Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Boot Style I’ve Always Said Works Best With Straight-Leg Jeans

If you’ve spent any time with me, you’ll know one thing for sure: I’m a boots person through and through. Come summer, autumn, winter or spring, you’ll rarely catch me in anything else (save perhaps for the year's very hottest days). There’s just something supremely chic about a great pair of boots. Over the years, I’ve become something of a connoisseur—honing a few foolproof outfit formulas that always bring out the best in my favourite pairs. Naturally, jeans play a starring role in all of them. And now, as we edge into the cooler months, my go-to boot-and-denim combo is ready to come into its own.
While different boot and jean styles drift in and out of my rotation, one pairing remains a constant: rounded-toe boots and straight-leg jeans. This week, Jennifer Lawrence reminded me exactly why I’ve always loved this timeless duo when she stepped out wearing the very combination I swear by.
Polished but practical, Jennifer styled her straight-leg, mid-rise jeans with The Row’s Billie Leather Ankle Boots (£512), a (sadly sold-out) Lemaire Leather Bomber Jacket, an Hermès Leather Bag, dark sunglasses and an oversized grey scarf.
Free from sharp lines or overstatement, straight-leg jeans and rounded-toe flat boots are an enduringly wearable combination that won't falter when the trends start to turn. Jennifer’s bomber-and-scarf look has definitely sparked my styling inspiration for the week, but as the temperatures drop further, I’ll be swapping in a longline wool coat or sweeping trench for an equally refined finish.
While pointed-toe or heeled boots can sometimes feel too fussy or impractical for day-to-day wear, rounded-toe flats always hit the perfect note. Similarly, though I've been tempted by the baggy jeans and flared pairs that fashion people have been leaning on this season, it's straight-leg styles and their consistent wearability that I'll undoubtedly come back to year after year.
Ever inspired by Jennifer’s style, I’ve rounded up her look, as well as my edit of the best rounded-toe flat boots to shop now.
Shop Jennifer's Look
The Frankie Shop
Prescott Oversized Jacket
While Jennifer's Lemaire jacket remains sold out, this mushroom brown style from The Frankie Shop proves to be the perfect alternative.
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
In my experience, every great wardrobe begins with a pair of high-rise, straight-leg jeans.
The Row
Billie Leather Ankle Boots
Be quick! Jennifer's favourite ankle boots are so close to selling out.
Shop Boots
H&M
Chelsea Boots
Shop these while they're on sale.
Jigsaw
Pembridge Leather Chelsea Boot
Style these with straight-leg jeans for a comfortable formula you can come back to all winter.
Sézane
Lena Low Boots
While I love these in a the glossy black leather, they also come in a dark brown, suede style.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Alex Boots
The higher, calf-length cut means that this styles well with jeans and long-line skirts.
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Ankle Boots
I love the simple, fuss-free design of these elegant rounded-toe boots.
Hush
Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots
The lug-sole design makes these perfect for styling on winter's wettest days.
The Row
Leather Ankle Boots
The Row's leather ankle boots are a fashion person's favourites.
Aeyde
Vincent Leather Ankle Boots
These timeless black boots are a style you can come back to winter after winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.