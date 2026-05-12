Long coats certainly have a place during the spring and summer. Now that it's mid-May, however, our focus at Who What Wear is shifting to lightweight jackets. We're looking to styles that can be intentionally layered over a warm-weather outfit rather than appearing like a mere afterthought. Hip-length leather bomber jackets, barn jackets, and technical styles are currently high on our radar, but we're also giving attention to cropped silhouettes. Surprisingly, cropped jackets are proving to be a highly coveted silhouette in 2026. When styled correctly—think low-rise trousers instead of high-waisted ones—they can look current, not dated. Margot Robbie's recent ensemble serves as a perfect example.
Spotted at the opening night of 1536 in London, Robbie wore a sophisticated low-rise-trouser outfit. Specifically, she sported a black-and-gold cropped military-style jacket, a black tank top, and low-rise patch-pocket pants. Completing the elegant look, Robbie and likely her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, opted for a black leather clutch and matching pointed-toe pumps.
Cropped jackets may not be the first style that comes to mind when a fashion person thinks of chic outerwear trends for spring and summer 2026, but if you have a favorite style in your closet or love the look and have been eyeing one online, follow Robbie's lead. Swapping your high-waisted jeans or trousers for a low-rise pair is a small but significant change that makes a cropped jacket look fresh and feel very 2026.
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For those apprehensive about low-rise pants because of the potential discomfort of an exposed midriff, opt for a foundational piece like a tee or tank. Then, layer a structured, polished jacket on top to draw the eye up and away from the low waistline.
Keep scrolling to see Robbie's full premiere outfit and shop the chicest low-rise trousers and cropped jackets to re-create her look.
See Margot Robbie's Full Look
Shop Cropped Jackets and Low-Rise Trousers
ZARA
Cardigan With Buttons
Re-create Robbie's look with this military jacket.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
Every stylish person I know owns or, at the very least, wants to own these pants.