The Pretty Dress Trend Everyone Is Skipping Jeans and Trousers For

a collage of runway and influencer imagery featuring fall&#039;s lace-trim dress trend
(Image credit: @alexachung; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alberta Ferretti; @hannahlewisstylist; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé; @hoskelsa; @lunaisabellaa)
By
published
in Features

As someone who wears jeans or trousers 99% of the time, it takes a lot for me to swap my usual pants for something softer like a skirt or dress. If I do, it needs to be for a style that feels especially cool and of-the-moment because otherwise, I'm just not a big dress person. There's one major dress trend that's making me set aside my staple pants for, though, and it couldn't be any more "fall 2025" if it tried.

I'm talking about lace-trimmed dresses, of course, the trend that has been bubbling up since the spring but is now reaching a full fever pitch. Designers including Fendi, Chloé, Saint Laurent, Phoebe Philo, and Alberta Ferretti all featured the romantic detail in their fall collections, and coming off of the summer of viral lace-trim shorts and slip skirts, there's zero doubt in my mind that lace-trimmed dresses will become the go-to way to wear the romantic trend for the upcoming season.

After what has felt like a long period where stark minimalism and sharp tailoring has been the defining aesthetics at the forefront of fashion, romance is once again back in the spotlight. Ahead, see how fashion people are wearing lace-trimmed dresses right now, where they were featured on the fall runways, and shop our top picks.

(Image credit: @helenacuesta)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloe)

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alberta Ferretti)

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

(Image credit: Phoebe Philo)

(Image credit: @alexachung)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fendi)

(Image credit: @tk)

(Image credit: @oliviasshoppingdiary)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Erdem)

(Image credit: @lunaisabellaa)
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

