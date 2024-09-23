The Rich-Looking Leather Jacket Colour Fashion People Are Now Wearing Instead of Black (Yes, Really)
In my opinion, these early autumn days call for a few very specific items to yield maximum enjoyment. Topping this is a warm drink—I like a coffee but tea is just as good. Next is a comfortable boot—pavements in the UK become puddle obstacle courses before too long. Finally, and this is non-negotiable, you'll need a great leather jacket.
The perfect layer for when it's not too hot but not too cold, a leather jacket will always be the item I reach for at the turn of the season. Naturally cool, a relaxed leather jacket instills an effortless energy that's hard to match with any other layer, making it a true pillar of my autumn wardrobe.
Passionate as I am about leather jackets, I was naturally eager to decipher the leather jacket trends to know about for the new season, and my research has landed me on a particularly chic style. Less predictable than a classic black style, but equally as chic, this autumn the burgundy leather jacket trend is the style that's taking off.
Swept in my the overarching burgundy colour trend that's seeped to the fore this season, burgundy leather jackets offer your look a rich flush of colour in a wearable and relaxed way. Nodding to the moodier energy of the early-autumn season, the opulent shade mimics some of the natural hues around us at this time of year—making it an inviting colour to work into your rotation.
Beyond the seasonal swing towards this lavish shades, the runways gave burgundy leather items special attention on the A/W '24 runways. Bringing out burgundy leather bags, boots and jackets, designer labels have predicted a shift towards the merlot shade for the cooler months.
A warmer alternative to black, it won't be long until this autumn's offerings are entirely out of stock. To get in there first, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy leather jackets to shop now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY LEATHER JACKETS HERE:
The cuff and collars on this jacket are detachable so you can wear this either way.
The boxy cut gives this jacket a relaxed and wearable energy.
This oversized bomber will add a dramatic edge to your daily styling.
The leather blazer trend is taking off this autumn.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
