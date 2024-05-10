3 Anti-Trend Flat Shoes Laura Harrier Always Wears with Jeans

With an envy-inducing wardrobe collection of elevated staples and new-season trends, Laura Harrier's sense of style is—in my opinion, one of the best out there. Consistently crafting laid-back ensembles that celebrate her polished yet relaxed sense of style, the actress has perfected the art of getting dressed.

Having studied her wardrobe quite closely, I've noticed a subtle theme across some of her best looks. Often reaching for a straight-leg pair of jeans, Harrier's relies on a timeless shoe trend to elevate her look every single time. Forgoing tall shoes or casual trains, her footwear favourite is an elegant flat shoe.

On a mission to give my wardrobe a Harrier-approved upgrade, I've tracked down the three anti-trend flat shoes that Laura Harrier always wears with jeans. Read on to discover what I found.

1. BALLET FLATS

Laura Harrier wears black jeans with ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Laura Harrier's styling strengths lay in her ability to craft interesting outfits with a wearable and relaxed edge. Styling black straight leg jeans, Harrier often utilised neat ballet flats to smarten up her denim outfits. With a comfortable flat-footed finish, but an elevated design, these timeless shoes are a staple in her rotation.

SHOP THE LOOK:

black jeans
H&M
Slim Straight High Jeans

Black jeans are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.

Alba Leather Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Leather Ballet Flats

Style with your favourite jeans or wear with a flowing skirt.

ballet flats
Mango
Bow Leather Ballerina

These are on the smaller side so consider sizing up.

ballet flats
Marks & Spencer
Leather Square Toe Ballet Pumps

These also come in silver and cream.

2. LOAFERS

Laura Harrier wears jeans with loafers.

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Style Notes: When looking to elevate your daily style, no shoe will get you there quicker than a sleek loafer. With a polished silhouette, this smart shoe works hard to bring an elegant edge to your most casual of looks.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Dahlia Straight Jeans - Dark Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Dahlia Straight Jeans

Dark wash denim always looks elevated when styled with red or creams.

loafers
Marks & Spencer
Leather Slip on Flat Loafers

Style with or without socks.

Frame Leather Loafer | Black
Jigsaw
Frame Leather Loafers

These sleek loafers are an easy way to elevate your style.

Clean Leather Loafers
COS
Clean Leather Loafers

These are destined to sell out.

3. MULES

Laura Harrier wears jeans with flat mules.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Flat mules are having a moment this summer, and I couldn't be happier about it. Just as comfortable as your favourite slippers, this souped up style will you have feeling put-together and supremely comfortable all day long. Whilst Harrier likes to style hers with denim, consider opting for a wide-leg trouser, or longline skirt pairing too.

SHOP THE LOOK:

ZARA, Z1975 High-Rise Straight Jeans
Zara
High-Rise Straight Jeans

These also come in five other shades.

Leather Mules
Carven
Leather Mules

The sleekest slippers on the market.

Ballet Flat Mules
Zara
Ballet Flat Mules

These also come in a muted bronze shade.

Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules

The flat mules trend is going to be everywhere this summer.

