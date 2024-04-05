Laura Harrier's Chic 2024 Updates Make This the Most Perfect Jeans-and-Shirt Outfit Ever
In my years spent writing about fashion, I've come to realise that it's the little details that can make an outfit, no matter how basic it might seem on paper, really jump off the page. Laura Harrier's latest look is the perfect example of this.
Stepping out in L.A. last night, the actor kept her fashion reputation pristine, constructing an elevated take on "jeans and a shirt" that's just become my template for chic daily styling. Putting a 2024 twist on her wardrobe staples, Harrier swapped out a classic tee or white shirt for an elevated button down in a dark black shade. Wearing her shirt partially unbuttoned just so, she allowed the fabric to drape in a natural and relaxed way, leaning into her signature effortless style. Tucking it in, she then cinched her look with a trending western belt that worked to bring in an extra 2024 flush to the outfit—all the while subtly nodding to the growing cowboy aesthetic we're seeing right now thanks in no small part to Beyoncé.
Opting for a casual, straight-leg jean with a slightly more relaxed fit than the norm from Frame, Harrier struck the balance between feeling current (without going full wide-leg) yet timeless. Whilst horseshoe style and puddle jeans are having a moment this spring, the classic straight-leg jean has been on the up for many seasons now, making it a cult-denim buy with real longevity. Shoe-wise, she chose a pair of '90s-inspired, pointed-toe heels for a sleek finish. And don't think her earring choice is an accident, either—note how her silver studs echo the metal of her belt buckle? It's details like this that truly elevate an outfit; something Harrier is proving herself a master at.
Needless to say, this is an outfit I'll be wearing on repeat this season. Scroll on to see the components you need to re-create it (some of which you may already own) then read on to shop more of Laura Harrier's anti-trend denim choice.
GET LAURA HARRIER'S PERFECT JEANS-AND-SHIRT LOOK:
These jeans perfectly strike the balance of straight and relaxed, just like Laura's Frame pair.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS:
You'll find yourself reaching for these on the daily.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
