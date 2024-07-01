4 Anti-Trend Summer Items Gwyneth Paltrow Packed for Her Holiday in Italy

With summer in full swing and my own break on the horizon, I've been looking to my favourite celebrities for holiday packing inspiration. However, my search was cut short after coming across the Instagram page of Gwyneth Paltrow. Favouring a neutral colour palette and an elegant silhouettes—even when holidaying in sunny Italy—Paltrow's summer wardrobe speaks to her refined style in a laid-back way.

Having packed a suitcase full of light linens and lightweight staples, the actor's holiday wardrobe incorporated four of the major summer trends that have been sitting at the top of my wish list this year. If you too are looking for some packing inspiration, read on to discover the four summer trends Paltrow has been coming back to during her Italian getaway this week.

1. LINEN TROUSERS

Gwyneth Paltrow wears summer trends in Italy.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Style Notes: On hot summer days when you're wanting a little more coverage than a pair of shorts, linen trousers are the breathable and comfortable alternative to see you through. Whichever colour you choose, it'll offer shade from the glaring sun and an elegant silhouette that you'll feel comfortable in all day.

SHOP THE LINEN TROUSER TREND:

Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers

These also come in a light khaki shade.

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant

Style with a classic tank or wear with a cotton tee.

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

These are already on their way to selling out.

Ida Linen Wide-Leg Pants
FAITHFULL
Ida Linen Wide-Leg Pants

The cropped length is ideal for showing off wrap-around sandals.

2. FISHERMAN SANDALS

Gwyneth Paltrow wears summer trends in Italy.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Style Notes: If you're likely to rack up a high step count across the day, then there's no sandal trend I recommend as much as a classic fisherman sandal. With a fuller coverage design, this sandal trend will ensure enduing comfort and a supported stride, as well as a trending silhouette that you can style with a full wardrobe.

SHOP THE FISHERMAN SANDALS TREND:

Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals
The Row
Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals

These are a fashion persons favourites.

Fracap Ola Sandals | Black
Fracap
Ola Sandals

This also comes in two other colours.

Freya Fisherman Sandal
Reformation
Freya Fisherman Sandal

Wear with denim shorts or style with a cotton dress.

Leather Ankle Strap Footbed Sandals
Marks & Spencer
Leather Ankle Strap Footbed Sandals

Fisherman sandals are the comfiest shoe trend you can invest in this summer.

3. WHITE DRESS

Gwyneth Paltrow wears summer trends in Italy.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Style Notes: My perfect holiday packing list revolves around classic buys that can seamlessly fit into my collection, so naturally a classic white dress will always pique my interest. In a lightweight style, Paltrow's spaghetti strap version offers the versatility that I look for in a holiday buy.

SHOP THE WHITE DRESS TREND:

Smocked-Bodice Dress
H&M
Smocked-Bodice Dress

This pretty smocked dress is destined to sell out this summer.

Shirred Midi Dress
COS
Shirred Midi Dress

Style with tall boots on cooler days, or when with strappy sandals when the sun comes out.

Patsy - Ivory
Rixo
Patsy - Ivory

The midi length cuts makes this so easy to style with a range of shoe.

dress
Zara
Gabardine Midi Dress

Shop this pretty white dress whilst it's on sale.

4. BOXER SHORTS

Gwyneth Paltrow wears summer trends in Italy.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Style Notes: The boxer shorts trend has been big news this season and Paltrow is the latest celebrity to jump on board. Offering a more casual alternative to the denim and tailored shorts that are circulating this season, the boxer short trend is ideal for pool-side days and lounging afternoons.

SHOP THE BOXER SHORTS TREND:

Poplin Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Poplin Pull-On Shorts

The ruffle detail lends a pretty edge.

The Boxer: Seersucker, Rain Blue Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boxer Shorts

These also come in pink and light brown.

Stripe Boxer Shorts
Anthropologie
Stripe Boxer Shorts

Style with sporty trainers or wear with a pretty mary jane.

Thelma Embroidered Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts
Doen
Thelma Embroidered Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Shorts

I also come back to Doen for their chic summer clothes.

