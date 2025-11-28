From Tom Ford to Le Labo, I've Scrolled for Hours to Find All of the Best Black Friday Perfume Deals

These Black Friday perfume deals were last updated on 27th November at 16:00.
When Black Friday rolls around, you'll usually find me shopping for the best beauty tool deals or even treating myself to a beauty advent calendar before December arrives. One thing I normally don't shop for is fragrances. That's not because I don't want to get my hands on one of the best perfumes on the market, it's simply because, if I'm being honest, the Black Friday perfume deals usually aren't that good. However, it seems that 2025 is different.
After scrolling through the likes of the Space NK Black Friday offering and Cult Beauty discounts, I was shocked to see so many luxury fragrances on sale. With brands like Le Labo, Byredo and Tom Ford all offering impressive discounts on some of their most popular scents, now is definitely the time to get some Christmas shopping done or treat yourself to a new perfume as we head into party season.
Below, I've compiled a concise edit of what I believe to be the very best Black Friday perfume deals of 2025. As a beauty editor, I've tried hundreds of coveted fragrances over the years, and trust me when I say that these are the ones truly worth your time. So, what are you waiting for? Shop the discounts before it's too late!
First up is one of my all-time favourite perfumes, Merit Retrospect. Not only is this bottle a work of art, but this fragrance smells so much more expensive than it actually is. It feels clean, soft and delicate on the skin, with a warm, musky base that evokes the sensation of wrapping yourself up in cashmere.
While I love Glossier's perfume, You, I've got my eyes on Glossier You Doux this winter. This particular fragrance is a warm, woody take on the bestselling scent, sitting close to your skin throughout the day. For just £56, I think it's time to treat myself to a new bottle.
3. Le Labo Santal 33
Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Cardamon, iris, violet, leather, musk
20% off every fashion girl's favourite fragrance? Sign me up. I was completely shocked to see Le Labo fragrances on sale this Black Friday, especially the brand's popular Santal 33 scent. This woody, spicy, musky perfume is bound to earn you compliments.
4. Byredo Gypsy Water
Byredo
Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Pine needle, sandalwood, lemon, vanilla, bergamot
I told you, the fragrance deals are seriously good this year, and Space NK is offering 20% off some of Byredo's bestselling scents. I have my eyes on Gypsy Water, a fresh, earthy aroma that sparkles on the skin.
This fragrance went viral thanks to the fact that it contains one single note, and smells different on everyone. However, the overarching scent is soft, light and clean, making it a great choice for every day.
7. Yves Saint Laurent Libre
Yves Saint Laurent
Libre Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Lavender, orange blossom, vanilla
Possibly one of the most talked-about YSL scents of all time, Libre is my go-to for dinners, drinks and date nights. It's bold, sensual and striking, and according to Lookfantastic, it's selling fast in the Black Friday sale.
8. Miu Miu Miutine
Miu Miu
Miutine Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Wild strawberry, gardenia, brown sugar, vanilla, patchouli oil
Miu Miu's newest fragrance with over £30 off? I know I keep saying this, but I actually can't believe these deals. Miutine is a youthful blend of strawberry, gardenia and brown sugar, creating a fun, flirty aroma that you'll want to wear again and again.
9. Acne Studios par Frédéric Malle
Fredéric Malle
Acne Studios Par Frédéric Malle Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Aldehydes, rose, violet, sandalwood, vanilla, peach, white musk
This is, without a doubt, the coolest fragrance around. A collaboration between Fredéric Malle and Acne Studios, it's like stepping out of a soapy shower and layering on your favourite floral body cream. Fresh aldehydes take centre stage, while hints of vanilla and peach add a soft sweetness that I can't get enough of. It's more of an investment, but you can currently shop it with an impressive 20% off.
10. Phlur Vanilla Skin
Phlur
Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Vanilla, pink pepper, sugar, cashmere
If vanilla perfumes are your thing, you'll want to know about this scent from Phlur. A decidedly grown-up gourmand, notes of vanilla are balanced by spicy pink pepper and soft cashmere.
11. Burberry Goddess
Burberry
Goddess Eau de Parfum
Key notes: A trio of vanilla
Speaking of vanilla scents, can you believe that Burberry Goddess is in the Black Friday sale? This unique fragrance features a trio of vanilla notes, resulting in a deliciously sweet, warm, cosy finish on the skin.
12. Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc
Tom Ford
Eau de Soleil Blanc
Key notes: Vert de bergamot, orange bitter, petitgrain bigarade, ylang ylang, pistachio accord, coco de mer accord
Need a bit of escapism from the cold winter months? This Tom Ford fragrance should do the trick. This scent evokes the ambiance of a beach club in St Tropez, with a fresh, citrusy aroma that oozes luxury.
Designed to smell just like a jazz club in the heart of Brooklyn, this Maison Margiela fragrance is perfect for this time of year. It's warm, smoky and a little bit boozy, with a sophisticated undertone that will have everyone asking what perfume you're wearing.
14. Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Portofino '97 Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Bergamot, black pepper, incense, amber, patchouli, musk, vetiver
While this VBB perfume isn't technically on sale, this Black Friday, Space NK is offering a free Victoria Beckham Beauty Hand Cream when you spend £120 on the brand. These hand creams usually retail at £38, so in my opinion, this is a pretty great deal.
