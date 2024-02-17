This Anti-Trend Flat Shoe Stylish Women Wear With Skirts, Jeans and Dresses

By Natalie Munro
published

This season I'm going back to basics, honing in on the pillars of my wardrobe to ensure that I have a really strong foundation for outfit building this spring. This quest means that my day-to-day items are under a microscope as I assess which pieces are pulling their weight the most and might be worth having additional of.

During this process I've come to realise that my shoe collection has over complicated itself, as nine times out of ten, when I go to get dressed in the morning, I reach for a simple black flat shoe.

@symphonyofsilk wears blue jeans and black flat shoes

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

It's hard to resist the temptation of the classic shoe. Whether styling with my favourite jeans, wide-leg trousers, or a billowy cotton dress, a black flat shoe simply does it best. I'm not the only one to catch the black-flat bug. Editors, influencers and stylist fall back on this hard-working shoe season after season.

Coming in the form of hardy loafers, dainty mary janes or sleek pointed-toe slingback, a black flat shoe can have many faces, but all deliver on comfort and elegance.

emmanuellek_ styles black flats

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Across high street and designer brands, all have come to celebrate the modest, yet integral, footwear staple. From Reformation and H&M, all the way to Toteme and Jimmy Choo, scroll on to discover my edit of the best black flat shoes for women to shop this spring.

SHOP THE BEST BLACK FLAT SHOES FOR WOMEN

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

These comfortable flats come in so many different colours.

H&M, Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

Black ballet flats are some of the most versatile shoes that I own.

JIMMY CHOO, Hedera knotted leather point-toe flats
Jimmy Choo
Hedera Knotted Leather Point-Toe Flats

With a sleek pointed toe, these are an easy way to add an elegant touch to a day-to-day outfit.

AEYDE, Uma patent-leather Mary Jane ballet flats
Aeyde
Uma Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Style with white socks or wear on its own.

VELVET BALLERINAS
Zara
Velvet Ballerinas

Velvet flats are set to be a major trend this spring.

H&M, Loafers
H&M
Loafers

These look more expensive than they are.

mango, Patent leather effect ballerina - Women
Mango
Patent Leather-Effect Ballerina

With a sleek shiny finish, these shoes will naturally smarten up a casual outfit.

loafers
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers

Tabis continues to steal fashion peoples hearts.

PLEATED LEATHER MARY-JANE BALLET FLATS
COS
Pleather Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

Style with red tights or a vivid red sock.

mesh flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

The mesh flat trend isn't showing signs of slowing down.

Vagabond Shoemakers, HERMINE
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hermine Flats

These also come in two other colours.

EMME PARSONS, Danielle croc-effect patent-leather loafers
Emme Parsons
Danielle Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Loafers

The subtle croc effect really elevates the feel of the classic loafers.

TOTEME, + NET SUSTAIN The Asymmetric d'Orsay leather point-toe flats
Toteme
Asymmetric d'Orsay Leather Point-Toe Flats

I'm banking these ahead of summer.

NEOUS, Atlas leather ballet flats
Neous
Atlas Leather Ballet Flats

This style of full coverage flat is going to be everywhere soon.

Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers
G.H. Bass
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers

Trust me, a leather loafer is one of the smartest buys you can make this season.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

