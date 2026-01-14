Black Loafers Are Fine, But in L.A., Everyone Knows This Shoe Color Looks Better With Light Jeans

While most of her fellow A-listers were busy walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Gigi Hadid had other plans, spending the evening with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, and friends, enjoying dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Who needs a gown and uncomfortable shoes when light-wash jeans and brown loafers are an option instead? I personally know which pairing I would prefer.
Specifically, the supermodel and founder of Guest in Residence chose a low-key, but chic pairing for the night, styling an ivory-colored double-breasted sweater coat from her knitwear brand with loose, light-wash jeans and a pair of brown, suede loafers from Miu Miu. Her bag, the Leather Patchwork Beau Bag, was also Miu Miu. With its effortless appeal, her outfit was perfect for a Los Angeles winter, and its no-fuss jeans-and-shoes base is the key to recreating it.
The trick is really the color of the loafers you pick. Anyone could wear black leather loafers, but the coloring is just a bit too harsh against lighter denim. (Black loafers are better with mid- or dark-wash denim.) Brown is softer, especially a brown suede pair, giving the combination a more relaxed feel that's especially right for L.A. And fortunately for any interested copiers, there are plenty of brown suede loafers on the market right now—from luxury options like Hadid's to more affordable alternatives that cost as low as $80—and even more light-wash denim options to choose from, though, I'll always say to just go for some classic Levi's.