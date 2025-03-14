The First Trailer Just Dropped for Lindsay Lohan's Freaky Friday Sequel—Watch It Here
The Lindsay Lohan renaissance is upon us. She hasn't starred in a major theatrically released film in quite a while, but that's about to change. The long-awaited sequel to Freaky Friday will premiere in theaters on August 8, 2025—22 years and 2 days after the original. Called Freakier Friday, the Disney reboot will also bring back stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon. New cast members include Vanessa Bayer and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
Disney's film synopsis outlines what we can expect from the sequel: "The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice." Watch the first trailer for Freakier Friday below.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
