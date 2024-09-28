J.Law and Gwyneth Just Wore the Bag Colour That Makes Any Casual Autumn Outfit Look Sophisticated

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

I can't be the only one who has found that with the change of seasons, and the fresh need for knitwear, is taking some adjusting to. Just as I'd gotten into my summer style stride now, it's autumn, and I find myself in need of some fresh inspiration on how to look chic for the cooler months. Reluctant to be swallowed up in chunky knits and oversized jackets, I'm looking for ways to keep the sophistication of the past few months alive, and, thanks to a handful of celebrities, I think I've happened upon the solution.

Right now, I'm calling on accessories to do the outfit elevating for me. Inspired by the chic handbag trend that I've noticed a few of my favourite celebrities are using to add polish their casual looks, this autumn I'm officially in the market for a sleek burgundy handbag.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a burgundy bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Having spotted Jennifer Lawrence call upon the chic accessory to refine her casual outfits, it's my hope that a burgundy bag can do the same for me. Wearing hers with a slouchy cardigan, simple white tee, and relaxed black trousers, Lawrence used a top handle, croc-embellished burgundy bag to add some structure to her look. With an enviable collection of designer bags in her wardrobe, Lawrence is one of the first celebrities I look to for accessory inspiration at the turn of the season, and her crimson pouch has energised me once more.

Also choosing a handbag in a rich shade of merlot, actor Gwyneth Paltrow styled her Hermès Birkin with a relaxed V-neck knit and a pair of cropped, dark-wash jeans whilst out in Paris this week. A casual outfit it may be, but Paltrow's chic hold-all instilled her outfit with the elegant energy she's so well known for.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a burgundy bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nodding to the change of the season, the burgundy bag trend taps into the rich colour palette seen throughout nature at this time of year. When added to an outfit, the opulent tone helps to inject depth to a look, giving an outfit another layer of dimension without having to resort to black or grey pairings. Appearing across a host of autumn 2024 shows including at Chloé, Miu Miu, Jil Sander, and many others, the runways affirmed that this wearable shade remains as relevant as ever.

Sofia Richie wears a burgundy bag.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Another elite member of the burgundy bag club is Sofia Richie Grainge, who tapped into the trend last month when she was spotted sporting a Hermès style across her body for a shopping trip in L.A. Perfecting hands-free mum-life, the rest of Richie Grainge's outfit was just as low-key as Lawrence and Paltrow's respective looks, but her sophisticated bag choice made her ensemble feel all-the-more polished.

More than inspired to take on the trend myself, below I've curated an edit of the best burgundy bags available to buy now.

SHOP THE BURGUNDY BAG TREND:

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

No one will believe this style comes from H&M.

Crescent Shoulder Bag - Burgundy - Arket Gb
Arket
Crescent Shoulder Bag

This roomy tote is perfect for daily styling.

Numéro Neuf Mini - Textured Sandalwood
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini

I always come back to Polène for their elegant handbag collection.

Mini Shopper Bag With Buckle
Mango
Mini Shopper Bag With Buckle

This also comes in a jet black shade.

Burgundy Tote Bag
Bershka
Burgundy Tote Bag

The top-handle bag trend is taking off this season.

Shopper
H&M
Shopper

I love this ultra-deep burgundy tone.

London Tote Bag
Aspinal of London
London Tote Bag

This also comes in 17 other shades.

farfetch,

APC
London Tote Bag

This features an adjustable shoulder strap so you can alter the length to your preference.

Carey Crescent Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Carey Crescent Hobo Bag

This is the perfect size for carrying around your evening essentials.

Clovelly Tote
Mulberry
Clovelly Tote

This elegant tote had jumper to the top of my wish list.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

