Ariana Grande Is the It Girl of Awards Season—10 of Her Best Looks (So Far)
From where I sit, it seems to be pretty good to be Ariana Grande right now. Since receiving a slew of well-deserved nominations for her role as Glinda in Wicked, Grande has been a fixture on red carpets around the world, dressed impeccably for each. Grande and stylist Mimi Cuttrell (if anyone knows how to style an It girl, it's her) have stayed true to the whimsical, magical, ethereal theme of the film and Glinda herself, opting for a mix of frothy yet modern dresses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Givenchy (to name a few) that Glinda would certainly feel right at home in, along with sleek, high-fashion looks from labels like Loewe and Khaite, and a few jaw-dropping vintage pieces from the archives.
Grande has dozens of epic looks for the many awards season-related events thus far, so when I say it was very difficult to narrow it down for the purpose of this story, I'm not exaggerating. But narrow it down I did. We still have the SAG Awards and Oscars (among others) in the pipeline, so surely some of her best looks are yet to come, but I honestly don't know how it could get much better than some of the ones she's already worn. Read on to see what I mean and to shop her pretty awards season aesthetic.
BAFTA Film Awards
Grande has been wearing lots of sculptural Louis Vuitton pieces, as you'll see as you read on. This one for the BAFTAs featured a sleek top half to balance out the ornate bustled skirt.
WEARING: Louis Vuitton dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Chaumet Josephine jewelry
Palm Springs International Film Festival
If this Glinda-coded gown—another Louis Vuitton creation—makes you want to go out and buy something in mint green satin, we're on the same page.
WEARING: Louis Vuitton dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Chopard jewelry
The Academy Women's Luncheon presented by CHANEL
Fittingly, Grande wore head-to-toe Chanel to a Chanel event. The chic, modern look felt different for her amongst all of her ornate recent looks, and she looked just as cool and comfortable as she does in the sculptural gowns.
WEARING: Chanel dress, shoes, and jewelry
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
If you've seen Wicked, I think you understand why this frothy Armani Privè dress is perfect.
WEARING: Armani Privè dress; Swarovski jewelry
The Critics' Choice Awards
This Dior corseted bell-skirt dress was an unexpected choice, and I very much enjoyed it. It proves how adventurous she's become with fashion and how much fun she and Cuttrell are having this awards season.
WEARING: Dior dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Bucherer jewelry
Reception in London
Similar to her Chanel look above, this one again proves that a mini dress, sheer tights, and black pumps is the perfect easy-yet-fancy outfit for the petite Grande.
WEARING: Celine dress; Irene Neuwirth earrings
Variety presents The Creative Impact Awards
This slightly gothic take on her go-to silhouette really stood out on the red (or, green) carpet.
WEARING: Vintage Chanel dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
National Board of Review Gala
This custom Loewe gown and matching shawl in powder pink was cool-girl red carpet dressing in a nutshell.
WEARING: Loewe dress and shoes; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Golden Globe Awards
Grande channeled old Hollywood in vintage Givenchy for the golden globes. The white opera gloves were the perfect finishing touch.
WEARING: Vintage Givenchy dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Swarovski jewelry
SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening
Few actresses could pull off sleek The Row one day and a pink, frothy princess dress the next as seamlessly as Grande does.
WEARING: The Row dress
Shop the Ariana Grande Awards Season Aesthetic
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
