Whoa, Lindsay Lohan's Skin Looks Practically Airbrushed—The "Camera-Ready" Skincare-Makeup Hybrid Responsible

Lindsay Lohan has been one of our North Stars of glam since… well, probably Freaky Friday. After all, who can forget her piecey platinum highlights and kohl-rimmed eyes as the punky teen-slash-body-swapped mom from the hit 2003 Disney film? As if answering our childhood prayers, Lohan hit the red carpet in Los Angeles, California, last night to celebrate the premiere of Freakier Friday, where she reprises her role as Anna Coleman—and even 22 years later, her cool-girl glam remains.
Glowing skin and princess-pink cheeks, Lohan’s look caught our eye for a few reasons—but nothing shone quite like her complexion under the camera flares. “For the most camera-ready, natural skin, I love using Naked Sundays BeautyScreen SPF50 Peptide Foundation Tint in shade 1—it gives a flawless, radiant finish while protecting the skin,” celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm exclusively tells Who What Wear. As frequent collaborators, the makeup artist has been crafting Lohan’s dreamy looks for the sequel’s ongoing press junket, giving the star everything from bronzy glam with pronounced freckles to a chiseled, clean beat. But to enhance Lohan’s appearance for this hotly anticipated premiere, Holm relied on a celeb-trusted, viral sunscreen (yes, a sunscreen!) to achieve her ethereal red carpet glow, and the results did not disappoint.
Naked Sundays
Beautyscreen SPF 50 Peptide Foundation Tint
Worn by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Alix Earle, this internet-loved sunscreen is exactly the SPF-makeup hybrid that any sun worshipper needs in their summer beauty routine—and a great base for red carpet glam, too. The lightweight formula is equal parts sunscreen, foundation, and serum, meaning your skin will be protected from the sun, blurred, and revitalized with every application. It’s infused with SPF 50 to shield the skin from both harmful UV and blue light rays, and its skincare-packed ingredients list contains peptides, plant-based squalane, and polyglutamic acid to deeply hydrate, boost collagen, and strengthen the skin barrier. Not to mention that it also includes special ingredients like allantoin and bisabolol, which can soothe inflammation and calm redness, making this a great option for most skin types—even those with acne, rosacea, and sensitive skin.
Beauty editors have been enamored with this warm-weather essential for nearly a year, singling out this sunscreen hybrid as one of their most-used summer products among their overflowing collections. It earned high marks for its beautifully sheer pigmentation that looks like your skin, just better, and its gloriously hydrating formula that makes your base feel comfortable rather than greasy. Plus, it comes in 15 flexible shades that can be layered and concentrated in areas to build up the color into a foundation-like finish like Lohan’s—just be sure to apply and blend each stroke in thin layers when building up the pigmentation.
But this isn’t the only skin-perfecting protector we’re stocking up on after witnessing Lohan’s stunning red carpet glow up. Keep scrolling for more editor-loved and celeb-worn sunscreens with serious glow factors that will make you look premiere-ready this summer, too.
