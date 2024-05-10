3 Anti-Trend Flat Shoes Laura Harrier Always Wears with Jeans
With an envy-inducing wardrobe collection of elevated staples and new-season trends, Laura Harrier's sense of style is—in my opinion, one of the best out there. Consistently crafting laid-back ensembles that celebrate her polished yet relaxed sense of style, the actress has perfected the art of getting dressed.
Having studied her wardrobe quite closely, I've noticed a subtle theme across some of her best looks. Often reaching for a straight-leg pair of jeans, Harrier's relies on a timeless shoe trend to elevate her look every single time. Forgoing tall shoes or casual trains, her footwear favourite is an elegant flat shoe.
On a mission to give my wardrobe a Harrier-approved upgrade, I've tracked down the three anti-trend flat shoes that Laura Harrier always wears with jeans. Read on to discover what I found.
DISCOVER LAURA HARRIER'S FAVOURITE FLAT SHOE TRENDS TO WEAR WITH JEANS:
1. BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Laura Harrier's styling strengths lay in her ability to craft interesting outfits with a wearable and relaxed edge. Styling black straight leg jeans, Harrier often utilised neat ballet flats to smarten up her denim outfits. With a comfortable flat-footed finish, but an elevated design, these timeless shoes are a staple in her rotation.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. LOAFERS
Style Notes: When looking to elevate your daily style, no shoe will get you there quicker than a sleek loafer. With a polished silhouette, this smart shoe works hard to bring an elegant edge to your most casual of looks.
SHOP THE LOOK:
3. MULES
Style Notes: Flat mules are having a moment this summer, and I couldn't be happier about it. Just as comfortable as your favourite slippers, this souped up style will you have feeling put-together and supremely comfortable all day long. Whilst Harrier likes to style hers with denim, consider opting for a wide-leg trouser, or longline skirt pairing too.
SHOP THE LOOK:
The flat mules trend is going to be everywhere this summer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
30 Spring Outfit Ideas That Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person
A whole month's worth of chic looks.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Read 300+ Shoe Reviews on Nordstrom—These 20 Styles Are Worth Your Time
Your definitive list.
By Ana Escalante
-
The Effortlessly Chic Spring Outfit Formula Stylish People Are Living In Right Now
It's so easy to pull off.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend Scandi and French Women Are Wearing Instead of Sandals
Easy elegance.
By Natalie Munro
-
People Assume These $60 Zara Shoes Are High Designer (and I Let Them)
No gatekeeping here.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Laura Harrier Wore the Comfy Shoe Trend That's So Much Chicer Than Sneakers
Sofia Richie Grainge and Jasmine Tookes are also fans.
By Eliza Huber
-
Laura Harrier Makes This Perfect Jeans-and-Shirt Outfit Feel So 2024
No notes.
By Natalie Munro
-
Every Chic Person I Know Is Shopping for This Elegant Shoe Trend Right Now
Expect to spot it everywhere this spring.
By Eliza Huber