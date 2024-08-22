I Thought Black Wide-Leg Trousers Were “Boring"—These 6 Outfits Prove How Chic They Actually Are

When I think of black wide-leg trousers, I automatically conjure up visions of the pair I bought––that were 5 inches too long for my 5' 4" frame––when I started my first office job. Fortunately it wasn't long before I then started working in the fashion industry, where, at the time, black trousers weren't really the uniform or vibe. However, thinking back to my OG pair, I now realise they're the reason I've avoided black trousers ever since––unless they're of the jean or stretchy variety. At least that was the case, until I tried on an & Other Stories pair that all of my editor friends rave about, and they totally changed my mind.

More tapered in the leg, meaning they didn't flood the floor like a lot of other wide-leg styles I've tried, they fit so much better than other options I've been tempted by throughout the years. And after having bought this high-street gem, I wanted to find some non-corporate ways to wear my new purchase. This search, naturally, led me to Instagram.

Here, I found that black trousers and a pretty top is the new, very chic jeans-and-a-nice-top formula. If you're in any doubt, you really can't go wrong with a black co-ord; that said, a slogan T-shirt, fun coat or striped polo shirt can be added to create a whole new, directional vibe to the trousers which, previously, rarely saw the outside of the office.

Acting as the base for so many brilliant outfits to be built upon, here are six looks that changed my mind about black wide-leg trousers.

6 Black Wide-Leg Trouser Outfits I'll Wear Nonstop This Autumn

1. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + Black Waistcoat + Sandals

Style Notes: Let me tell you, the waistcoat is still going to be a prevalent piece in your wardrobe going into autumn. While the weather is still holding out, make like Marianne and team your favourite black trousers with a matching waistcoat––if it isn't broke and all that.

Shop the look:

Autograph Wool Blend Tailored Waistcoat With Silk £75 SHOP NOW The wool blend will make sure the outfit works beyond summer.

M&S Collection Pleat Front Relaxed Wide Leg Trousers £45 SHOP NOW These come in petite, regular and long lengths so you're bound to find the right fit.

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag £1100 SHOP NOW A forever buy.

COS Leather Toe-Thong Sandals £110 SHOP NOW I love a tailored trousers and sandals look.

2. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + T-shirt + Ballet Pumps

Style Notes: If you're petite or just prefer to show of your shoes, a wide-leg pair that tapers in at the ankle is the style to opt for. See how Lydia just adds a simple T-shirt and ballet flats? Let me introduce you to your new everyday uniform for those "I have nothing to wear" days.

Shop the look:

Massimo Dutti Cotton T-shirt £36 SHOP NOW Brown is the new black for autumn.

& Other Stories Tailored Tapered Trousers £87 SHOP NOW A wide-leg that's more tapered at the ankle is perfect for petites.

Jigsaw Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina in Black £110 SHOP NOW Because all ballet flats are sticking around for autumn/winter.

THE YSSO Cote Gold-Plated Earrings £320 SHOP NOW I have these and find any excuse to wear them.

3. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + Logo T-shirt + Fun Coat

Style Notes: If you're more of a maximalist, then just use your wide-leg black trousers as a base to a more exciting look. I love how Karina adds a fun logo T-shirt, bold coat and clashing bag. Because autumn needn't be all about neutrals.

Shop the look:

Jakke Vera Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket £125 SHOP NOW A vibrant coat will always liven up simple black trousers.

Arket Wool Blend Twill Trousers £97 SHOP NOW Fashion editors have loved this pair for years.

Ganni Future White Jersey Relaxed T-Shirt £125 SHOP NOW Logo tees are everywhere.

Anthropologie Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW Pink and yellow is my new favourite pairing.

4. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + Minimal Top + Heels

Style Notes: Forget a "nice top" and jeans for a moment, the indisputable outfit formula works when it comes to black trousers, too. Caroline creates a chic dinner look by adding heels to a super slouchy pair. And I for one will be copying this look from my own wardrobe.

Shop the look:

Reformation Elio Knit Top £98 SHOP NOW Any "nice top" will work with black trousers.

ZIMMERMANN Belted Pleated Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants £375 SHOP NOW This extra baggy pair will achieve Caroline's look.

Missoma Classic Flat Medium Hoop Earrings £149 SHOP NOW Missoma never fails in my eyes.

SAINT LAURENT Lee Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps £930 SHOP NOW Firmly on my wish list.

5. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + Striped Top + Bomber Jacket

Style Notes: Abi is managing to tick off multiple autumn mini trends in one fell swoop. Polo top? Tick. Brown transitional jacket? Tick. Coloured trainers. Tick. And yes of course, black trousers, but this time with a running errands feel thanks to the effortlessly comfy stretch waist.

Shop the look:

Reformation Marco Bomber Jacket £228 SHOP NOW I'm ready for transitional jackets.

ASOS Curve Tailored Pull on Trouser in Black £26 SHOP NOW Wide-leg trousers needn't be tailored, stretch-waist pairs will always get my vote.

LIONESS Rugby Jersey £67 SHOP NOW Polo shirts are going to be everywhere.

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Gum Sole Trainers in Light Blue £90 SHOP NOW Yep, colourful trainers are still going strong.

6. Black Wide-Leg Trousers + Black Blazer + White T-shirt

Style Notes: To avoid the corporate office look I've talked about, an easy way to do this is to swap your suit trousers for black wide-leg jeans. See how it makes the look feel less smart and more cool-girl? The swap of the usual buckled leather belt for a rope iteration also goes with the more chill, yet polished, aesthetic.

Shop the look:

COS Deconstructed Nylon Blazer £135 SHOP NOW All about that slouchy fit.

COS Tide Jeans - Wide £85 SHOP NOW Adding black jeans to a black gives the classic suit a whole new feel.

BOTTEGA VENETA Can Opener Intrecciato Leather Waist Belt £320 SHOP NOW Love the addition of a rope belt instead of a buckle version.