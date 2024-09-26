I Gasped When I Saw H&M Studio's Collection—These 24 Pieces Will Sell Out By Tomorrow

Directional, fashion-forward, and designed to be seen—H&M Studio's autumn/winter 2024 collection has arrived. As ever, the edit is ready to revitalise our wardrobes, one standout piece at a time. As a heavyweight of the high street, H&M consistently shows up when our wardrobes are in need of something new, and if you're looking for high-quality fabrics, striking designs that are destined to induce compliments and feature serious attention to detail, then look no further than the latest Studio collection. If previous drops are anything to go by, stock is set to move swiftly, so I've pulled together the standout pieces that are sure to sell out first.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

H&M Studio's autumn-winter 2024 collection is a refined edit covering wardrobe heroes with an elevated twist. Whilst the brand's regular pieces make for brilliant staples and tick off our classic buys, this new edit brings contemporary detailing and playful elements, pushing each piece firmly into the new season. The classic trench coat has been revitalised with an asymmetric closure and bold collar, puffer coats and dresses have been splashed with animal prints and dotted patterns to bring a maximalist feel, and tailoring features bold wide shoulders and sharp lapels. Waistlines are nipped in, fabrics refined and silhouettes oversized for a truly modern take on autumn's most worn pieces. Alongside, there's a mix of evening offerings ready to set you up as best dressed at any upcoming event.

If you're ready to inject a contemporary edge into your classics, keep scrolling to explore H&M's Studio collection for autumn/winter 2024.

SHOP THE H&M STUDIO AUTUMN WINTER 2024 COLLECTION

H&M Studio Oversized Cotton Trench Coat £280 SHOP NOW No matter the season, a great trench coat will be a trusted companion, and H&M Studio's style takes this classic even further. Note the asymmetric closure, bold high collar and oversized silhouette bringing a distinctly fashion-forward feel.

H&M Studio Double-Breasted Wool Blazer £190 SHOP NOW Tailoring is a key aspect of our wardrobes, and if you're ready for something truly special, this blazer is it. The deep khaki shade nods to the autumn season, whilst the bold wide shoulders and statement pocket details make for a real standout piece. The matching trousers are also high up on my wish list.

H&M Studio Oversized Rib-Knit Wool Cardigan £90 SHOP NOW Knitwear has returned to our wardrobes in a big way as the weather shifts into cooler days. If you're looking for something with more intrigue than a simple v-neck knit, look to this striking cardigan. The cream shade is endlessly wearable, whilst the button band extends around the neckline as the dropped shoulders and nipped waist set this cardi apart.

H&M Studio A-Line Leather Skirt £230 SHOP NOW After a summer of light linens, leather fabrics are ready to take over as autumn and winter arrive. Featuring a timeless a-line shape, this 100% leather skirt is undeniably wearable and sleek. The leather features a slight crackled effect to add contrasting texture whilst the length and dark grey shade are primed to be worn on repeat.

H&M Studio Pleat-Detail Organza Blouse £75 SHOP NOW Animal prints have already taken autumn 2024 by storm, and H&M Studio's collection offers an elevated take on the bold print. With soft shoulders, a high neckline and perfectly placed pleating, this top is ready to bring a refined yet playful edge to your day or night plans.

H&M Studio Tailored Wool Trousers £140 SHOP NOW Anyone that knows H&M will be aware of their stellar tailoring offerings, and these wool fabric trousers live up to the high praise. The straight leg silhouette is eternally chic, with a slight dropped crotch and considered pleat details making for a very cool approach to smart tailoring.

H&M Studio Over-The-Knee Leather Boots £280 SHOP NOW Boot season has returned and H&M Studio goes above and beyond with these striking over-the-knee boots. The smooth leather has slouchy appeal, whilst the bold curved heel and point toe add a high designer feel.

H&M Studio Wool-Blend Tapered Waist Jacket £190 SHOP NOW The collection looks to create pieces that bring a polished feel to the everyday, and this jacket does exactly that. The tactile wool-blend fabric offers a contrasting texture that can be seamlessly paired with the matching skirt or simply join jeans or tailored trousers. The upward-pressed collar and seam detailing add to the tapered silhouette.

H&M Studio Open-Back Flared-Skirt Dress £90 SHOP NOW Creating head-turning evening wear that still feels highly elevated is a big feat, but one that H&M Studio has down to an art. The high neckline and long sleeves add a demure feel whilst the back exposes a statement open-back cutout.

