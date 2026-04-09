I'm a 66-Year-Old Former VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These Are the Fashionable Shoes I've Worn for Over a Decade

Including must-have flats and sneakers.

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A former VIP Nordstrom stylist wearing a striped button-down and jeans.
(Image credit: @stylishsandy)
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As a former Nordstrom VIP stylist, Sandy Koszarek (aka Stylish Sandy) knows how to build a lasting wardrobe. After decades of professional styling and perfecting her own capsule wardrobe, she has actually identified six modern classic shoe silhouettes that she has relied on for over 10 years. Koszarek is 66 now and will continue to wear these styles. Given that age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, these timeless styles certainly transcend age and work for everyone.

Below, you'll find Koszarek's must-have shoe list, including the heels she loves and the pair of flats she can't live without. You'll also notice visual and shopping inspiration if any of the silhouettes deserve a prime spot in your closet too.

The 6 Staple Shoe Styles

White and Neutral Sneakers

A former VIP Nordstrom stylist wearing an all white outfit with neutral-colored sneakers.

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"Sneaker styles have changed over the years, but I still reach for the same neutral colors. They're classic, chic, and easy to dress up or down."

Flip-Flops

A former VIP Nordstrom stylist wearing a jean jacket over a black top, a white midi skirt, and flip-flops.

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I've worn flip-flops for years, and I hope they never go out of style. I love the kitten-heel version. It feels fresh and on-trend. I wear them with everything—from jeans to dresses."

Slingback Heels

A former VIP Nordstrom stylist wearing a striped button down, jeans, and slingbacks.

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I love wearing slingbacks and have for years. They're a classic style you can wear with dresses or trousers, but my favorite way to wear them is with jeans and a blazer."