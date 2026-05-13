If there is one thing a mother-daughter night out proves, it’s that a truly great wardrobe staple knows no age limit. Last weekend, Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade were spotted at Muse in Santa Monica, offering a masterclass in ageless, "anti-trend" dressing.
The duo stepped out in similar uniforms: crisp white tanks, black jackets, and perfectly tailored bootcut pants (jeans for Olivia and trousers for Lori). But the real star of the look was the footwear. Both opted for the ultimate wardrobe staple: the classic black pump.
In an era of sporty sneakers and towering platforms, the pointed-toe pump remains the go-to for fashion devotees. It’s a silhouette that feels just as fresh on a 20-something influencer as it does on a seasoned style icon. By pairing them with bootcut pants, the pair achieved that elusive balance of polished and effortless.
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Keep scrolling to shop several standout pairs of classic black pumps, plus pieces to re-create Olivia Jade's timeless look.