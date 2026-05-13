This Is the Pant Style to Wear With 2026's Most Popular Blazer Trend

As a fan of oversize blazers, I have to admit that fashion people are growing fatigued of them. Oversize suiting was prevalent on the runways season after season for most of 2024 and 2025. Now, a much more polished blazer trend is catching the fashion scene's attention for 2026, and the coolest way to wear it is with big pants. The blazer trend I'm referring to is a cinch-waist blazer. Don't get me wrong. You can wear whatever blazer trend you want, but this one will make baggy and wide-leg pants look even cooler. The perpetually well-dressed Tessa Thompson seems to agree.
Thompson was spotted in NYC at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for a screening of her show, His & Hers, wearing a pair of oversize black pants styled with a cinch-waist, double-breasted black blazer from the emerging cool-girl brand Vaquera. She also wore a pair of black Tory BurchPierced Pumps, a fashion favorite for some time now. Opting for a fitted blazer was the best styling choice, as an oversize one might've looked a bit sloppy rather than intentionally polished. Trust me—I've made that mistake before.
If you're looking for a more polished blazer trend to wear with big pants, keep scrolling to re-create Thompson's chic all-black outfit and shop more cinch-waist blazers and big pants.