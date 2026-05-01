My Chic 66-Year-Old Mom Sent Me the 5 Items in Her Nordstrom Cart—I Approved (and Here Are More New Arrivals)

These sandals are very stylish.

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I’ve mentioned this before—my mom and I are both huge Nordstrom shoppers. While she's 66 and I'm 37, we both share similar aesthetics, leaning toward modern classics (although, not surprisingly, given that age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear). And Nordy consistently stocks elevated pieces that work for our wardrobes. On that note, she recently texted me this message: "What do you think of these Nordstrom things?" She followed up with five links, and yes, I approved. To note, the items are now in her cart.

The pieces in question are easy to style and on-trend for the season. Yes, obviously, I'm sharing the items with you below for your spring and summer shopping needs. This list includes everything from the sandal style my mom is going to wear routinely over the next several months to a cute top that is incredibly versatile. I also went through Nordstrom to create a list of even more fashionable new arrivals I think you, dear readers, will absolutely love.

The 5 Nordstrom Items a Stylish Mom Loves

Shop More Fashionable Items From Nordstrom