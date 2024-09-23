The Rich-Looking Leather Jacket Colour Fashion People Are Now Wearing Instead of Black (Yes, Really)

In my opinion, these early autumn days call for a few very specific items to yield maximum enjoyment. Topping this is a warm drink—I like a coffee but tea is just as good. Next is a comfortable boot—pavements in the UK become puddle obstacle courses before too long. Finally, and this is non-negotiable, you'll need a great leather jacket.

The perfect layer for when it's not too hot but not too cold, a leather jacket will always be the item I reach for at the turn of the season. Naturally cool, a relaxed leather jacket instills an effortless energy that's hard to match with any other layer, making it a true pillar of my autumn wardrobe.

Influencer wears a burgundy jacket.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Passionate as I am about leather jackets, I was naturally eager to decipher the leather jacket trends to know about for the new season, and my research has landed me on a particularly chic style. Less predictable than a classic black style, but equally as chic, this autumn the burgundy leather jacket trend is the style that's taking off.

Influencer wears a burgundy leather jacket

(Image credit: @laylaabbey)

Swept in my the overarching burgundy colour trend that's seeped to the fore this season, burgundy leather jackets offer your look a rich flush of colour in a wearable and relaxed way. Nodding to the moodier energy of the early-autumn season, the opulent shade mimics some of the natural hues around us at this time of year—making it an inviting colour to work into your rotation.

Influencer wears a burgundy leather jacket

(Image credit: @kitristudio)

Beyond the seasonal swing towards this lavish shades, the runways gave burgundy leather items special attention on the A/W '24 runways. Bringing out burgundy leather bags, boots and jackets, designer labels have predicted a shift towards the merlot shade for the cooler months.

Influencer wears a burgundy leather jacket

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

A warmer alternative to black, it won't be long until this autumn's offerings are entirely out of stock. To get in there first, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy leather jackets to shop now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY LEATHER JACKETS HERE:

Karen Millen,

Karen Millen
Red High Shine Leather Tailored Jacket

Style with jeans for an easy autumn look.

Zara, Leather Jacket
Zara
Leather Jacket

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Bonnie Burgundy Vinyl Jacket
Kitri
Bonnie Burgundy Vinyl Jacket

The cuff and collars on this jacket are detachable so you can wear this either way.

Debossed Patent-Leather Jacket
Gucci
Debossed Patent-Leather Jacket

This is firmly at the top of my wish list.

Burgundy Vegan Leather Short Jacket
Glassworks
Burgundy Vegan Leather Short Jacket

The boxy cut gives this jacket a relaxed and wearable energy.

cottonon,

Cotton On
Ivy Faux Leather Jacket

This also comes in black.

Silence + Noise Faux Leather Fitted Jacket
Silence + Noise
Faux Leather Fitted Jacket

Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek leather jacket.

Coated Bomber Jacket
Acne Studios
Coated Bomber Jacket

This oversized bomber will add a dramatic edge to your daily styling.

Aldo Burgundy Plongé Leather Blazer
Loulou Studio
Aldo Burgundy Plongé Leather Blazer

The leather blazer trend is taking off this autumn.

Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket
AllSaints
Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket

This also comes in a rich green shade.

