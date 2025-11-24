I'm a Shopping Editor—These Are the Chic Early Black Friday Deals I’m Telling My Friends About

Black Friday is almost upon us, but already so many standout clothing deals have arrived. I've sifted through hundreds of items to find the very best.

Smartly navigating Black Friday is not only a key part of my job as a shopping editor, but also a personal mission of mine. Already, my inbox is full of tempting deals, and every other advert declares the discounts are on their way. Truthfully, I've fallen for slashed prices and glossy discounts before, just to find myself donating the pieces months later as they sit and gather dust. In the years since, I've reset my approach to Black Friday, and this year I'm bringing my almost ten years of expertise in the fashion industry to guide you through the biggest sales moment of the year.

This Black Friday, I'll be here every day alongside my fellow editors, sharing the worthwhile purchases, the clever investments and the pieces that will actually serve your wardrobe. We're bringing our expert advice to finding the best deals on beauty tools, hunting down the cosiest cashmere sales, deciphering which investment bags are worth your money and ticking off your gifting list ahead of the festive season.

Whilst Black Friday isn't set to launch until the 28th of November, already, a host of our favourite brands have launched their discounts, giving us early access to the best deals and letting us bring a thoughtful approach to our purchases. Right up until Cyber Monday comes to a close, hunting down these truly special finds will be my full-time job, and you can find me here, sharing the best clothing, accessories and homeware deals with you as soon as they arrive. Forget opening a thousand tabs and waiting for the deals to roll in, simply keep this one to hand.

From clothing to handbags, keep scrolling to shop the best clothing deals for Black Friday 2025.

Best Black Friday Deals

  • DeMellier: From new arrivals to hero bags, get 20% off all items right now.
  • Monica Vinader: Until the 3rd of December, get up to 50% off a selection of treasured jewellery buys.
  • Rise & Fall: Snap up cashmere buys, refined outerwear and chic accessories at 20% off right now.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch: Find 30% off everything on site, plus save an extra 15% with our code AFWHOWHATWEAR.
  • Mulberry: The seasonal reductions have coincided with Black Friday, and now you can find 30% off iconic bags and accessories.
  • Whistles: Find 25% off everything this Black Friday, including the editor-approved Clean Bonded Leather Jacket.

Best Black Friday Clothing Deals

Rise & Fall

Rise & Fall is offering 20% off everything this Black Friday! From the most sumptuous cashmere, to trending trench coats and even bedding, there's a host of smart savings to be found right now.

Shop the Rise & Fall Black Friday Sale:

Whistles

This Black Friday, Whistles is offering 25% off everything on site, including best-sellers such as the Clean Bonded Leather Jacket that so many of our editors own. Alongside, find crisp tailoring, sleek footwear and a series of cosy knits.

Shop the Whistles Black Friday Sale

Abercrombie & Fitch

Time to bolster your capsule wardrobe with Abercrombie & Fitch's Black Friday sale. Save 30% on everything on site this sales period. Plus, our readers get an exclusive extra 15% off everything with code AFWHOWHATWEAR.

Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch Black Friday Sale:

Anthropologie

With a wide range of offerings from capsule wardrobe heroes to interior delights, there's plenty of great pieces to be found at Anthropologie. This Black Friday, shop 25% off everything, plus an extra 30% off sale items now.

Shop the Anthrologie Black Friday Sale:

Sleeper

Known for its sleek dresses and contemporary take on sleepwear, Sleeper is offering up to 70% off a curated selection of pieces this Black Friday. Yes, that includes the iconic Party Pyjama set!

Shop the Sleeper Black Friday Sale:

Nobody's Child

With a selection of outerwear, cosy knits and pretty dresses, we've been counting down to the arrival of Nobody's Child's Blac Friday sale. Use code BF25 to save 25% on Nobody's Child's entire collection right now.

Shop the Nobody's Child Black Friday Sale:

ASOS

ASOS's Black Friday sale has launched early with up to 25% off 1000 styles. Find chic outerwear, cosy knits and a series of wardrobe bolster accessories.

Shop the ASOS Black Friday Sale:

Best Black Friday Handbag Deals

DeMellier

If, like us, you've been coveting one of DeMellier's premium-looking handbags, find 20% off this Black Friday with code WWW20. The discounts cover all styles, including rarely discounted hero pieces!

Shop the DeMellier Black Friday Sale:

Mulberry

Mulberry's seasonal discounts are live now, and whilst it isn't a Black Friday sale, it's worth calling out the 30% off iconic It bags right now!

Shop the Mulberry Sale: