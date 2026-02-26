Spring is around the corner, which means it's time to stock up on some pieces you'll wear all season long. J.Crew just so happens to be having a huge sale on denim and other styles at the current moment, so it's your lucky day. Right now, you can score up to 40% off denim styles and everything else you might need to go with your jeans through March 2. This includes tops, jackets, sweaters, and much more. I've curated a selection of jeans, tops, and jackets worth shopping from this amazing sale below.
If you're in the market for some new pieces ahead of spring, there's no need to break the bank to get them. From gorgeous bootcut jeans styles to wide-leg jean varieties across various washes, there's some premium J.Crew jeans options that will get you so many compliments. Lastly, don't sleep on the great tops and jackets on sale as well. If you're partial to a crisp button-down top, then there's something for you as well. Keep scrolling to uncover these amazing J.Crew deals today.
Best J.Crew Jeans On Sale
J.Crew
Patch-Pocket Denim Trouser
The front pockets are a vibe.
J.Crew
Charley Kickout Cropped Jean in Super-Stretch
Another pair of white denim for the warmer months ahead.
J.Crew
Charley Kickout Cropped Jean
J.Crew
Denim Trouser Jean
Elevated in all the best ways.
This is your sign to try barrel-leg jeans.
J.Crew
Charley Kickout Cropped Jean in Semi-Stretch
Slightly cropped jeans are going to pop up a lot over the next few months.
J.Crew
Denim Trouser Jean
Another round of applause for the trouser jean.
J.Crew
Slim-Wide Jean in Super-Stretch
J.Crew
Everyday Wide-Leg Ankle Jean in Semi-Stretch
I'm partial to black jeans.
Bootcut jeans are trending right now.
J.Crew
New Vintage Flare Jean
The vintage-y flair is everything.
J.Crew
Pleated Trouser Jean
Best J.Crew Button-Downs, Sweaters, & Tops On Sale
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Offset-Stripe Cotton Poplin
This one is coming home with me.
J.Crew
Étienne Cropped Button-Up Shirt in Chambray
J.Crew
Heritage Terry Boatneck Sweatshirt
Stripes are always a yes.
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Cropped Button-Up Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Wide-Rib Crewneck Sweater-Tee in Merino Wool
Lightweight knits are perfect for layering.
J.Crew
Étienne Cropped Button-Up Shirt in Cotton Poplin
This all white outfit eats.
J.Crew
Cropped Barn Jacket™ in Ripstop Cotton
J.Crew
Button-Up Top in Stripe
J.Crew
Perfect Rib Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
The prettiest pale pink basic will be lovely for spring.
J.Crew
Smocked Shell Tank Top in Crepe De Chine