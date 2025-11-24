Last updated: Monday 21st November 13:03
Smartly navigating Black Friday is not only a key part of my job as a shopping editor, but also a personal mission of mine. Already, my inbox is full of tempting deals, and every other advert declares the discounts are on their way. Truthfully, I've fallen for slashed prices and glossy discounts before, just to find myself donating the pieces months later as they sit and gather dust. In the years since, I've reset my approach to Black Friday, and this year I'm bringing my almost ten years of expertise in the fashion industry to guide you through the biggest sales moment of the year.
This Black Friday, I'll be here every day alongside my fellow editors, sharing the worthwhile purchases, the clever investments and the pieces that will actually serve your wardrobe. We're bringing our expert advice to finding the best deals on beauty tools, hunting down the cosiest cashmere sales, deciphering which investment bags are worth your money and ticking off your gifting list ahead of the festive season.
Whilst Black Friday isn't set to launch until the 28th of November, already, a host of our favourite brands have launched their discounts, giving us early access to the best deals and letting us bring a thoughtful approach to our purchases. Right up until Cyber Monday comes to a close, hunting down these truly special finds will be my full-time job, and you can find me here, sharing the best clothing, accessories and homeware deals with you as soon as they arrive. Forget opening a thousand tabs and waiting for the deals to roll in, simply keep this one to hand.
From clothing to handbags, keep scrolling to shop the best clothing deals for Black Friday 2025.
Best Black Friday Deals
- DeMellier: From new arrivals to hero bags, get 20% off all items right now.
- Monica Vinader: Until the 3rd of December, get up to 50% off a selection of treasured jewellery buys.
- Rise & Fall: Snap up cashmere buys, refined outerwear and chic accessories at 20% off right now.
- Abercrombie & Fitch: Find 30% off everything on site, plus save an extra 15% with our code AFWHOWHATWEAR.
- Mulberry: The seasonal reductions have coincided with Black Friday, and now you can find 30% off iconic bags and accessories.
- Whistles: Find 25% off everything this Black Friday, including the editor-approved Clean Bonded Leather Jacket.
Best Black Friday Clothing Deals
Rise & Fall
Rise & Fall is offering 20% off everything this Black Friday! From the most sumptuous cashmere, to trending trench coats and even bedding, there's a host of smart savings to be found right now.
Shop the Rise & Fall Black Friday Sale:
Rise & Fall
Suede Trench Coat - Navy
I've spotted so many stylish Londoners wearing this coat.
Rise & Fall
Chocolate Cashmere Merino High Neck Jumper
I only invest in cashmere during the sales.
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino Bandana - Black
I have this in two colours and get compliments every time I wear one!
Whistles
This Black Friday, Whistles is offering 25% off everything on site, including best-sellers such as the Clean Bonded Leather Jacket that so many of our editors own. Alongside, find crisp tailoring, sleek footwear and a series of cosy knits.
Shop the Whistles Black Friday Sale
Whistles
Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
So many of our editors own this. I sized down for a neater fit.
Whistles
Black Stretch Barrel Leg Jean
The barrel-leg cut is here to stay.
Whistles
Neutral Alpaca Blend Funnel Knit
I can't get enough of funnel-neck jumpers.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Time to bolster your capsule wardrobe with Abercrombie & Fitch's Black Friday sale. Save 30% on everything on site this sales period. Plus, our readers get an exclusive extra 15% off everything with code AFWHOWHATWEAR.
Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch Black Friday Sale:
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
A best-selling pair amongst our readers (and they feature in my own wardrobe). Save an extra 15% with code AFWHOWHATWEAR.
Abercrombie
A&f Carrie Wool-Blend Trench Coat
A classic piece to bolster any elegant wardrobe.
Anthropologie
With a wide range of offerings from capsule wardrobe heroes to interior delights, there's plenty of great pieces to be found at Anthropologie. This Black Friday, shop 25% off everything, plus an extra 30% off sale items now.
Shop the Anthrologie Black Friday Sale:
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Hourglass Cardigan
Such a striking shade and silhouette.
Anthropologie
The Izzie Relaxed Pull-On Barrel Jeans by Pilcro
Barrel-leg cuts are here to stay.
Anthropologie
The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Satchel Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition
Also available in chocolate brown and wine red.
Sleeper
Known for its sleek dresses and contemporary take on sleepwear, Sleeper is offering up to 70% off a curated selection of pieces this Black Friday. Yes, that includes the iconic Party Pyjama set!
Shop the Sleeper Black Friday Sale:
The Sleeper
Party Pyjamas Set With Detachable Feathers
This has been on my wish list for years.
The Sleeper
Gaia Cotton Midi Dress
This will become a mainstay in your summer wardrobe.
The Sleeper
Hebao Quilted Jacket
One of the prettiest jackets I've ever seen.
Nobody's Child
With a selection of outerwear, cosy knits and pretty dresses, we've been counting down to the arrival of Nobody's Child's Blac Friday sale. Use code BF25 to save 25% on Nobody's Child's entire collection right now.
Shop the Nobody's Child Black Friday Sale:
Nobodys Child
Nc X Lisou Burgundy Wool Blend Tailored Longline Coat
Deep burgundy always looks so expensive.
Nobodys Child
Black Square Neck Asymmetric Top
The asymmetrical buttons bring a freshness to this classic knit.
Nobodys Child
Burgundy Puff Sleeve Pax Midi Dress
Nobody's Child is known for beautiful dresses.
ASOS
ASOS's Black Friday sale has launched early with up to 25% off 1000 styles. Find chic outerwear, cosy knits and a series of wardrobe bolster accessories.
Shop the ASOS Black Friday Sale:
ASOS DESIGN
Chunky Premium Alpaca Jumper in Plum
The shade and brushed finish take this knit to a whole new level.
ASOS DESIGN
Premium Brushed Wool Blend Oversized Funnel Neck Coat in Chocolate
Just in time for the cold snap!
Topshop
Topshop Knitted Cable Fitted Waist Cardigan in Oat
The fitted waist takes this timeless cable knit to a whole new level.
Best Black Friday Handbag Deals
DeMellier
If, like us, you've been coveting one of DeMellier's premium-looking handbags, find 20% off this Black Friday with code WWW20. The discounts cover all styles, including rarely discounted hero pieces!
Shop the DeMellier Black Friday Sale:
DeMellier
The New York | Black Small Grain
I'm hard to impress, but this is one of my most treasured handbags.
DeMellier
The Midi Hudson | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth
Polished from every angle!
DeMellier
The Tokyo | Burgundy Smooth
This could easily pass for a designer buy.
Mulberry
Mulberry's seasonal discounts are live now, and whilst it isn't a Black Friday sale, it's worth calling out the 30% off iconic It bags right now!
Shop the Mulberry Sale:
Mulberry
Small Soft Bayswater
The new Bayswater bag is such a standout.
Mulberry
Clovelly Shoulder Bag