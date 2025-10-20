Yes, UGGs Can Look Passé, But This Exact Jeans-and-Jacket Formula Makes Them Feel Chic

I didn't think it was possible for UGGs to feel fresh—Elsa Hosk just showed me how.

Elsa Hosk walks down the street wearing high rise jeans with UGGs, a brown leather bomber jacket and a cognac Hermes bag.
There are a few fashion items so deeply entwined with the late-’00s and early-2010s aesthetic that it’s hard to see them without feeling a flicker of nostalgia—or a touch of hesitation. For me, Uggs have long been one of them. Forever linked in my mind with velour tracksuits and all things bedazzled, they’ve felt tricky to reimagine in a way that feels genuinely current. But if there’s one person who can make even the most polarising trends look brand new, it’s Elsa Hosk.

This week, the model stepped out in a look that made me rethink the humble Ugg. Swapping out the low-rise skinnies we all wore with them circa 2009, Elsa opted for a pair of straight-leg, high-waisted jeans—a far more timeless denim silhouette that works harder to elevate a casual shoe. The slightly looser fit gave her low-profile UGGs a sleek, effortless finish that felt far more 2025 than 2010.

Adding to the modern mix, she layered a boxy leather bomber jacket on top—a key outerwear trend we're seeing across high street and designer collections right now. The rich chocolate-brown hue introduced an autumnal energy, grounding the cosy footwear in something altogether chicer.

For the finishing touch, Elsa reached for a Hermès bag in a warm cognac shade. The lighter tone balanced out the heavier layers, bringing a sense of freshness to the overall look.

If, like me, you’d written off your old Uggs as a relic of another era, Elsa’s outfit might just make you reconsider. Below, shop her look and find my edit of the best Uggs to wear now.

