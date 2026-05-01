I’ve mentioned this before—my mom and I are both huge Nordstrom shoppers. While she's 66 and I'm 37, we both share similar aesthetics, leaning toward modern classics (although, not surprisingly, given that age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear). And Nordy consistently stocks elevated pieces that work for our wardrobes. On that note, she recently texted me this message: "What do you think of these Nordstrom things?" She followed up with five links, and yes, I approved. To note, the items are now in her cart.
The pieces in question are easy to style and on-trend for the season. Yes, obviously, I'm sharing the items with you below for your spring and summer shopping needs. This list includes everything from the sandal style my mom is going to wear routinely over the next several months to a cute top that is incredibly versatile. I also went through Nordstrom to create a list of even more fashionable new arrivals I think you, dear readers, will absolutely love.
The 5 Nordstrom Items a Stylish Mom Loves
Nordstrom
Textured Cotton Sweater Tank
My mom fell in love with this tank because of the texture. It's one of those pieces that could be dressed up with a necklace (like shown) with trousers or a skirt or down with jeans.
Veronica Beard
Salva Sandals
My mom has these sandals en route! They're going to be her new go-to sandals. She likes that extra strap and the gorgeous navy color.
Reformation
Gale High Waist Satin Pants
As I told my mom, satin pants are a staple among the fashion crowd. This pair would look so chic with a white tee.
MANGO
Cotton Blend Rib T-Shirt
Okay, this white tee with the pants above. My mom adored the rib detail and sleeves.
Open Edit
Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts
Great shorts that are extremely wearable.
Shop More Fashionable Items From Nordstrom
Open Edit
Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants
These linen-blend pants come in a range of colors.