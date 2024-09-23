The Rich-Looking Leather Jacket Colour Fashion People Are Now Wearing Instead of Black (Yes, Really)

In my opinion, these early autumn days call for a few very specific items to yield maximum enjoyment. Topping this is a warm drink—I like a coffee but tea is just as good. Next is a comfortable boot—pavements in the UK become puddle obstacle courses before too long. Finally, and this is non-negotiable, you'll need a great leather jacket.

The perfect layer for when it's not too hot but not too cold, a leather jacket will always be the item I reach for at the turn of the season. Naturally cool, a relaxed leather jacket instills an effortless energy that's hard to match with any other layer, making it a true pillar of my autumn wardrobe.

Passionate as I am about leather jackets, I was naturally eager to decipher the leather jacket trends to know about for the new season, and my research has landed me on a particularly chic style. Less predictable than a classic black style, but equally as chic, this autumn the burgundy leather jacket trend is the style that's taking off.

Swept in my the overarching burgundy colour trend that's seeped to the fore this season, burgundy leather jackets offer your look a rich flush of colour in a wearable and relaxed way. Nodding to the moodier energy of the early-autumn season, the opulent shade mimics some of the natural hues around us at this time of year—making it an inviting colour to work into your rotation.

Beyond the seasonal swing towards this lavish shades, the runways gave burgundy leather items special attention on the A/W '24 runways. Bringing out burgundy leather bags, boots and jackets, designer labels have predicted a shift towards the merlot shade for the cooler months.

A warmer alternative to black, it won't be long until this autumn's offerings are entirely out of stock. To get in there first, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy leather jackets to shop now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY LEATHER JACKETS HERE:

Karen Millen Red High Shine Leather Tailored Jacket £629 SHOP NOW Style with jeans for an easy autumn look.

Zara Leather Jacket £199 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Kitri Bonnie Burgundy Vinyl Jacket £215 SHOP NOW The cuff and collars on this jacket are detachable so you can wear this either way.

Gucci Debossed Patent-Leather Jacket £3350 SHOP NOW This is firmly at the top of my wish list.

Glassworks Burgundy Vegan Leather Short Jacket £265 SHOP NOW The boxy cut gives this jacket a relaxed and wearable energy.

Cotton On Ivy Faux Leather Jacket £59 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Silence + Noise Faux Leather Fitted Jacket £49 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek leather jacket.

Acne Studios Coated Bomber Jacket £850 SHOP NOW This oversized bomber will add a dramatic edge to your daily styling.

Loulou Studio Aldo Burgundy Plongé Leather Blazer £680 SHOP NOW The leather blazer trend is taking off this autumn.