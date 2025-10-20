There are a few fashion items so deeply entwined with the late-’00s and early-2010s aesthetic that it’s hard to see them without feeling a flicker of nostalgia—or a touch of hesitation. For me, Uggs have long been one of them. Forever linked in my mind with velour tracksuits and all things bedazzled, they’ve felt tricky to reimagine in a way that feels genuinely current. But if there’s one person who can make even the most polarising trends look brand new, it’s Elsa Hosk.
This week, the model stepped out in a look that made me rethink the humble Ugg. Swapping out the low-rise skinnies we all wore with them circa 2009, Elsa opted for a pair of straight-leg, high-waisted jeans—a far more timeless denim silhouette that works harder to elevate a casual shoe. The slightly looser fit gave her low-profile UGGs a sleek, effortless finish that felt far more 2025 than 2010.
Adding to the modern mix, she layered a boxy leather bomber jacket on top—a key outerwear trend we're seeing across high street and designer collections right now. The rich chocolate-brown hue introduced an autumnal energy, grounding the cosy footwear in something altogether chicer.
For the finishing touch, Elsa reached for a Hermès bag in a warm cognac shade. The lighter tone balanced out the heavier layers, bringing a sense of freshness to the overall look.
If, like me, you’d written off your old Uggs as a relic of another era, Elsa’s outfit might just make you reconsider. Below, shop her look and find my edit of the best Uggs to wear now.
Shop Elsa's Look
The Frankie Shop
Prescott Oversized Jacket
The leather bomber jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
H&M
Fitted Microfibre T-Shirt
Every great wardrobe starts with a classic white tee.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Style with comfy Uggs; otherwise, pair these versatile jeans with loafers or ballet flats.
Ugg
Classic Ultra Mini Ii in Chestnut
Trust me—these comfortable shoes are a purchase you'll never regret.
Shop Uggs
Ugg
Classic Ultra Mini in Sand
Is a light shade of sand, these are easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Ugg
Tasman Ii in Chestnut
Ugg's Tasman slippers are a fashion person's favourites.
Ugg
Disquette in Chestnut
Wear these with slim-fitting jeans or pair them with a relaxed, slouchy pair.
Ugg
Tasman Ii in Pink Dawn
Add a pop of colour into your winter rotation.
Ugg
Classic Micro in Sand
With leggings, jeans or track pants, I'll argue that Uggs are always a good idea.
Ugg
Classic Micro in Chestnut
I find Ugg's low-profile designs much easier to style then their taller boots.
Ugg
Tazelle in Chestnut
You'll struggle not to reach for these shoes day in and day out.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.