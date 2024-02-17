This Anti-Trend Flat Shoe Stylish Women Wear With Skirts, Jeans and Dresses
This season I'm going back to basics, honing in on the pillars of my wardrobe to ensure that I have a really strong foundation for outfit building this spring. This quest means that my day-to-day items are under a microscope as I assess which pieces are pulling their weight the most and might be worth having additional of.
During this process I've come to realise that my shoe collection has over complicated itself, as nine times out of ten, when I go to get dressed in the morning, I reach for a simple black flat shoe.
It's hard to resist the temptation of the classic shoe. Whether styling with my favourite jeans, wide-leg trousers, or a billowy cotton dress, a black flat shoe simply does it best. I'm not the only one to catch the black-flat bug. Editors, influencers and stylist fall back on this hard-working shoe season after season.
Coming in the form of hardy loafers, dainty mary janes or sleek pointed-toe slingback, a black flat shoe can have many faces, but all deliver on comfort and elegance.
Across high street and designer brands, all have come to celebrate the modest, yet integral, footwear staple. From Reformation and H&M, all the way to Toteme and Jimmy Choo, scroll on to discover my edit of the best black flat shoes for women to shop this spring.
SHOP THE BEST BLACK FLAT SHOES FOR WOMEN
With a sleek pointed toe, these are an easy way to add an elegant touch to a day-to-day outfit.
With a sleek shiny finish, these shoes will naturally smarten up a casual outfit.
Tabis continues to steal fashion peoples hearts.
The mesh flat trend isn't showing signs of slowing down.
The subtle croc effect really elevates the feel of the classic loafers.
Trust me, a leather loafer is one of the smartest buys you can make this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
