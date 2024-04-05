Laura Harrier's Chic 2024 Updates Make This the Most Perfect Jeans-and-Shirt Outfit Ever

By Natalie Munro
published

In my years spent writing about fashion, I've come to realise that it's the little details that can make an outfit, no matter how basic it might seem on paper, really jump off the page. Laura Harrier's latest look is the perfect example of this.

Stepping out in L.A. last night, the actor kept her fashion reputation pristine, constructing an elevated take on "jeans and a shirt" that's just become my template for chic daily styling. Putting a 2024 twist on her wardrobe staples, Harrier swapped out a classic tee or white shirt for an elevated button down in a dark black shade. Wearing her shirt partially unbuttoned just so, she allowed the fabric to drape in a natural and relaxed way, leaning into her signature effortless style. Tucking it in, she then cinched her look with a trending western belt that worked to bring in an extra 2024 flush to the outfit—all the while subtly nodding to the growing cowboy aesthetic we're seeing right now thanks in no small part to Beyoncé.

Laura Harrier styles jeans and a black satin shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for a casual, straight-leg jean with a slightly more relaxed fit than the norm from Frame, Harrier struck the balance between feeling current (without going full wide-leg) yet timeless. Whilst horseshoe style and puddle jeans are having a moment this spring, the classic straight-leg jean has been on the up for many seasons now, making it a cult-denim buy with real longevity. Shoe-wise, she chose a pair of '90s-inspired, pointed-toe heels for a sleek finish. And don't think her earring choice is an accident, either—note how her silver studs echo the metal of her belt buckle? It's details like this that truly elevate an outfit; something Harrier is proving herself a master at.

Needless to say, this is an outfit I'll be wearing on repeat this season. Scroll on to see the components you need to re-create it (some of which you may already own) then read on to shop more of Laura Harrier's anti-trend denim choice.

GET LAURA HARRIER'S PERFECT JEANS-AND-SHIRT LOOK:

Shirt
H&M
Shirt

Style tucked into jeans, or opt for an all-black look and wear with jet-black trousers.

+ Net Sustain the Relaxed Frayed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Frame
Relaxed Frayed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

These jeans perfectly strike the balance of straight and relaxed, just like Laura's Frame pair.

Curved Domed Earrings
COS
Curved Domed Earrings

A subtle way to elevate your look.

Leather Belt
Saint Laurent
Leather Belt

The easiest way to freshen up an outfit.

heels
Charles & Keith
Patent Trapeze Heel Slingback Pumps

These also come in cream and snake print.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS:

Straight High Jeans
H&M
Straight High Jeans

These are selling out quickly.

Dahlia Straight Jeans
Arket
Dahlia Straight Jeans

Dark wash denim styles so well with red and light greys.

Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans

This also comes in five other shades.

Column Jeans - Straight
COS
Column Jeans

Style with a ballet flat or wear with a kitten heel.

Mid-Rise Straight Jeans - Women
Mango
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

Straight leg jeans are the perfect foundation for a casual outfit.

The Dodger Sneak Strike a Pose
Mother Denim
The Dodger Sneak

These are cut to sit slightly lower on the hip.

+ Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Agolde
90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

You'll find yourself reaching for these on the daily.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

