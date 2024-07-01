4 Anti-Trend Summer Items Gwyneth Paltrow Packed for Her Holiday in Italy

With summer in full swing and my own break on the horizon, I've been looking to my favourite celebrities for holiday packing inspiration. However, my search was cut short after coming across the Instagram page of Gwyneth Paltrow. Favouring a neutral colour palette and an elegant silhouettes—even when holidaying in sunny Italy—Paltrow's summer wardrobe speaks to her refined style in a laid-back way.

Having packed a suitcase full of light linens and lightweight staples, the actor's holiday wardrobe incorporated four of the major summer trends that have been sitting at the top of my wish list this year. If you too are looking for some packing inspiration, read on to discover the four summer trends Paltrow has been coming back to during her Italian getaway this week.

GWYNETH PALTROW'S FAVOURITE SUMMER-IN-ITALY FASHION TRENDS

1. LINEN TROUSERS

Style Notes: On hot summer days when you're wanting a little more coverage than a pair of shorts, linen trousers are the breathable and comfortable alternative to see you through. Whichever colour you choose, it'll offer shade from the glaring sun and an elegant silhouette that you'll feel comfortable in all day.

2. FISHERMAN SANDALS

Style Notes: If you're likely to rack up a high step count across the day, then there's no sandal trend I recommend as much as a classic fisherman sandal. With a fuller coverage design, this sandal trend will ensure enduing comfort and a supported stride, as well as a trending silhouette that you can style with a full wardrobe.

3. WHITE DRESS

Style Notes: My perfect holiday packing list revolves around classic buys that can seamlessly fit into my collection, so naturally a classic white dress will always pique my interest. In a lightweight style, Paltrow's spaghetti strap version offers the versatility that I look for in a holiday buy.

4. BOXER SHORTS

Style Notes: The boxer shorts trend has been big news this season and Paltrow is the latest celebrity to jump on board. Offering a more casual alternative to the denim and tailored shorts that are circulating this season, the boxer short trend is ideal for pool-side days and lounging afternoons.

