3 Anti-Trend Flat Shoes Laura Harrier Always Wears with Jeans

With an envy-inducing wardrobe collection of elevated staples and new-season trends, Laura Harrier's sense of style is—in my opinion, one of the best out there. Consistently crafting laid-back ensembles that celebrate her polished yet relaxed sense of style, the actress has perfected the art of getting dressed.

Having studied her wardrobe quite closely, I've noticed a subtle theme across some of her best looks. Often reaching for a straight-leg pair of jeans, Harrier's relies on a timeless shoe trend to elevate her look every single time. Forgoing tall shoes or casual trains, her footwear favourite is an elegant flat shoe.

On a mission to give my wardrobe a Harrier-approved upgrade, I've tracked down the three anti-trend flat shoes that Laura Harrier always wears with jeans. Read on to discover what I found.

DISCOVER LAURA HARRIER'S FAVOURITE FLAT SHOE TRENDS TO WEAR WITH JEANS:

1. BALLET FLATS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Laura Harrier's styling strengths lay in her ability to craft interesting outfits with a wearable and relaxed edge. Styling black straight leg jeans, Harrier often utilised neat ballet flats to smarten up her denim outfits. With a comfortable flat-footed finish, but an elevated design, these timeless shoes are a staple in her rotation.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Slim Straight High Jeans £33 SHOP NOW Black jeans are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.

Staud Alba Leather Ballet Flats £330 SHOP NOW Style with your favourite jeans or wear with a flowing skirt.

Mango Bow Leather Ballerina £46 SHOP NOW These are on the smaller side so consider sizing up.

Marks & Spencer Leather Square Toe Ballet Pumps £35 SHOP NOW These also come in silver and cream.

2. LOAFERS

Style Notes: When looking to elevate your daily style, no shoe will get you there quicker than a sleek loafer. With a polished silhouette, this smart shoe works hard to bring an elegant edge to your most casual of looks.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Arket Dahlia Straight Jeans £87 SHOP NOW Dark wash denim always looks elevated when styled with red or creams.

Marks & Spencer Leather Slip on Flat Loafers £45 SHOP NOW Style with or without socks.

Jigsaw Frame Leather Loafers £130 SHOP NOW These sleek loafers are an easy way to elevate your style.

COS Clean Leather Loafers £125 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out.

3. MULES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Flat mules are having a moment this summer, and I couldn't be happier about it. Just as comfortable as your favourite slippers, this souped up style will you have feeling put-together and supremely comfortable all day long. Whilst Harrier likes to style hers with denim, consider opting for a wide-leg trouser, or longline skirt pairing too.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Zara High-Rise Straight Jeans £30 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.

Carven Leather Mules £550 SHOP NOW The sleekest slippers on the market.

Zara Ballet Flat Mules £30 SHOP NOW These also come in a muted bronze shade.