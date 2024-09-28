J.Law and Gwyneth Just Wore the Bag Colour That Makes Any Casual Autumn Outfit Look Sophisticated

I can't be the only one who has found that with the change of seasons, and the fresh need for knitwear, is taking some adjusting to. Just as I'd gotten into my summer style stride now, it's autumn, and I find myself in need of some fresh inspiration on how to look chic for the cooler months. Reluctant to be swallowed up in chunky knits and oversized jackets, I'm looking for ways to keep the sophistication of the past few months alive, and, thanks to a handful of celebrities, I think I've happened upon the solution.

Right now, I'm calling on accessories to do the outfit elevating for me. Inspired by the chic handbag trend that I've noticed a few of my favourite celebrities are using to add polish their casual looks, this autumn I'm officially in the market for a sleek burgundy handbag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Having spotted Jennifer Lawrence call upon the chic accessory to refine her casual outfits, it's my hope that a burgundy bag can do the same for me. Wearing hers with a slouchy cardigan, simple white tee, and relaxed black trousers, Lawrence used a top handle, croc-embellished burgundy bag to add some structure to her look. With an enviable collection of designer bags in her wardrobe, Lawrence is one of the first celebrities I look to for accessory inspiration at the turn of the season, and her crimson pouch has energised me once more.

Also choosing a handbag in a rich shade of merlot, actor Gwyneth Paltrow styled her Hermès Birkin with a relaxed V-neck knit and a pair of cropped, dark-wash jeans whilst out in Paris this week. A casual outfit it may be, but Paltrow's chic hold-all instilled her outfit with the elegant energy she's so well known for.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nodding to the change of the season, the burgundy bag trend taps into the rich colour palette seen throughout nature at this time of year. When added to an outfit, the opulent tone helps to inject depth to a look, giving an outfit another layer of dimension without having to resort to black or grey pairings. Appearing across a host of autumn 2024 shows including at Chloé, Miu Miu, Jil Sander, and many others, the runways affirmed that this wearable shade remains as relevant as ever.

Another elite member of the burgundy bag club is Sofia Richie Grainge, who tapped into the trend last month when she was spotted sporting a Hermès style across her body for a shopping trip in L.A. Perfecting hands-free mum-life, the rest of Richie Grainge's outfit was just as low-key as Lawrence and Paltrow's respective looks, but her sophisticated bag choice made her ensemble feel all-the-more polished.

More than inspired to take on the trend myself, below I've curated an edit of the best burgundy bags available to buy now.

SHOP THE BURGUNDY BAG TREND:

H&M Shoulder Bag £33 SHOP NOW No one will believe this style comes from H&M.

Arket Crescent Shoulder Bag £189 SHOP NOW This roomy tote is perfect for daily styling.

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini £380 SHOP NOW I always come back to Polène for their elegant handbag collection.

Mango Mini Shopper Bag With Buckle £36 SHOP NOW This also comes in a jet black shade.

Bershka Burgundy Tote Bag £30 SHOP NOW The top-handle bag trend is taking off this season.

H&M Shopper £45 SHOP NOW I love this ultra-deep burgundy tone.

Aspinal of London London Tote Bag £750 SHOP NOW This also comes in 17 other shades.

APC London Tote Bag £750 SHOP NOW This features an adjustable shoulder strap so you can alter the length to your preference.

Charles & Keith Carey Crescent Hobo Bag £65 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for carrying around your evening essentials.