, eventually, mums will pass their bags to their daughters. So we are only making a product with that in mind." Scroll down to see how Pamela Anderson styled the bag in NYC.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.