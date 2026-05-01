It's not often that we get a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sighting, so you could say it's our lucky day. The sisters were just spotted heading to lunch in Manhattan, wearing very similar outfits while they were at it. And just when you thought the sighting couldn't get any better, they were both wearing the most relatable fashion item of them all: straight-leg jeans. Mary-Kate wore a dark-wash pair, while Ashley opted for jeans in a faded medium wash. Both wore lightweight dark-colored coats and their signature oversized scarves. Now, let's discuss the bag and shoe trends they wore, both of which most would agree owe their popularity to The Row.
Let's start with the bags. Mary-Kate carried croc iterations of The Row's Lady Bag, an elegant take on the bowling bag trend. While the Lady Bag is no longer in production, The Row makes several highly covetable, timeless versions of bowling bags. As for their shoes, both wore minimalist flat mules—Mary-Kate's a suede version and Ashley a leather one. As you'll see from the photos of the sisters below, both trends make jeans look effortlessly elegant in the coolest of ways. Fingers crossed we'll next get a Mary-Kate and Ashley sighting on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, but we'll take what we can get. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see their looks and shop The Row bowling bags and minimalist flat mules.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Wearing Jeans, Bowling Bags, and Flat Mules