Leave it to Hailey Bieber to introduce summer's richest-looking handbag color trend before the season even begins. On Mother's Day, the Rhode founder was spotted at Nobu in Malibu, where she celebrated the holiday with her husband, Justin. For the occasion, Bieber kept her look casual but elevated, wearing a beige T-shirt, capri leggings, and sky-high thong sandals. She finished off the outfit with a large bowler-style Chanel handbag (not yet released) in a color so chic, I've been regretting all my navy, brown, and black handbag purchases ever since I saw it: Ivory. Bieber's ivory handbag is the same as a black version that's currently available, from Matthieu Blazy's lauded spring/summer 2026 debut, and retails for $6,900. Good things come to those who are patient, though, because if you happened to have purchased her bag in black already, I bet you're wishing you'd held out for Bieber's lighter alternative, which will hopefully come out soon.
In the meantime, there are plenty of ivory handbags on the market that are available to shop right now. Brands like Mansur Gavriel, Dragon Diffusion, The Row, and Verafied are all currently selling options at a range of price points, so nothing is stopping you from getting in on summer's most high-value bag color trend ASAP. For even more affordable versions, try Zara or Mango. Or, if an investment is something you're ready for, stop into Chanel to shop any of their current ivory handbag options.
The reason why this color is so popular amongst brands and It girls alike? It's unexpected, as most people opt for darker bags, like burgundy, black, brown, or navy. You won't see it on every street corner in New York City or pilates studio parking lot in Los Angeles, immediately making your outfit stand out. Also, if you're prone to wearing a lot of dark colors, an ivory bag will pop against the rest of your outfit, drawing eyes from envious passersby. Plus, ivory is just a sophisticated, expensive-looking color—period.
So, before you buy a darker handbag for summer, try an ivory version instead. Trust me, your warm-weather outfits are about to be a lot more impressive.
Shop Ivory Handbags
VERAFIED
Clutch Shoulder Eclair Bag
Who What Wear editors are obsessed with Verafied, a newish handbag brand known for its expensive-looking styles that are surprisingly affordable.