Ariana Grande Is the It Girl of Awards Season—10 of Her Best Looks (So Far)

From where I sit, it seems to be pretty good to be Ariana Grande right now. Since receiving a slew of well-deserved nominations for her role as Glinda in Wicked, Grande has been a fixture on red carpets around the world, dressed impeccably for each. Grande and stylist Mimi Cuttrell (if anyone knows how to style an It girl, it's her) have stayed true to the whimsical, magical, ethereal theme of the film and Glinda herself, opting for a mix of frothy yet modern dresses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Givenchy (to name a few) that Glinda would certainly feel right at home in, along with sleek, high-fashion looks from labels like Loewe and Khaite, and a few jaw-dropping vintage pieces from the archives.

Grande has dozens of epic looks for the many awards season-related events thus far, so when I say it was very difficult to narrow it down for the purpose of this story, I'm not exaggerating. But narrow it down I did. We still have the SAG Awards and Oscars (among others) in the pipeline, so surely some of her best looks are yet to come, but I honestly don't know how it could get much better than some of the ones she's already worn. Read on to see what I mean and to shop her pretty awards season aesthetic.

BAFTA Film Awards

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Grande has been wearing lots of sculptural Louis Vuitton pieces, as you'll see as you read on. This one for the BAFTAs featured a sleek top half to balance out the ornate bustled skirt.

WEARING: Louis Vuitton dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Chaumet Josephine jewelry

Palm Springs International Film Festival

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images)

If this Glinda-coded gown—another Louis Vuitton creation—makes you want to go out and buy something in mint green satin, we're on the same page.

WEARING: Louis Vuitton dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Chopard jewelry

The Academy Women's Luncheon presented by CHANEL

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images)

Fittingly, Grande wore head-to-toe Chanel to a Chanel event. The chic, modern look felt different for her amongst all of her ornate recent looks, and she looked just as cool and comfortable as she does in the sculptural gowns.

WEARING: Chanel dress, shoes, and jewelry

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

If you've seen Wicked, I think you understand why this frothy Armani Privè dress is perfect.

WEARING: Armani Privè dress; Swarovski jewelry

The Critics' Choice Awards

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

This Dior corseted bell-skirt dress was an unexpected choice, and I very much enjoyed it. It proves how adventurous she's become with fashion and how much fun she and Cuttrell are having this awards season.

WEARING: Dior dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Bucherer jewelry

Reception in London

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal)

Similar to her Chanel look above, this one again proves that a mini dress, sheer tights, and black pumps is the perfect easy-yet-fancy outfit for the petite Grande.

WEARING: Celine dress; Irene Neuwirth earrings

Variety presents The Creative Impact Awards

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This slightly gothic take on her go-to silhouette really stood out on the red (or, green) carpet.

WEARING: Vintage Chanel dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

National Board of Review Gala

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

This custom Loewe gown and matching shawl in powder pink was cool-girl red carpet dressing in a nutshell.

WEARING: Loewe dress and shoes; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Golden Globe Awards

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Grande channeled old Hollywood in vintage Givenchy for the golden globes. The white opera gloves were the perfect finishing touch.

WEARING: Vintage Givenchy dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Swarovski jewelry

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening

(Image credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Few actresses could pull off sleek The Row one day and a pink, frothy princess dress the next as seamlessly as Grande does.

WEARING: The Row dress

Shop the Ariana Grande Awards Season Aesthetic

SANDY LIANG Tulips Dress in Black $795 SHOP NOW

VALENTINO GARAVANI Bowow 45 Bow-Embellished Leather Pumps $1050 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Benji Crepe Mini Dress $1480 SHOP NOW

Reformation Dela Two Piece $498 SHOP NOW

CLIO PEPPIATT Chantilly Embellished Ruched Tulle Gloves $350 SHOP NOW

Staud Mariana Dress $450 SHOP NOW

Marques Almeida Mikado Baby Doll Top With Bow Ties $440 SHOP NOW

Patou Cropped Tweed Jacket $1190 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Satin Pouch $750 SHOP NOW

Loewe Trapeze Minidress $3800 SHOP NOW

BERNADETTE Winnie One-Shoulder Sequin-Embellished Taffeta Mini Dress $950 SHOP NOW

JIMMY CHOO Romy 85 Suede Pumps $795 SHOP NOW

Cecilie Bahnsen Shiki Light Taffeta Fabiola Skirt $877 SHOP NOW

Chloé Cropped Cotton Gabardine Cape $2140 SHOP NOW