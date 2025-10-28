Here It Is: The New It-Girl Way to Wear Jeans and a Pair of Heels

Over the weekend, many of the chicest famous people in Hollywood descended upon Paramount Pictures Studios for the Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 event. One of those famous people was Sofia Richie Grainge. And while many of her peers were decked out in fancy off-the-runway looks, Richie Grainge opted to wear jeans. That said, it wasn’t just any jeans outfit—it was a custom Tommy Hilfiger jeans outfit.
Richie Grainge, who just announced her second pregnancy, looked both comfortable and wildly chic in her denim outfit, and it's actually quite easy to re-create. All that’s needed is a long coat (in her case, a lightweight navy one) that you can button at the neck, a pair of low-rise jeans (or any type of jeans, actually), and pumps (in Richie Grainge’s case, black suede ones). The modern, elegant outfit would undoubtedly work for plenty of occasions—not just a starry Hollywood event. And if you seek a bit more coverage, you could layer a tee or tank under the coat.
If you love Sofia Richie Grainge’s style and want a cool new outfit idea that includes jeans, keep scrolling to get started on re-creating it.
On Sofia Richie: Tommy Hilfiger outfit; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
