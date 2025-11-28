From Tom Ford to Le Labo, I've Scrolled for Hours to Find All of the Best Black Friday Perfume Deals

This year's Black Friday perfume deals are not to be missed.

A collage of the best Black Friday perfume deals including Byredo, Le Labo, YSL and Tom Ford
(Image credit: @michellerosedrumm, Byredo, Le Labo, YSL, Tom Ford)
Recent updates

These Black Friday perfume deals were last updated on 27th November at 16:00.

When Black Friday rolls around, you'll usually find me shopping for the best beauty tool deals or even treating myself to a beauty advent calendar before December arrives. One thing I normally don't shop for is fragrances. That's not because I don't want to get my hands on one of the best perfumes on the market, it's simply because, if I'm being honest, the Black Friday perfume deals usually aren't that good. However, it seems that 2025 is different.

After scrolling through the likes of the Space NK Black Friday offering and Cult Beauty discounts, I was shocked to see so many luxury fragrances on sale. With brands like Le Labo, Byredo and Tom Ford all offering impressive discounts on some of their most popular scents, now is definitely the time to get some Christmas shopping done or treat yourself to a new perfume as we head into party season.

Below, I've compiled a concise edit of what I believe to be the very best Black Friday perfume deals of 2025. As a beauty editor, I've tried hundreds of coveted fragrances over the years, and trust me when I say that these are the ones truly worth your time. So, what are you waiting for? Shop the discounts before it's too late!

The Best Black Friday Perfume Deals 2025

1. Merit Retrospect

Junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay holding the Merit Retrospect perfume

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

2. Glossier You Doux

Glossier You Doux on a marble background

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

3. Le Labo Santal 33

4. Byredo Gypsy Water

5. Beauty Pie Le Smash Santal

The Beauty Pie Le Smash Santal perfume on a white linen background

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

6. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01

7. Yves Saint Laurent Libre

8. Miu Miu Miutine

Junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay holding the Miu Miu perfume

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

9. Acne Studios par Frédéric Malle

10. Phlur Vanilla Skin

11. Burberry Goddess

12. Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc

Junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay holding the Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

13. Maison Margiela Jazz Club

14. Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.

When Is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.

When Does Black Friday 2025 End?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.

What Is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.

