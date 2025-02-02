I Just Got Back From the Swiss Alps—4 Chic Trends I Saw Everywhere

Nnenna Echem in a white coat and leather gloves

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

I just returned from a ski trip to the Swiss Alps, and to say it was an incredible experience would be an understatement. As a lifelong skier, this was a true bucket-list trip for me. I've dreamt of skiing in Zermatt almost my entire life, so when my friends wanted to go this year, I jumped at the chance—and the Swiss Alps did not disappoint. Not only were the slopes absolutely incredible (not to mention the views), but the alpine fashion was top-notch. The ski looks were as chic as they come, but the après-ski outfits were what really piqued my interest.

The Zermatt fashion crowd certainly has an elevated take on mountain style, which made the trip even more fun for the fashion editor in me. Think extra-long outerwear, cozy knits, cashmere scarves, shearling-lined hats, and of course Moon Boots of all colors. While I spotted a range of noteworthy outfits walking around the charming city center, I noticed a few winter trends that were particularly popular. From faux-fur details to leather accessories, below are the four fashion trends I saw all over the Swiss Alps.

1. FAUX FUR

Emma Leger in the Swiss Alps

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Faux fur is synonymous with winter, but this season it's been peaking in popularity. The cozy texture has been adorning everything from coats to gloves to boots—and the Swiss crowd embraced every single iteration with open arms. Not only does faux fur add a touch of glamour, but it also helps insulate when temperatures drop to their lowest in the evening.

KHY Faux Fur Coat | Cedar
KHY
Faux Fur Coat

Adrienne Landau The Lucie Faux Fur Glove
Adrienne Landau
The Lucie Faux Fur Glove

Nour Hammour Evita Lambskin Shearling Coat
Nour Hammour
Evita Lambskin Shearling Coat

TOTEME + Net Sustain the Off-Duty Faux Fur-Trimmed Textured-Leather Ankle Boots
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain the Off-Duty Faux Fur-Trimmed Textured-Leather Ankle Boots

RTA Dawson Faux Fur Coat
RTA
Dawson Faux Fur Coat

ZARA Faux Fur Knit Stole
ZARA
Faux Fur Knit Stole

Jakke Katie Coat
Jakke
Katie Coat

2. LEATHER GLOVES

Nnenna Echem in a black fur coat and gloves

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Leather gloves are by no means a new trend, but this season is all about extra-long styles and pop colors—which everyone in the Swiss Alps seemed to unanimously approve of. Whether paired with faux fur, down coats, or chic eveningwear, this is the accessory of choice for the Zermatt fashion crowd.

MANGO Long Leather Gloves

MANGO
Long Leather Gloves

AGNELLE Ines Leather Gloves
AGNELLE
Ines Leather Gloves

GUCCI Horsebit-Detailed Leather Gloves
GUCCI
Horsebit-Detailed Leather Gloves

MANGO Leather Gloves With Ruched Detail

MANGO
Leather Gloves With Ruched Detail

jcrew Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
jcrew
Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves

AGNELLE Stanilas Woven Leather Gloves
AGNELLE
Stanilas Woven Leather Gloves

3. FAIR ISLE SWEATERS

Anouk Yve in a Varley fair isle sweater

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Nothing says après-ski like a Fair Isle sweater. The once-kitschy knit style is having a major resurgence, especially in the European mountains. I saw a range of chic styles paired with everything from leggings and riding boots to denim and leather.

Reformation Idylla Brushed Alpaca Turtleneck
Reformation
Idylla Brushed Alpaca Turtleneck

Polo Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Wool-Blend Turtleneck
Polo Ralph Lauren
Fair Isle Wool-Blend Turtleneck

Reformation Sam Cashmere Fairisle Crew
Reformation
Sam Cashmere Fairisle Crew

EAVES Jen Cardigan
EAVES
Jen Cardigan

ZARA Knit Jacquard Cardigan
ZARA
Knit Jacquard Cardigan

Reformation Mariposa Regenerative Wool Sweater Coat
Reformation
Mariposa Regenerative Wool Sweater Coat

4. TIGHTS

Emma Leger in Switzerland wearing a faux fur collar

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

The only way to comfortably wear a dress or skirt in the snow is with a great pair of tights. Semi-sheer silhouettes and lace-adorned styles could be spotted at every chic restaurant across Zermatt's charming village nightly, adding a polished touch to evening looks.

superdown Gabi Tights
superdown
Gabi Tights

Wolford Neon 40 Tights
Wolford
Neon 40 Tights

Reformation Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights
Reformation
Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights

Wolford Satin Touch 20 Stay-Up Stockings
Wolford
Satin Touch 20 Stay-Up Stockings

Calzedonia 20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights
Calzedonia
20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights

Commando Essential Back Seam Tights
Commando
Essential Back Seam Tights

