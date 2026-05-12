Paltrow, in particular, wore my favorite dress trend for Italian vacations: a white poplin midi shirtdress. In my mind, it's foolproof because it's comfortable and easy to style yet elevated enough to fit in at the most posh hotels and resorts in the world. Now, that's what I call a win-win. While I'll never get rid of my smocked dresses, I predict poplin shirtdresses will overtake them in popularity this summer.
Now that you know what to wear, you might be interested in following in Paltrow's footsteps and booking a room at the hotel. I don't blame you. "Perched high in the Fiesole hills, overlooking Florence in all its splendor, Villa San Michele, a Belmond Hotel, reopened on April 28 following a meticulous 18-month renovation," a press release explains. "Once a Renaissance convent, the legendary retreat—renowned for its awe-inspiring Michelangelo-inspired façade, terraced gardens, and one-of-a-kind sweeping views—begins a new chapter as a destination for wellbeing and reconnection. The renewed Villa introduces 39 reimagined rooms and suites, a Spa by Guerlain, revitalised gardens and woodlands, a new gastronomic offering, and a curated program of energy-raising experiences in collaboration with La DoubleJ."
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How Gwyneth Paltrow Styles a White Poplin Midi Shirtdress in Italy