H&M Studio Kitten-Heeled Leather Slingbacks £150 SHOP NOW Whether simply peeking out from underneath trousers, or fully exposed with an ankle-skimming dress, these heels are ready to make an impact. The smooth leather in a crisp white shade brings a fresh edge to any look whilst the pointed-toe and bold curved heel offer a sartorial finish.

H&M Studio Boxy-Style Leather Biker Jacket £330 SHOP NOW Biker jackets have long been a wardrobe hero, and this is one you're sure to treasure for years to come. The boxy fit with padded shoulders create a boxy silhouette whilst the panelled leather fabric and curved back hem bring an authentic feel to the jacket.

H&M Studio Wool-Blend Button-Front Knitted Top £75 SHOP NOW Layering is key as we move from autumn into winter, and this knitted top brings a put-together feel to classic knitwear. Featuring a fitted silhouette, the multi-button front and sharp collar are seriously chic, whilst the silk and wool fabric mix adds to the luxurious composition.

H&M Studio Two-Toned Wide-Leg Jeans £75 SHOP NOW Wide-leg denim continues to be a fashion person favourite, and this pair takes excellent jeans to a whole new level. The style features a mix of washes, with black denim on the front and dark grey on the back, letting your jeans be a focal point in any outfit.

H&M Studio Wool-Blend Single-Breasted Blazer SHOP NOW If you're yet to add a black blazer to your wardrobe, take this as a sign. H&M Studio's design features an oversized fit with bold shoulder pads for a dramatic silhouette, press-stud closures at the front and a hidden inner pocket.

H&M Studio Layered Crêpe Satin Dress £85 SHOP NOW When it comes to dressing up, I'm always on the hunt for a great mini, and this one is yet to be my go-to style. The Little Black Dress has been revitalised for 2024 for a crêpe satin composition that allows the neckline to be sheer, showing off a sweetheart neckline and raw hem finish.

H&M Studio Water-Repellent Down Puffer Coat £280 SHOP NOW Cosy and striking is a difficult combination to master, but this coat does it easily. Bundle up on the coldest days with this playful leopard print puffer coat. Wear loose or cinch the waist with the detachable tie belt.

H&M Studio High-Collar Wool Jumper £120 SHOP NOW Primed for the cooler days comes the high-collar wool jumper. Made from 100% wool, this jumper comes in a dark grey and light greige, with intricate seam knitwork and a relaxed edge thanks to the dropped shoulders and boxy silhouette.

H&M Studio Leather Biker Trousers £280 SHOP NOW As soon as autumn hit I turned straight to my trusted leather trousers, and if you're ready to follow suit I'd recommend this pair. The supple leather is crafted in a biker-style aesthetic with leather panelling and zip details on the ankle.

H&M Studio Sequined Maxi Skirt £120 SHOP NOW If you're looking to turn hears, this set will definitely do it. The skirt features a refined ankle-length silhouette with subtle pleats to add to the draped affect. Pair with the matching top for maximum impact, or a simple black top to let the skirt shine.

H&M Studio Padded Crossbody Bag £85 SHOP NOW This sleek white bag is ready to be your new companion from day-to-night. The two internal compartments each have a smaller pocket to keep essentials close to hand whilst the detachable strap allows this bag to be worn crossbody or carried as a clutch.

H&M Studio Poplin Tuxedo Shirt £75 SHOP NOW A great white shirt features in outfit builds throughout the year, and this version ups the ante with tuxedo detailing. On the sides you'll find buttons to adjust the fit and create a pleated effect, though I'm most fond of the bold fold-up cuffs.

H&M Studio Graphic-Patterned Neck-Tie Dress £75 SHOP NOW Bringing a touch of vibrancy to grey autumn days, this bold polka dot dress is ready to be shown off. The handkerchief hem creates a fluid movement to the hem, with layered ties on top to be draped or worn simply down for an added touch of drama.

H&M Studio Glittery Denim Hourglass Shirt £120 SHOP NOW H&M Studio's has reconsidered the simple denim shirt with glittery thread that brings a subtle shimmer and a striking hourglass fit. I'm a big fan of the double denim look, and the glittery wide-leg are also calling my name.

H&M Studio Reversible Shearling Jacket £550 SHOP NOW What's better than one great coat? Two, of course. This reversible shearling jackets offers two ways to wear. One a cosy, fluffy shearling look with thin leather belt detailing that feels so high end. The other offers smooth leather with a soft shearling collar and hems, ready to be swapped from one to the other as we move from day to night.