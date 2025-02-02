I Just Got Back From the Swiss Alps—4 Chic Trends I Saw Everywhere

I just returned from a ski trip to the Swiss Alps, and to say it was an incredible experience would be an understatement. As a lifelong skier, this was a true bucket-list trip for me. I've dreamt of skiing in Zermatt almost my entire life, so when my friends wanted to go this year, I jumped at the chance—and the Swiss Alps did not disappoint. Not only were the slopes absolutely incredible (not to mention the views), but the alpine fashion was top-notch. The ski looks were as chic as they come, but the après-ski outfits were what really piqued my interest.

The Zermatt fashion crowd certainly has an elevated take on mountain style, which made the trip even more fun for the fashion editor in me. Think extra-long outerwear, cozy knits, cashmere scarves, shearling-lined hats, and of course Moon Boots of all colors. While I spotted a range of noteworthy outfits walking around the charming city center, I noticed a few winter trends that were particularly popular. From faux-fur details to leather accessories, below are the four fashion trends I saw all over the Swiss Alps.

1. FAUX FUR

Faux fur is synonymous with winter, but this season it's been peaking in popularity. The cozy texture has been adorning everything from coats to gloves to boots—and the Swiss crowd embraced every single iteration with open arms. Not only does faux fur add a touch of glamour, but it also helps insulate when temperatures drop to their lowest in the evening.

KHY Faux Fur Coat $248 SHOP NOW

Adrienne Landau The Lucie Faux Fur Glove $75 SHOP NOW

Nour Hammour Evita Lambskin Shearling Coat $2350 SHOP NOW

TOTEME + Net Sustain the Off-Duty Faux Fur-Trimmed Textured-Leather Ankle Boots $980 $490 SHOP NOW

RTA Dawson Faux Fur Coat $495 SHOP NOW

ZARA Faux Fur Knit Stole $46 SHOP NOW

Jakke Katie Coat $450 SHOP NOW

2. LEATHER GLOVES

Leather gloves are by no means a new trend, but this season is all about extra-long styles and pop colors—which everyone in the Swiss Alps seemed to unanimously approve of. Whether paired with faux fur, down coats, or chic eveningwear, this is the accessory of choice for the Zermatt fashion crowd.

MANGO Long Leather Gloves $70 SHOP NOW

AGNELLE Ines Leather Gloves $145 SHOP NOW

GUCCI Horsebit-Detailed Leather Gloves $730 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Gloves With Ruched Detail $36 SHOP NOW

jcrew Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves $98 SHOP NOW

AGNELLE Stanilas Woven Leather Gloves $285 SHOP NOW

3. FAIR ISLE SWEATERS

Nothing says après-ski like a Fair Isle sweater. The once-kitschy knit style is having a major resurgence, especially in the European mountains. I saw a range of chic styles paired with everything from leggings and riding boots to denim and leather.

Reformation Idylla Brushed Alpaca Turtleneck $248 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Wool-Blend Turtleneck $498 SHOP NOW

Reformation Sam Cashmere Fairisle Crew $298 SHOP NOW

EAVES Jen Cardigan $225 SHOP NOW

ZARA Knit Jacquard Cardigan $50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mariposa Regenerative Wool Sweater Coat $348 SHOP NOW

4. TIGHTS

The only way to comfortably wear a dress or skirt in the snow is with a great pair of tights. Semi-sheer silhouettes and lace-adorned styles could be spotted at every chic restaurant across Zermatt's charming village nightly, adding a polished touch to evening looks.

superdown Gabi Tights $28 SHOP NOW

Wolford Neon 40 Tights $55 SHOP NOW

Reformation Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights $59 SHOP NOW

Wolford Satin Touch 20 Stay-Up Stockings $47 SHOP NOW

Calzedonia 20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights $10 SHOP NOW