I Thought Black Wide-Leg Trousers Were “Boring"—These 6 Outfits Prove How Chic They Actually Are
When I think of black wide-leg trousers, I automatically conjure up visions of the pair I bought––that were 5 inches too long for my 5' 4" frame––when I started my first office job. Fortunately it wasn't long before I then started working in the fashion industry, where, at the time, black trousers weren't really the uniform or vibe. However, thinking back to my OG pair, I now realise they're the reason I've avoided black trousers ever since––unless they're of the jean or stretchy variety. At least that was the case, until I tried on an & Other Stories pair that all of my editor friends rave about, and they totally changed my mind.
More tapered in the leg, meaning they didn't flood the floor like a lot of other wide-leg styles I've tried, they fit so much better than other options I've been tempted by throughout the years. And after having bought this high-street gem, I wanted to find some non-corporate ways to wear my new purchase. This search, naturally, led me to Instagram.
Here, I found that black trousers and a pretty top is the new, very chic jeans-and-a-nice-top formula. If you're in any doubt, you really can't go wrong with a black co-ord; that said, a slogan T-shirt, fun coat or striped polo shirt can be added to create a whole new, directional vibe to the trousers which, previously, rarely saw the outside of the office.
Acting as the base for so many brilliant outfits to be built upon, here are six looks that changed my mind about black wide-leg trousers.
6 Black Wide-Leg Trouser Outfits I'll Wear Nonstop This Autumn
1. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + Black Waistcoat + Sandals
Style Notes: Let me tell you, the waistcoat is still going to be a prevalent piece in your wardrobe going into autumn. While the weather is still holding out, make like Marianne and team your favourite black trousers with a matching waistcoat––if it isn't broke and all that.
Shop the look:
The wool blend will make sure the outfit works beyond summer.
These come in petite, regular and long lengths so you're bound to find the right fit.
2. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + T-shirt + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: If you're petite or just prefer to show of your shoes, a wide-leg pair that tapers in at the ankle is the style to opt for. See how Lydia just adds a simple T-shirt and ballet flats? Let me introduce you to your new everyday uniform for those "I have nothing to wear" days.
Shop the look:
A wide-leg that's more tapered at the ankle is perfect for petites.
Because all ballet flats are sticking around for autumn/winter.
3. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + Logo T-shirt + Fun Coat
Style Notes: If you're more of a maximalist, then just use your wide-leg black trousers as a base to a more exciting look. I love how Karina adds a fun logo T-shirt, bold coat and clashing bag. Because autumn needn't be all about neutrals.
Shop the look:
Pink and yellow is my new favourite pairing.
4. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + Minimal Top + Heels
Style Notes: Forget a "nice top" and jeans for a moment, the indisputable outfit formula works when it comes to black trousers, too. Caroline creates a chic dinner look by adding heels to a super slouchy pair. And I for one will be copying this look from my own wardrobe.
Shop the look:
This extra baggy pair will achieve Caroline's look.
5. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + Striped Top + Bomber Jacket
Style Notes: Abi is managing to tick off multiple autumn mini trends in one fell swoop. Polo top? Tick. Brown transitional jacket? Tick. Coloured trainers. Tick. And yes of course, black trousers, but this time with a running errands feel thanks to the effortlessly comfy stretch waist.
Shop the look:
Wide-leg trousers needn't be tailored, stretch-waist pairs will always get my vote.
Yep, colourful trainers are still going strong.
6. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + Black Blazer + White T-shirt
Style Notes: To avoid the corporate office look I've talked about, an easy way to do this is to swap your suit trousers for black wide-leg jeans. See how it makes the look feel less smart and more cool-girl? The swap of the usual buckled leather belt for a rope iteration also goes with the more chill, yet polished, aesthetic.
Shop the look:
Love the addition of a rope belt instead of a buckle version.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.