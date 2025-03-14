The First Trailer Just Dropped for Lindsay Lohan's Freaky Friday Sequel—Watch It Here

a photo of Lindsay Lohan and Chad Michael Murray in Freaky Friday

The Lindsay Lohan renaissance is upon us. She hasn't starred in a major theatrically released film in quite a while, but that's about to change. The long-awaited sequel to Freaky Friday will premiere in theaters on August 8, 2025—22 years and 2 days after the original. Called Freakier Friday, the Disney reboot will also bring back stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon. New cast members include Vanessa Bayer and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Disney's film synopsis outlines what we can expect from the sequel: "The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice." Watch the first trailer for Freakier Friday below.

