The Pretty Dress Trend Everyone Is Skipping Jeans and Trousers For

As someone who wears jeans or trousers 99% of the time, it takes a lot for me to swap my usual pants for something softer like a skirt or dress. If I do, it needs to be for a style that feels especially cool and of-the-moment because otherwise, I'm just not a big dress person. There's one major dress trend that's making me set aside my staple pants for, though, and it couldn't be any more "fall 2025" if it tried.
I'm talking about lace-trimmed dresses, of course, the trend that has been bubbling up since the spring but is now reaching a full fever pitch. Designers including Fendi, Chloé, Saint Laurent, Phoebe Philo, and Alberta Ferretti all featured the romantic detail in their fall collections, and coming off of the summer of viral lace-trim shorts and slip skirts, there's zero doubt in my mind that lace-trimmed dresses will become the go-to way to wear the romantic trend for the upcoming season.
After what has felt like a long period where stark minimalism and sharp tailoring has been the defining aesthetics at the forefront of fashion, romance is once again back in the spotlight. Ahead, see how fashion people are wearing lace-trimmed dresses right now, where they were featured on the fall runways, and shop our top picks.
Dôen
Odelina Dress
Another day, another Dôen banger.
LESET
Barb Lace-Trimmed Hammered-Satin Mini Dress
A subtle, and ultimately timeless, take on the trend.
Chloé
Lace-Trimmed Organic Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress
Chloé basically invented this trend.
By Malene Birger
Libbie Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress
This color!
Helsa
The Silk Celeste Dress
Just add pretty flats.
Reformation
Serafina Silk Dress
Reformation always gets it so right.
NILI LOTAN
Adelie Gown
Date night is calling.
SIR
Aries Cutout Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Maxi Dress
A dress so iconic it continues to sell out year after year.
ZARA
Zw Collection Asymmetric Lace Dress
*The* Zara item to buy right now.
Acne Studios
Tunic Dress
The asymmetric hem is what makes it feel so modern.
Tularosa
Jia Midi Dress
The contrasting lace panel is so right.
The Attico
Sleeveless Mini Dress
The Italians have perfected romantic dressing, and this dress is proof.
Stella McCartney
Lace-Trimmed Satin-Crepe Dress
A personal favorite.
Mango
Lace Camisole Dress
Snag it for 30% while Mango is running its Labor Day sale. Use code is MANGO30.
J.Crew
Collection Lace Slip Dress
Trendy but ultimately so wearable.
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Slipdress
You really can't beat that price.
Fleur du Mal
Lace-Trimmed Cotton Slip Dress
The style I just added to my closet.
Only Hearts
Mini Slip Dress
To style on its own or layer like the above outfit.
Gap
Lace-Trim Maxi Slip Dress
Gap continues to be that girl.
Lioness
Angelic Mini Dress
Wear it underneath a leather bomber jacket for the perfect fall look.
House of Harlow 1960
X Revolve Waverly Midi Dress
Love the placement of the lace paneling here.
Z Supply
After Hours Midi Dress
Simple but effective.
Pixie Market
Silky Lace Panel Dress
Let the lace panel peek out from underneath an oversize blazer.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.