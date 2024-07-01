4 Anti-Trend Summer Items Gwyneth Paltrow Packed for Her Holiday in Italy
With summer in full swing and my own break on the horizon, I've been looking to my favourite celebrities for holiday packing inspiration. However, my search was cut short after coming across the Instagram page of Gwyneth Paltrow. Favouring a neutral colour palette and an elegant silhouettes—even when holidaying in sunny Italy—Paltrow's summer wardrobe speaks to her refined style in a laid-back way.
Having packed a suitcase full of light linens and lightweight staples, the actor's holiday wardrobe incorporated four of the major summer trends that have been sitting at the top of my wish list this year. If you too are looking for some packing inspiration, read on to discover the four summer trends Paltrow has been coming back to during her Italian getaway this week.
GWYNETH PALTROW'S FAVOURITE SUMMER-IN-ITALY FASHION TRENDS
1. LINEN TROUSERS
Style Notes: On hot summer days when you're wanting a little more coverage than a pair of shorts, linen trousers are the breathable and comfortable alternative to see you through. Whichever colour you choose, it'll offer shade from the glaring sun and an elegant silhouette that you'll feel comfortable in all day.
SHOP THE LINEN TROUSER TREND:
2. FISHERMAN SANDALS
Style Notes: If you're likely to rack up a high step count across the day, then there's no sandal trend I recommend as much as a classic fisherman sandal. With a fuller coverage design, this sandal trend will ensure enduing comfort and a supported stride, as well as a trending silhouette that you can style with a full wardrobe.
SHOP THE FISHERMAN SANDALS TREND:
Fisherman sandals are the comfiest shoe trend you can invest in this summer.
3. WHITE DRESS
Style Notes: My perfect holiday packing list revolves around classic buys that can seamlessly fit into my collection, so naturally a classic white dress will always pique my interest. In a lightweight style, Paltrow's spaghetti strap version offers the versatility that I look for in a holiday buy.
SHOP THE WHITE DRESS TREND:
Style with tall boots on cooler days, or when with strappy sandals when the sun comes out.
4. BOXER SHORTS
Style Notes: The boxer shorts trend has been big news this season and Paltrow is the latest celebrity to jump on board. Offering a more casual alternative to the denim and tailored shorts that are circulating this season, the boxer short trend is ideal for pool-side days and lounging afternoons.
SHOP THE BOXER SHORTS TREND:
I also come back to Doen for their chic summer clothes.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Wide-Leg Alternative to the Capri Jeans Trend
Smart-casual dressing at its best.
By Natalie Munro
-
Apple Martin Just Wore an Updated Version of the Classic LBD
Black tie optional.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Apple Martin Looked Like Gwyneth Paltrow's Twin at the Chanel Couture Show
Like mother like daughter.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
I'm Sure '90s It Girls Would Freak Out Over These 35 Minimal J.Crew Picks
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would be proud.
By Ana Escalante
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore Birkenstocks in the Most November-in-L.A. Way
So chill.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Fall Aesthetic is '90s Gwyneth Paltrow—10 Chic Outfits I'm Trying
They're so on-trend.
By Judith Jones
-
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow Used to Match Haircuts; Now They Match Sneakers
Shop the shoes they both own.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Like It or Not, Gladiator Sandals Are Back—Here Are the 27 Chicest Versions
See how Simone Ashley and Bella Hadid style them.
By Erin Fitzpatrick