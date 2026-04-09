Below, you'll find Koszarek's must-have shoe list, including the heels she loves and the pair of flats she can't live without. You'll also notice visual and shopping inspiration if any of the silhouettes deserve a prime spot in your closet too.
The 6 Staple Shoe Styles
White and Neutral Sneakers
"Sneaker styles have changed over the years, but I still reach for the same neutral colors. They're classic, chic, and easy to dress up or down."
adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro Sneakers
Veronica Beard
Riviera Sneakers
adidas
Japan Low Top Sneakers
Blondo
Carmen Waterproof Sneakers
Flip-Flops
"I've worn flip-flops for years, and I hope they never go out of style. I love the kitten-heel version. It feels fresh and on-trend. I wear them with everything—from jeans to dresses."
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals
TKEES
Lily Square Toe Flip Flops
Nine West
Cruise Kitten Heel Flip Flops
Madewell
The Iggy Flip Flops
Slingback Heels
"I love wearing slingbacks and have for years. They're a classic style you can wear with dresses or trousers, but my favorite way to wear them is with jeans and a blazer."