I Just Got Back From the Swiss Alps—4 Chic Trends I Saw Everywhere
I just returned from a ski trip to the Swiss Alps, and to say it was an incredible experience would be an understatement. As a lifelong skier, this was a true bucket-list trip for me. I've dreamt of skiing in Zermatt almost my entire life, so when my friends wanted to go this year, I jumped at the chance—and the Swiss Alps did not disappoint. Not only were the slopes absolutely incredible (not to mention the views), but the alpine fashion was top-notch. The ski looks were as chic as they come, but the après-ski outfits were what really piqued my interest.
The Zermatt fashion crowd certainly has an elevated take on mountain style, which made the trip even more fun for the fashion editor in me. Think extra-long outerwear, cozy knits, cashmere scarves, shearling-lined hats, and of course Moon Boots of all colors. While I spotted a range of noteworthy outfits walking around the charming city center, I noticed a few winter trends that were particularly popular. From faux-fur details to leather accessories, below are the four fashion trends I saw all over the Swiss Alps.
1. FAUX FUR
Faux fur is synonymous with winter, but this season it's been peaking in popularity. The cozy texture has been adorning everything from coats to gloves to boots—and the Swiss crowd embraced every single iteration with open arms. Not only does faux fur add a touch of glamour, but it also helps insulate when temperatures drop to their lowest in the evening.
2. LEATHER GLOVES
Leather gloves are by no means a new trend, but this season is all about extra-long styles and pop colors—which everyone in the Swiss Alps seemed to unanimously approve of. Whether paired with faux fur, down coats, or chic eveningwear, this is the accessory of choice for the Zermatt fashion crowd.
3. FAIR ISLE SWEATERS
Nothing says après-ski like a Fair Isle sweater. The once-kitschy knit style is having a major resurgence, especially in the European mountains. I saw a range of chic styles paired with everything from leggings and riding boots to denim and leather.
4. TIGHTS
The only way to comfortably wear a dress or skirt in the snow is with a great pair of tights. Semi-sheer silhouettes and lace-adorned styles could be spotted at every chic restaurant across Zermatt's charming village nightly, adding a polished touch to evening looks.
